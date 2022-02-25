 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   If there was just something we are wearing that could have gotten us out of this situation   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
letmenot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose down with OPD....?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(._. ) if only
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are below the minimum jump height, staying with a somewhat functional aircraft is likely the safer option in most cases.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it DOES take a few seconds to deploy, Subby.

/ A better than normal outcome
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably shot down by the Ghost of Kyiv.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, they almost pulled out of it.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was skydiving, one of the big rules was to stay in the plane if it had problems.  I never really understood why.  Probably something to do with a plane with an open door is even more uncontrollable.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt the pilot was wearing a parachute.

Some friends and I witnessed a skydiving mishap in which the jumper hit the ground very hard. I don't know the extent of their injuries, but it looked quite severe. I jumped several years later.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Pink Panther taught me that the best thing to do is step out the moment right before you hit.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If you are below the minimum jump height, staying with a somewhat functional aircraft is likely the safer option in most cases.


So much for any jokes about the sort of people who jump out of perfectly good airplanes but ride broken ones into the ground.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

letmenot: Whose down with OPD....?


Yeah, you know me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've heard about people wearing parachutes and they still die, so clearly parachutes don't work and it's my freedumbs to decide not to wear one. If you feel safer then YOU wear it! As for me, I don't need n--SPLAT!!!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, the plane did dive out of the sky.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Skates?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"And this is exactly why I always fly with a parachute." -Trevor Jacob
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it me or have there been a lot of small aircraft crashes around San Diego in the last year or so?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am wondering if, in all the excitement, Giovanni forgot he ditched school to smoke joints at the skatepark. Mom's not gonna be stoked, bud.
 
