(NPR)   After initially trying to deny this was the case, Chinese officials confirm that a woman who was seen chained by her neck outside a shed in a viral Tik-Tok WAS indeed a human trafficking victim who'd been bought and sold at least three times   (npr.org) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was gonna post a pic of that old Daffy Duck cartoon with the "Help, I'm being held prisoner in a Chinese laundry" caption, but it turns out it's a lot more racist than I remember.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine this happening anywhere else:

Public interest in her case is so high that authorities have fenced off her entire village to prevent journalists from entering.

Take, for example, the brutal, racist murder of Daunte Wright. Imagine if the cops & judiciary who helped cover up the murder for months had the authority & capability to order that Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to be fenced off "to prevent journalists from entering."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Imagine this happening anywhere else:

Public interest in her case is so high that authorities have fenced off her entire village to prevent journalists from entering.

Take, for example, the brutal, racist murder of Daunte Wright. Imagine if the cops & judiciary who helped cover up the murder for months had the authority & capability to order that Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to be fenced off "to prevent journalists from entering."


This why we still regard China as The Bad Guys
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Imagine this happening anywhere else:

Public interest in her case is so high that authorities have fenced off her entire village to prevent journalists from entering.

Take, for example, the brutal, racist murder of Daunte Wright. Imagine if the cops & judiciary who helped cover up the murder for months had the authority & capability to order that Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to be fenced off "to prevent journalists from entering."


So the 1950's?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: FormlessOne: Imagine this happening anywhere else:

Public interest in her case is so high that authorities have fenced off her entire village to prevent journalists from entering.

Take, for example, the brutal, racist murder of Daunte Wright. Imagine if the cops & judiciary who helped cover up the murder for months had the authority & capability to order that Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to be fenced off "to prevent journalists from entering."

This why we still regard China as The Bad Guys


Who's "we?" Rather more than a few of us have been singing China's praises, particularly when it comes to their support (or, at least, their passivity) regarding Russia.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: FormlessOne: Imagine this happening anywhere else:

Public interest in her case is so high that authorities have fenced off her entire village to prevent journalists from entering.

Take, for example, the brutal, racist murder of Daunte Wright. Imagine if the cops & judiciary who helped cover up the murder for months had the authority & capability to order that Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to be fenced off "to prevent journalists from entering."

So the 1950's?


Have we actually done that, explicitly? Nothing sprang to mind, but I'm getting older - memory isn't what it used to be.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The great Terry Pratchett  once wrote Sin is treating people like things.

/ So good job Tick Tok?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw some stuff on the YouTube that alleged that China has a huge problem with trafficking....especially because it is so hard to find women.
 
Trevt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I was gonna post a pic of that old Daffy Duck cartoon with the "Help, I'm being held prisoner in a Chinese laundry" caption, but it turns out it's a lot more racist than I remember.


Turns out that's true of most things, even stuff that's not as awful as this.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there a reason we decided to stop using the term slavery?
 
