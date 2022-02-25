 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has a nice ring to it   (cbsnews.com)
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens.  How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe you'd like to include her last name too, Subby.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell her to bring three(3) friends. The Supreme needs more sitters.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a great decision by Biden given the alternative, a conservative judge (Michelle Childs) being pushed by Clyburn and his corrupt friends. Well done by Biden, picking a quality nominee over objections from assholes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was rooting for Judge Childs but all of them gave solid pedigrees
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This nominee is like being served an exquisite dessert after just having had 3 courses of dogshiat. YES PLEASE.
 
bdub77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope on Day 1 Clarence Thomas is drinking his Coke and realizes there's a whole bush full of pubic hairs in his.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

unixpro: Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens.  How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?


I was thinking along those lines too.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is a great decision by Biden given the alternative, a conservative judge (Michelle Childs) being pushed by Clyburn and his corrupt friends. Well done by Biden, picking a quality nominee over objections from assholes.


I was fully expecting Childs. This, if memory serves, is going to be the first public defender on the Supreme Court. This is a big farking deal.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever makes Justice Boof uncomfortable
 
bdub77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry for that vivid description guys. I was just having flashbacks to how much of a piece of sh*t that guy was, and we knew about it, and did nothing.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dynamic between Jackson and Clarence Thomas should be interesting.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Supreme Court Justice Anita Hill sounds a lot better to me, nothing against and respect to KB.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Maybe you'd like to include her last name too, Subby.


I hadn't heard about his so I didn't know the full name, Ketanji Brown Jackson, I suspect that name would make it worse for Republicans.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if she'll make the Guinness Book of World Records?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In before the MAGA hats whining that Biden didn't choose someone white and male qualified.
 
bdub77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She seems super qualified and I hope the nomination proceeds without any trouble.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just have her make sure she doesn't leave any unattended drinks around Thomas.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Absolutely f*cking awesome. I'll crack open a bottle of the good stuff when she gets confirmed.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No mention yet of the Next Big Farking Problem, where's Mitch?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: In before the MAGA hats whining that Biden didn't choose someone white and male qualified.


Had a friend biatch and moan that Biden up and said he was gonna pick a black woman. "Why not just pick the most qualified person?" Uh, because there are hundreds of qualified people and picking one over another is mostly arbitrary, so why not go to it's someone who will bring diversity of thought and opinion?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope she takes Clarence Thomas in the back room of the Supreme Court and beats the snot out of him.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Supreme Court Justice Anita Hill sounds a lot better to me, nothing against and respect to KB.


I mean, nominating Merrick Garland to AG because Republicans squashed him before isn't turning out well at all, so let's learn that lesson, hmmm?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Badmoodman: Maybe you'd like to include her last name too, Subby.

I hadn't heard about his so I didn't know the full name, Ketanji Brown Jackson, I suspect that name would make it worse for Republicans.


All three names.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Supreme Court Justice Anita Hill sounds a lot better to me, nothing against and respect to KB.


Yes, nominating a retirement-aged former Oral Roberts professor sounds like a great idea.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
McConnell:  We cannot move forward on this nomination until after the election.  22 or 24.  Whatever it takes.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That a Ketanji will be on the Supreme Court brings me joy.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yay I won my non existent SCOTUS pick pool!  (My rationale was based largely on the fact that she was the first of the appeals court judges nominated and confirmed from Biden's judicial nominations.)

I think it also makes sense to nominate the more liberal judges while he still maintains the 50-50 senate split.   Not that I don't expect Mitch would try and block a SCOTUS nominee for 4 years if he could, but if you've got old Senator Graham clamoring supporting one of your other SCOTUS picks the you might as well hold that in your back pocket in case you get another vacancy with a hostile senate.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The dynamic between Jackson and Clarence Thomas should be interesting.


Clarence Thomas: "See this can of coke?  There is a pubic hair on it."

Ketanji Brown Jackson: "See my foot?  It will be planted up your Uncle Ruckus a** if you ever speak to me again."
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 601x586]


From another article referenced:

At her confirmation hearing to the federal district court, Jackson was introduced by then-Congressman Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who would go on to serve as House speaker before retiring in 2018. Ryan and Jackson are related by marriage.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's no Barack HUSSEIN Obama, but it'll do.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

unixpro: Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens.  How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?


"All of them, Charlie."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The important thing is this would be the third justice that is younger than I am.
Great, now I'm an old white guy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it's unclear what, exactly, will be the GOP's case against Jackson.

Really? It's right there in the photo
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

unixpro: Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens. How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?


th.bing.comView Full Size


All of 'em?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is a great decision by Biden given the alternative, a conservative judge (Michelle Childs) being pushed by Clyburn and his corrupt friends. Well done by Biden, picking a quality nominee over objections from assholes.


Hold on there! I was assured you hated Biden and everything he does! You don't sound like a Russian plant at all!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 601x586]

From another article referenced:

At her confirmation hearing to the federal district court, Jackson was introduced by then-Congressman Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who would go on to serve as House speaker before retiring in 2018. Ryan and Jackson are related by marriage.


So, she has the same uncomfortable Thanksgivings as the rest of us.

:)
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: TwilightZone: Supreme Court Justice Anita Hill sounds a lot better to me, nothing against and respect to KB.

Yes, nominating a retirement-aged former Oral Roberts professor sounds like a great idea.


Seriously, I think that Fark stupidly believes that the enemy of my enemy is my friend at times.

Hill worked for Thomas - therefore, it's likely that they agreed and aligned with each other politically. A liberal wouldn't clerk with a right wing judge and vice versa. Whomever is working or worked for Thomas shares 95% of his opinions and would be his rubber stamp.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Supreme Court Justice Anita Hill sounds a lot better to me, nothing against and respect to KB.


Given how Biden treated her, I'm not sure Hill would want to be nominated by him.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bdub77: She seems super qualified and I hope the nomination proceeds without any trouble.


Been asleep the last 20 years, have you?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AdmirableSnackbar: This is a great decision by Biden given the alternative, a conservative judge (Michelle Childs) being pushed by Clyburn and his corrupt friends. Well done by Biden, picking a quality nominee over objections from assholes.

Hold on there! I was assured you hated Biden and everything he does! You don't sound like a Russian plant at all!


Yeah, weird how consistent I am about praising Democrats when they do good things, despite the noise from the morons out there.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: McConnell:  We cannot move forward on this nomination until after the election.  22 or 24.  Whatever it takes.


Joe Manchin: we have to respect Republican opinions, I will not vote for a nominee that does not have bipartisan support.

\feel free to substitute Sinema in there if you'd like
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And for those still needing a reminder: This is why voting matters.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

unixpro: Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens.  How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?


You mean them implying that she isn't "qualified" because she's black?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Begun the Harvard v Yale Ivy SCOTUS war has.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: unixpro: Congratulations to Ms. Brown.  You seem exceptionally well-qualified.

Something about that name makes me think the GQP is going to have kittens.  How many do you think will intentionally mispronounce it?

You mean them implying that she isn't "qualified" because she's black?


Well, conservatives believe in "meritocracy", which means hiring the most qualified white man available, regardless of his race or gender.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if she'll make the Guinness Book of World Records?


Longest never appointed judge? Because the Turtle.

/the election is in 2 years, too close
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if she'll make the Guinness Book of World Records?

Longest never appointed judge? Because the Turtle.

/the election is in 2 years, too close


Or too far. Or too medium.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if she'll make the Guinness Book of World Records?

Longest never appointed judge? Because the Turtle.

/the election is in 2 years, too close


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
