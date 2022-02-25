 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Chernobyl radiation at excess levels thanks to Russian tanks and trucks rolling in and seizing control   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
53
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get cancer then.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope nobody punches a hole in that sarcophagus.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be a damn shame if any of their armor got contaminated from all the dust
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will Joy Behar's vacation be impacted by that too?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.


It's like they're in denial of the dangers just like they were when the meltdown occurred in the first place.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I hope nobody punches a hole in that sarcophagus.


I was wondering if that was sort of the aim. Use it as a threat. Though apparently, at the time of the disaster, much of the radiation cloud was blown towards Belarus*.

*I base this on a quick and dirty google search.
 
mstang1988
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suspect they are using the radiation to hide radioactive assets.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


It's probably not heavily defended.  So they can easily march in and secure it as a staging area or to at least move stuff through.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd imagine tanks kick up a lot of dust.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they take it hostage with the threat of opening it up?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.


Eh. They intend to destroy the current government of the Ukraine. Given how fantastically dangerous Chernobyl is, somebody has to take over its administration. If they just abandoned all management there would be a much stronger motivation to intercede militarily.
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On top of everything else, Russia has made Chernobyl a thing again. WHAT THE EVERLIVING FUCK
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.

It's like they're in denial of the dangers just like they were when the meltdown occurred in the first place.


RBMK reactors do not explode!

\remember, when the series Chernobyl came out, Putin declared it was just western propaganda.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not to mention they don't want Ukraine blaming them if things go wrong there. Of course now things are going wrong there, it seems, and they're the ones in charge. Oops.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


It's generally a bad idea to leave a hole in your line that can be exploited, even if it means sending people through the exclusion zone.  The Russians want to encircle Kiev, and that means closing off all avenues of escape and counterattack.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: Be a damn shame if any of their armor got contaminated from all the dust


Maybe he's making repleated uranium armor?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.

It's like they're in denial of the dangers just like they were when the meltdown occurred in the first place.


d18uuxc84juryi.cloudfront.netView Full Size


/for the record I like historical reference humor to not come back around and be topical at the site that it originally comes from.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The plant is still active. You don't see how electric generation could be a strategic target?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

It's probably not heavily defended.  So they can easily march in and secure it as a staging area or to at least move stuff through.


Chernobyl and Staging Area don't really seem to go together like peanut butter and chocolate.
Not were I'd camp. But then again I'm not a megalomaniac who doesn't give a shiat about the lives of those under my command.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I hope they get cancer then.


By they, hope you don't mean Western Europe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well time to stock up
Fark user imageView Full Size

So I guess in a few years a lot of former Russian soldiers will have cancer.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


Maybe Putin is a Chernobyl denier.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: The plant is still active. You don't see how electric generation could be a strategic target?


NVM apparently it was shut down in 2000 but is still being decommissioned.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

August11: On top of everything else, Russia has made Chernobyl a thing again. WHAT THE EVERLIVING fark


It's the 80s all over again.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Diogenes: Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.

It's like they're in denial of the dangers just like they were when the meltdown occurred in the first place.

RBMK reactors do not explode!

\remember, when the series Chernobyl came out, Putin declared it was just western propaganda.


Because it was a huge factor in the fall of the USSR.  And thoroughly embarrassing for them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


Because if Ukraine is losing, the temptation of shelling the hell out of the reactors and making large hunks of the Ukraine unlivable becomes strong. Desperate times, desperate measures.

If I were invading the Ukraine, securing that area fast would be way on my top list of targets.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mstang1988: I suspect they are using the radiation to hide radioactive assets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're going to get a crop of Russian Hulks, aren't we?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.


It's not too far north of Kiev and it's directly south of Belarus, where Russia has lots of military units staged. It's a pass-through point where the invading army is already on the west side of the Dnieper River, so they can have that geographic advantage of being on the correct side of the river rather than having to hold and maintain the crossing points if advancing from the east.
 
Nullav
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't think of a single reason to establish a foothold inside the exclusion zone that isn't scorched earth crazy. If you don't care how your troops are doing after right now, then it would be one place no rational party would want to bomb. If you were a rational party as well, you also wouldn't want anyone to bomb it and your best bet would be to stay the fark out.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: The plant is still active. You don't see how electric generation could be a strategic target?


The last active reactor was scrammed in 2000. It hasn't been producing electricity for over two decades.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I hope nobody punches a hole in that sarcophagus.


It wouldn't really matter if they did.

The New Safe Confinement (NSC) keeps weather out and works like a shield in reverse, catching radiation emitted by the site.   It has a huge surface area, and a few holes getting blown in it won't reduce that surface area by very much at all.

I'm sure the troops were well briefed not to damage it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


Dirty Bombs.

Area Of Denial.

Mutant Supersoldiers.

General Cocaine Disorder.

TikTok Ratings.

Any of the above can answer the 'why?' part.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.


Worst case? They bobby trap the hell out of it and tell Europe to let them have Ukraine or they'll spread radiation over half the western world.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it


Russia has literally tons of stockpiled weapons grade plutonium and thousands of assembled bombs.  They don't need anything from Chernobyl.
 
turboke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nullav: I can't think of a single reason to establish a foothold inside the exclusion zone that isn't scorched earth crazy. If you don't care how your troops are doing after right now, then it would be one place no rational party would want to bomb. If you were a rational party as well, you also wouldn't want anyone to bomb it and your best bet would be to stay the fark out.


If this conflict only had rational parties, a country wouldn't get invaded because someone's fee-fees got hurt.

SuperChuck: I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it


They already have nukes.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it


They have taken control of many very fine radioactive 239? fuel rods. But they intend to occupy and even occupiers need electricity.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: On top of everything else, Russia has made Chernobyl a thing again. WHAT THE EVERLIVING fark


We're bringing back all of the hits of the '80s!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.


It's to get back the alien tech.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: We're going to get a crop of Russian Hulks, aren't we?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't fathom how low troop morale would be after being told to "seize a radioactive exclusion zone and set up camp"  not exactly a game plan that gets you running out of the Boot Camp locker room yelling "Huzzah!"

I am envisioning a lot of "I just signed up to get a degree and see the world, and here I am eating irradiated Spamskovski watching my extremities slowly drop off" thought bubbles.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nocrash: SuperChuck: I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it

They have taken control of many very fine radioactive 239? fuel rods. But they intend to occupy and even occupiers need electricity.


Good luck generating electricity at a non-functional nuclear station. You can't just turn it back on
 
saywhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how the Russian people will feel and react to their sons coming home with radiation sickness and cancer
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm sure the troops were well briefed not to damage it.


Do you know how I know that you know nothing about the Russian military and how it operates?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baka-san: Be a damn shame if any of their armor got contaminated from all the dust


Were I Ukraine I might have considered defending that sector with a crack squad of troops in NBC gear armed with industrial leaf blowers
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nocrash: SuperChuck: I bet they're collecting radioactive material because they want to try to weaponize it

They have taken control of many very fine radioactive 239? fuel rods. But they intend to occupy and even occupiers need electricity.


It ran on something like 200 tons (!) of slightly enriched uranium dioxide.  The interesting isotope there is U235.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flucto: Andy Andy: BizarreMan: I cannot fathom why putin would have sent soldiers to Chernobyl.  That's a place you leave the hell alone.

Of all the military tactics, I can say that this one really baffles me.

Eh. They intend to destroy the current government of the Ukraine. Given how fantastically dangerous Chernobyl is, somebody has to take over its administration. If they just abandoned all management there would be a much stronger motivation to intercede militarily.


Yup.  At least one farker has two brain cells to rub together.
 
