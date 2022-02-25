 Skip to content
How you can help support Ukraine.
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The State Department's undersecretary issued a plea to all Facebook users late last night saying that if only 15 million people change their profile picture to a Ukrainian flag, Putin would have no choice, none, but to yield to such a massive popular uprising and withdraw all of his troops. If another 15 million got involved, there's an excellent chance he might even have to step down from power.

And don't forget that adding the words "I Stand With Ukraine" to the flag image makes it approximately 12 percent more effective, which can actually significantly bring down the required counts if enough people do it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to go vandalize the Russian consulate but the nearest one is in Montreal...
 
Jesterling
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think we're gonna be okay here guys, I've been sending Ukraine positive vibes since December.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's nice to see all these NGOs and the work they do is very necessary and dangerous (I'm donating to DWB now), but to be brutally honest, when I clicked the link, I was hoping to be crowdfunding pallets of AT-4s.
 
gorauma
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am deeply untrustful oh charities. While I would want to contribute I do not know which one is legit
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Additional things you can do: tell your government how to do their job.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

I phoned/emailed this morning.  It's not much, but it's something.


For my own part, these are the topics I hit on.  What you say is up to you.

Support giving:

-Military equipment
-Advisors and trainers
-Every kind of lethal and non-lethal aid and equipment
-Ejection of Russia from every body involved with the United States
-Freezing the finances of every wealth Russian
-Removing Russia from SWIFT and any economic
-Ending NASA partnership with Russia and with the ISS
-Close US airspace to any Russian commercial flights
-Find every avenue to exact unbearable pressure on the Russian government

Understanding:

-This war is not the action of regular Russian people
-Russian-Americans and regular Russian guests should not pay a price for a dictator

Target:

-The Russian dictator and his war of aggression

Willing to:

-Experience the pain of higher gas prices and goods prices

Until:

-A full restoration of Ukraine's borders, including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk
 
Slaxl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I want to go vandalize the Russian consulate but the nearest one is in Montreal...


I'll give you $50 to help get there.
Or whatever happened to that trans-am we were going to give to Biden ten years ago. Who has the keys?

Take it. It's yours.
 
50th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I set my Hue light theme on my front porch to Ukraine flag, so basically, we can move on to the next crisis.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two in the thoughts! One in the prayers!

Or you know, donate to the red cross. Run guns. Whatever.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buy "This War is Mine" on steam, which is on sale for 5 bucks and is donating 100% of profits from the game sales this week to Ukrainian Red Cross, and play it while contemplating the effect of war on ordinary people
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I posted a video of myself on YouTube singing "Imagine", so I think I've done more than enough.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Meltro: It's nice to see all these NGOs and the work they do is very necessary and dangerous (I'm donating to DWB now), but to be brutally honest, when I clicked the link, I was hoping to be crowdfunding pallets of AT-4s.


Medicine and food is nice, but the only thing that is going to save Ukraine is dead Russians.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meltro: It's nice to see all these NGOs and the work they do is very necessary and dangerous (I'm donating to DWB now), but to be brutally honest, when I clicked the link, I was hoping to be crowdfunding pallets of AT-4s.


Yeah, where can I send my AK, SKS, and Mosin Nagant? I know they have the required ammo.

Or who can I petition to send a half dozen F-22's, two AWACs, ten A-10's, an AC-130J, an aerial refueler, and a couple dozen F-35's to Ukraine for semi-permanent storage?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gorauma: I am deeply untrustful oh charities. While I would want to contribute I do not know which one is legit


This is a great site to help you vet many of the larger and middle-sized charities: https://www.charitynavigator.org/
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Buy "This War is Mine" on steam, which is on sale for 5 bucks and is donating 100% of profits from the game sales this week to Ukrainian Red Cross, and play it while contemplating the effect of war on ordinary people


Also on GOG.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Additional things you can do: tell your government how to do their job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The State Department's undersecretary issued a plea to all Facebook users late last night saying that if only 15 million people change their profile picture to a Ukrainian flag, Putin would have no choice, none, but to yield to such a massive popular uprising and withdraw all of his troops. If another 15 million got involved, there's an excellent chance he might even have to step down from power.

And don't forget that adding the words "I Stand With Ukraine" to the flag image makes it approximately 12 percent more effective, which can actually significantly bring down the required counts if enough people do it.


And yet your post has ZERO Ukrainian flags.
Why do you hate Ukraine, comrade?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesterling: I think we're gonna be okay here guys, I've been sending Ukraine positive vibes since December.


What a piker.
I've been send thought and prayers!
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Starburst stands with the Ukrainian people against all imperial aggression.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Offer to take some family fleeing Russian murderers into your home. Help get Ukrainians into other countries (e.g. Poland, but others as well) by offering aid to organizations there helping.

Pressure the US (and NATO) governments to start blowing up Russian shiat.

The first will probably help, the second won't happen.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I want to go vandalize the Russian consulate but the nearest one is in Montreal...


thats the closest one to me too!  They probably only have a couple of Mounties and an MUC cop outside and apparently only work from 9-12.  It's one of those beautiful old grey stones where the robber barons used to live.  How appropriate.  Why not go after their cars?  Easier and would stimulate the Canadian economy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was up hash tagging all night on twitter. I've done my part.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"In 2016, there were an estimated 1,359,655 persons of full or partial Ukrainian origin residing in Canada (the majority being Canadian-born citizens), making them Canada's eleventh largest ethnic group and giving Canada the world's third-largest Ukrainian population behind Ukraine itself and Russia."

Let's just say this is very upsetting to many people here.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shamelessly stolen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The State Department's undersecretary issued a plea to all Facebook users late last night saying that if only 15 million people change their profile picture to a Ukrainian flag, Putin would have no choice, none, but to yield to such a massive popular uprising and withdraw all of his troops. If another 15 million got involved, there's an excellent chance he might even have to step down from power.

And don't forget that adding the words "I Stand With Ukraine" to the flag image makes it approximately 12 percent more effective, which can actually significantly bring down the required counts if enough people do it.


I'm doing my part!
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of my fav bands is from Lviv - hope they're staying safe or away or alternately, tearing the arms off the invaders.

Loom
Youtube XoFnrpChD6o
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't my tax dollars go to the largest military in the world?  What exactly is that for?  Oh right, these aren't brown people with oil.  b b b but we don't want a war, war is on us.  We have no choice.  Yes, he has nukes.  Such is the world we live in.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Meltro: It's nice to see all these NGOs and the work they do is very necessary and dangerous (I'm donating to DWB now), but to be brutally honest, when I clicked the link, I was hoping to be crowdfunding pallets of AT-4s.

Yeah, where can I send my AK, SKS, and Mosin Nagant? I know they have the required ammo.

Or who can I petition to send a half dozen F-22's, two AWACs, ten A-10's, an AC-130J, an aerial refueler, and a couple dozen F-35's to Ukraine for semi-permanent storage?


We should be enacting a lend-lease program. AF has a hard on to get rid of A-10's for some reason. Perfect country to have them.
 
Zenith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: kyleaugustus: Additional things you can do: tell your government how to do their job.

[Fark user image 442x338]


that you giving him another blowjob
you're in love bro
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pocket Ninja: The State Department's undersecretary issued a plea to all Facebook users late last night saying that if only 15 million people change their profile picture to a Ukrainian flag, Putin would have no choice, none, but to yield to such a massive popular uprising and withdraw all of his troops. If another 15 million got involved, there's an excellent chance he might even have to step down from power.

And don't forget that adding the words "I Stand With Ukraine" to the flag image makes it approximately 12 percent more effective, which can actually significantly bring down the required counts if enough people do it.

I'm doing my part!
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x569]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Using cutting-edge digital audio editing tools, I have re-edited the spoken introduction of David Bowie & Mick Jagger's "Dancing In The Streets" so that Bowie's "U.K.!" sounds more like "Ukraine!"  I have proceeded to seed the edited version to several prominent Torrent sites, Usenet, and a version of Limewire that I still run on an old Pentium II box that I keep in the basement.  The war is as good as over now.

/oh shiat!  I forgot to bleep out the "Back in the USSR" part.  I think I might have undermined my own message!
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From Garry Kasparov, note the idea to go after Carlson

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm doing my part!
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x569]


How *YOU* doin'....

/self-reported
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think I would do a Tik Tok on this
 
Rucker10
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a Russian asshole at work that's super conservative that..... showed up wearing a Ukrainian tshirt so I guess I'm buying the guy lunch now. Even he thinks Putin is trash.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or you could go to the local Ukrainian Deli
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/zytynskys-deli-ukrainian-montrealers-1.6363502
 
