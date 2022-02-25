 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Putin is sending his Sardaukar to Ukraine   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 10:01 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


something, something, kwisatch haderach?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw that the other day... those guys are terrifying.

thane62.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


But they can be beaten, just as they beat the Russians on their home turf.

Just going to be a lot more brutal, but none of this is nice and polite.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Scroll down on that twitter thread...
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?

something, something, kwisatch haderach?


Someone marklared their Marklar?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.


I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Putin is the new Christian hero"
Putin sends elite Muslim battalions to fight Ukraine Christians.
*Divide by zero*
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone should point out to American Christian Nationalists that Putin allows Sharia law in Russia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramzan_Kadyrov
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.


Putin underestimated the Ukrainians...he's losing troops faster than expected, and now he's got anti war protests back home.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.

Putin underestimated the Ukrainians...he's losing troops faster than expected, and now he's got anti war protests back home.


No, no... I'm with you there. Absolutely. The Ukrainians are making them pay a high price. Vlad did not get the Iraq invasion he thought he was going to get.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"Per our last message, Vlad: F*ck your mother."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


They spent a long long time destroying everyone that stood in their way?
 
bdub77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


I believe they were defeated by the elves at Golomir, although I'd have to check my sources.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Name the one person in Russia scarier than Putin and you have Kadyrov
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.


The Russians are involved. They have never fought a war without committing huge numbers of war crimes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bunch of fig eaters trying to find reverse on a Soviet tank.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Putin is the new Christian hero"
Putin sends elite Muslim battalions to fight Ukraine Christians.
*Divide by zero*


Who said he was a Christian hero?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 490x386]


Probably one of the best sopranos episodes ever.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.

The Russians are involved. They have never fought a war without committing huge numbers of war crimes.


Something something username
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Odd pick for "peace keepers".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
May the sunflower seeds in their pockets grow into pretty flowers this spring and summer.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.

Putin underestimated the Ukrainians...he's losing troops faster than expected, and now he's got anti war protests back home.

No, no... I'm with you there. Absolutely. The Ukrainians are making them pay a high price. Vlad did not get the Iraq invasion he thought he was going to get.


It's almost as through he thought Russian troops would be greeted as liberators. Never drink from your own propaganda teapot, Vlady my boy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.

Putin underestimated the Ukrainians...he's losing troops faster than expected, and now he's got anti war protests back home.

No, no... I'm with you there. Absolutely. The Ukrainians are making them pay a high price. Vlad did not get the Iraq invasion he thought he was going to get.


So Putin has toady yes men and military contractors?   Where are the rose petals?  Why are all those people you said would capitulate at the start, fighting and killing?

Who knew?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they at least prepare for battle with a throat singing chant?
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.

The Russians are involved. They have never fought a war without committing huge numbers of war crimes.


This. I mean, I'm an Aldo Raines fan and the Nazis deserved everything they got, but the Russians did a lot more than kick their asses.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.


it's been less than 72 hours.  with months of buildup, no one was expecting the Russians to take Ukraine in 72 hours.

Putin is expecting to gain control of the major cities then hold them long enough for the West to get bored.   After that he installs his chosen govt and leaves.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

it's been less than 72 hours.  with months of buildup, no one was expecting the Russians to take Ukraine in 72 hours.

Putin is expecting to gain control of the major cities then hold them long enough for the West to get bored.   After that he installs his chosen govt and leaves.


Putin has already blown out his operation time table.and it's gonna get worse
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.


I am confused.  The last time I checked in on this part of the world Chechens formed the backbone of ISIS  because they'd been FIGHTING this asshole and his brutal crackdowns had turned them into rebels without a country as he forced them out of Chechnya
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


I have a book full of them, pre-pandemic when I used to fly a lot for work, math puzzles were my favorite way to pass time on a plane.
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


It's in the fridge behind the brautwarst.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

I'd love to think that, but i think this was always part of the plan. It's several thousand troops he cares even less about losing than his own.

Putin underestimated the Ukrainians...he's losing troops faster than expected, and now he's got anti war protests back home.

No, no... I'm with you there. Absolutely. The Ukrainians are making them pay a high price. Vlad did not get the Iraq invasion he thought he was going to get.

So Putin has toady yes men and military contractors?   Where are the rose petals?  Why are all those people you said would capitulate at the start, fighting and killing?

Who knew?


There's no "Coalition of the Willing", either, unless you count Saudi Arabia and... uh... Syria?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 490x386]

Probably one of the best sopranos episodes ever.


Probably.  It's one of the most self-contained episodes.  Sometimes the Sopranos is a comedy.  This episode was a comedy.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Makes one wonder what Gorbachev thinks about all this...
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.

I am confused.  The last time I checked in on this part of the world Chechens formed the backbone of ISIS  because they'd been FIGHTING this asshole and his brutal crackdowns had turned them into rebels without a country as he forced them out of Chechnya


When you have $200 billion (estimated) at your disposal, you can buy a lot of friends.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: Makes one wonder what Gorbachev thinks about all this...


I wonder what Ronald Reagan would have thought about Trump's praise of Putin?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: the voice of raisin: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

it's been less than 72 hours.  with months of buildup, no one was expecting the Russians to take Ukraine in 72 hours.

Putin is expecting to gain control of the major cities then hold them long enough for the West to get bored.   After that he installs his chosen govt and leaves.

Putin has already blown out his operation time table.and it's gonna get worse


Yeah. He had to wrap this up quickly.

The international community has the memory of a goldfish, and things will normalize quickly once the shooting stops . . . but as long as things are blowing up, sanctions will stay in place and/or worsen.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anyone remember what happened to the Sardaukar?


ATOMICS!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Then Sir Pat unleashed the pug on them.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: FlashHarry: fark, this is bad. These are basically ISIS fighters who are loyal to Putin. They will murder, rape and torture their way through the country.

War crimes will happen.

[Fark user image 425x223]

funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 645x387]


Speaking of which, what is the IRA up to? They oughta limber up and get over there. I'm pretty sure they reliably come down on the anti-imperialist side of any issue.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Imamofpeace: Grozny, Chechnya Thousands of Chechen fighters (loyalists to Kadyrov) are heading to fight in Ukraine. Kadyrov is one of Putin's most loyal men, and he is an icon for militant Islamists. https://t.co/pmMGrRawd1


The Russian economy has been running on Caucasian Muslim labor for a while now, because the
actual Russian citizens are so surly, inept, sickly and drunken that they can't get anything done in any reasonable amount of time. Again there is a HUGE double-think about that from the Russian Government.
that promotes so much xenophobia, Islamophobia etc..But the oligarchs can;t do a damn thing without
the cheap and effective labor they provide. It also is a good form of cash remittance down to
Poootie pie's theocratic strongman friends..
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to send in the CDN truckers to save the day!
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear Ukrainians: Kill all of them!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the voice of raisin: Weaver95: If true, this implies Putin has (internally) admitted the invasion isn't going well and he needs to escalate.
He's losing.

it's been less than 72 hours.  with months of buildup, no one was expecting the Russians to take Ukraine in 72 hours.

Putin is expecting to gain control of the major cities then hold them long enough for the West to get bored.   After that he installs his chosen govt and leaves.


He's never going to leave voluntarily.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

big pig peaches: GardenWeasel: "Putin is the new Christian hero"
Putin sends elite Muslim battalions to fight Ukraine Christians.
*Divide by zero*

Who said he was a Christian hero?


The evangelical dipshiats looove his anti-lgtbq policies.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.