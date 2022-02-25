 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   That mysterious brain disease you got is all in your head   (globalnews.ca) divider line
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the case.

You are welcome.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mix french fries with gravy and curds and you think that won't cause brain disease.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oversight committee rules out mysterious brain disease in New Brunswick

This is good news for bowling enthusiasts.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image 498x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Leaving satisfied.
 
berylman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame the Cranberries
Really though this is baffling and probably not limited to New Brunswick
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like that particular doctor isn't good at diagnosing diseases. Maybe that's why he works in New Brunswick.
 
