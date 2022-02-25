 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Sounds like a real stinker of a job   (upi.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Nutrition, Dog, Defecation, Digestion, Smell, Odor, dog owner, Olfaction  
•       •       •

852 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*checks application*

Oh, I have to own a dog of my own?

(._. )
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
americasfuture.orgView Full Size
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yep, it stinks. That'll be $6,000, please."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my dog poops she runs away from it in disgust.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: When my dog poops she runs away from it in disgust.


I think we've all been there, at least once in our lives.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are they developing a new product?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$6,000 is not a whole lot, but as a once or twice a day thing for something you'd be mostly doing anyway, that's a pretty nice bonus.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The winning applicant will be paid $6,685.82 to use OMNI's dog food for two months and report on the effects the food has on the animal's frequency of bowel movements, poop odor, energy levels, behavior, sleep patterns, weight and fur condition."

That's a very specific amount.  Is it like estimated hours x average testing employee wage or something?  Paying them the rate they historically pay in-house testers or contract employees?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: $6,000 is not a whole lot, but as a once or twice a day thing for something you'd be mostly doing anyway, that's a pretty nice bonus.


Except that you have to feed your dog a plant based dog food (which in the past has been shown to be bad for dogs).

They are doing before and after vet visits as well. This is essentially signing your dog up for a drug trial with unknown side effects.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: $6,000 is not a whole lot, but as a once or twice a day thing for something you'd be mostly doing anyway, that's a pretty nice bonus.


You have to monitor their behavior and sleep as well as other data.  I'm guessing you have to provide more input than just time of bowel movements.  Probably periodic observation throughout the day and maybe recording data from an overnight camera or something.  Bet it ends up being almost a part time job to meet their full requirements.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The winning applicant will be paid $6,685.82 to use OMNI's dog food for two months and report on the effects the food has on the animal's frequency of bowel movements, poop odor, energy levels, behavior, sleep patterns, weight and fur condition."

That's a very specific amount.  Is it like estimated hours x average testing employee wage or something?  Paying them the rate they historically pay in-house testers or contract employees?


British pound to US dollar conversion rate?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cheborneck
Youtube CYSBoeTDSoc
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion, stool odor and general health."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Years ago, I worked construction. Whenever the truck would come around to drain the porta-potties, one of my coworkers would always go over to them and say, "Your job sucks shiat!" They thought it was the funniest thing evar.

/not very c s, b
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok we are ready for your findings sir.

...."it smelled like shiat"
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.