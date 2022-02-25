 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you've ever had a baby in a NICU, this story about a makeshift one set up in a Ukrainian hospital bomb shelter will simultaneously outrage you and warm your heart. Tag is for the NICU nurses, protecting Ukraine's most defenseless   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's the Daily Mail, though, I'm left questioning the existence of bomb shelters, NICUs, nurses, and even babies.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Because it's the Daily Mail, though, I'm left questioning the existence of bomb shelters, NICUs, nurses, and even babies.


Babies aren't real. They're a myth perpetrated by Big Stalk in order for parents to purchase overpriced baby goods. Study it out
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of my twins spent time in NICU.  I asked for a tour beforehand knowing that he was going to be in there.  The NICU doc said the most reassuring thing I could hear "your case isn't anything special, we see it all the time"  It might sound callous to some but that is exactly what I needed to hear.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the sort of reporting used to get the US into Kuwait 30 years ago.
 
turboke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
sid244
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the US is the greatest or one of the greatest countries in the world, why are we, NATO or the UN not doing anything?  Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping constantly test or cross borders and the rest of the world shrugs their shoulders.

Idon'twanttoliveonthisplanetanymore.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Evil Iraqi Russian Soldiers to come in, take the O2 bottles and leave the babies on the floor to die.

Thirty years on, the ambassador daughter's testimony chills me to the bone and made me rush down to the recruiters.  Turns out, I was already in the Army and spent that year driving trucks.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have given up their nukes, and they shouldn't have trusted us.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nurses in general are awesome. NICU nurses somehow go even further.

My daughter was in the NICU after being born 2 months early. The day we took her home the nurses got a large amount of chocolate and flowers.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This is the sort of reporting used to get the US into Kuwait 30 years ago.


And here we go again...

For those too young to remember Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces invading Kuwait, there were many stories of atrocities like women ogled by soldiers in the shopping mall, hospital equipment taken with babies tossed to the curb, Ferrari's and Lamborghini's driven without proper insurance, and Russian surplus tanks not coming to full stop before turning right on red.

And something about a Betty Crocker yellow pound cake recipe that conservative wives cook for holidays but no one eats.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got a baby boy in the NICU right now so I'm NOT getting a kick. Fark Russia and Fark anyone that issues anything less than a full throated denunciation of that shiat hole.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Nurses in general are awesome. NICU nurses somehow go even further.

My daughter was in the NICU after being born 2 months early. The day we took her home the nurses got a large amount of chocolate and flowers.


We brought a Costco sandwich tray right at lunchtime.  Food always makes a great bribe.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sid244: If the US is the greatest or one of the greatest countries in the world, why are we, NATO or the UN not doing anything?  Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping constantly test or cross borders and the rest of the world shrugs their shoulders.

Idon'twanttoliveonthisplanetanymore.jpg


I feel you, but we're not the world police. We're not responsible for the defense of non-member countries. We should impose sanctions, sell arms, and pressure all businesses and organizations to boycott the country, but we shouldn't go in with troops. We get ourselves into trouble when we do that.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This is the sort of reporting used to get the US into Kuwait 30 years ago.


Not really though. The Kuwait Big Lie was engineered by a PR firm and had serious cash behind it from the Kuwaiti govt

I imagine whoever threw this article together was dreaming about how many clicks they were gonna get with a "white babies in distress" clickbait title

The US is not going into Ukraine now or later. They can run stories like this all day every day and still no US troops in Ukraine

If Russia farks up and engages NATO militarily then that's a different situation, obviously. That'd also be a good time to start freshening up great grandpa's 1950s bomb shelter
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: wildcardjack: This is the sort of reporting used to get the US into Kuwait 30 years ago.

And here we go again...

For those too young to remember Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces invading Kuwait, there were many stories of atrocities like women ogled by soldiers in the shopping mall, hospital equipment taken with babies tossed to the curb, Ferrari's and Lamborghini's driven without proper insurance, and Russian surplus tanks not coming to full stop before turning right on red.

And something about a Betty Crocker yellow pound cake recipe that conservative wives cook for holidays but no one eats.


if that's how you remember it, I'm pretty sure you were too young to.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Got a baby boy in the NICU right now so I'm NOT getting a kick. Fark Russia and Fark anyone that issues anything less than a full throated denunciation of that shiat hole.


I hope everything goes perfectly and your little boy is home soon. Probably doesn't mean much from a random on Fark but I'll keep your son in my good thoughts.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: wildcardjack: This is the sort of reporting used to get the US into Kuwait 30 years ago.

Not really though. The Kuwait Big Lie was engineered by a PR firm and had serious cash behind it from the Kuwaiti govt

I imagine whoever threw this article together was dreaming about how many clicks they were gonna get with a "white babies in distress" clickbait title

The US is not going into Ukraine now or later. They can run stories like this all day every day and still no US troops in Ukraine

If Russia farks up and engages NATO militarily then that's a different situation, obviously. That'd also be a good time to start freshening up great grandpa's 1950s bomb shelter

We'll be in Ukraine later, probably right after Putin makes a push for the Suwalki Gap.

His takeaway continues to be "there is no appetite for war in the West"

He will absolutely "call NATOs Bluff"


But first, he'll take Moldova.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: One of my twins spent time in NICU.  I asked for a tour beforehand knowing that he was going to be in there.  The NICU doc said the most reassuring thing I could hear "your case isn't anything special, we see it all the time"  It might sound callous to some but that is exactly what I needed to hear.


What medical professionals find interesting is horrifying to regular folk. You don't want doctors, nurses, lab techs, and specialists being super interested in you.
 
