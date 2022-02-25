 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: How Vladimir Putin might actually be on the brink of utter, catastrophic defeat in Ukraine
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Militarily, probably not... but I think he has sown the seeds of his own removal by the oligarchs who actually have the power.

If we grow some balls and remove them from SWIFT and really tighten the vice, those rich motherf*ckers will find a way to ummm.. resolve things.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia made the mistake of saying that Ukraine is Russia, and then going to war with it in the winter.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defeat? Nah... Failure? Yuuuuuup
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping for a "Hideyoshi messes with Korea" kind of situation. Would also settle for "Hitler in the bunker".
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not trying to thread jack but its relevant.
Fark user image
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Putin on the fritz.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think Putin underestimated the Ukrainians.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Militarily, probably not... but I think he has sown the seeds of his own removal by the oligarchs who actually have the power.

If we grow some balls and remove them from SWIFT and really tighten the vice, those rich motherf*ckers will find a way to ummm.. resolve things.


I was reading earlier the removal from swift may be sooner than expected, which was never
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been boning up on my history with this excellent YT channel. I'd forgotten quite a bit of what set this stage. Part 2 next.
The Cold War - OverSimplified (Part 1)
Youtube I79TpDe3t2g
 
mcmnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd comment on the huge miscalculation made by Putin, but between the 2 of us, I'm the one who hasn't mobbed his way into being head of state in control of a nuclear arsenal and a few hundred billion dollars stashed around the world, so instead I'll keep my mouth shut.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know it's a pipe dream, but I hope if and when this disastrously ruins Putin, he goes out in a blaze of glory - in particular, he exposes and ruins every one of his GOP lackeys, especially The Traitor.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Militarily, probably not... but I think he has sown the seeds of his own removal by the oligarchs who actually have the power.

If we grow some balls and remove them from SWIFT and really tighten the vice, those rich motherf*ckers will find a way to ummm.. resolve things.


Costing his bosses money is not conducive to his survival. He's invited more sanctions, worse sanctions, and freezing of assets by people who are nominally not part of the ruling party in any substantive form other than giving them orders on the DL to get them the stuff that they want. He can hold them off, if he can promise them a payday by getting bought off to withdraw from the Ukraine, but this gets more expensive for them, they have other folks who are more than happy to take his place.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It does sound very bad. Immediate domestic protests, military leaders kept in the dark until the last moment, failing to win any of the major objectives they went for on the first day. Russia might win in the end but right now Putin looks like a fool for trying this.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I know it's a pipe dream, but I hope if and when this disastrously ruins Putin, he goes out in a blaze of glory - in particular, he exposes and ruins every one of his GOP lackeys, especially The Traitor.


Even then,

Fark user image
 
Alphax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anti-war protests in Russia, over 150 senior Russian officials condemning the war, and some military units surrendering rather than kill anyone.. it's not good for him.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point


A lot of people expected it to be like when the US invaded Iraq.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point


Fighting in an urban environment with mostly stone construction.

Russian casualties are going to start rising exponentially.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Basically just rewrote last weeks analysis from the economist in dumbed down 4th grade language for American readers
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin is maybe following the Malvinas playbook, where attacking a small island in the need for Lebensraum would distract Argentina from dire economic decay.   Putin knows how protected Jeff Epstein was and expects the worst from even his inner circle.

He's aware that McDonald's receipts have a dollar off coupon for the presentation of the head of the Vlad at the cash register (void where health rules say no decapitated dictators in restaurant).
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'd comment on the huge miscalculation made by Putin, but between the 2 of us, I'm the one who hasn't mobbed his way into being head of state in control of a nuclear arsenal and a few hundred billion dollars stashed around the world


Not yet.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think Putin underestimated the Ukrainians.


I said it before, I'll say it again. I think Putin's responding to another impetus. Whether that's his advancing age, or a relatively invisible illness like cancer, or he got scared of Covid, I think something is pressuring Putin to act so stupidly.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

odinsposse: It does sound very bad. Immediate domestic protests, military leaders kept in the dark until the last moment, failing to win any of the major objectives they went for on the first day. Russia might win in the end but right now Putin looks like a fool for trying this.


I don't think Putin can actually win this war.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't see how Putin can prevail in Ukraine any more than the US did in Iraq.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Militarily, probably not... but I think he has sown the seeds of his own removal by the oligarchs who actually have the power.

If we grow some balls and remove them from SWIFT and really tighten the vice, those rich motherf*ckers will find a way to ummm.. resolve things.


Without SWIFT the FSB can't pay the GOP, Vlad can't cover Don's loans, construction crews in Kentucky building the Russian aluminium plant won't get paid...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point

A lot of people expected it to be like when the US invaded Iraq.


The Russian Army is not the US Army. Not even close. No one is.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Classic blunder. "Never get involved in a land war in Asia."
 
djfitz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First it's not clear what Purim's objective is. I doubt it's taking over the country as there's little chance of that being successful. Are the Ukrainian's just going to give up at some point? I also doubt Putin could keep a long-term occupation going anyway.

But maybe his is goal was to install a puppet regime and to destabilize the country. If Ukraine knows Pooty will invade and assassinate their leader if they elect them "wrong" guy (e.g. anyone who wants to join NATO), Russia has carried out its objective.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Classic blunder. "Never get involved in a land war in Asia."


Also slightly less known, Never go up a against a Sicilian when death is on the line. Lesser known, Jill Biden is 1/2 Sicilian.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Basically just rewrote last weeks analysis from the economist in dumbed down 4th grade language for American readers


Why you make fun of our smarts in USA?
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Persnickety: I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.


And he is correct, and aided by the MSM, in their divisive attacks on conservatives...   If Trump was still President, Putin would not have dared to make that move.   You know that, and so does America.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Iron Man vs Loki - "We have a Hulk" - Suit Up Scene | The Avengers (2012) Movie Clip HD
Youtube NsRLOV4pHyk
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Graffito: I don't see how Putin can prevail in Ukraine any more than the US did in Iraq.


Especially considering:

Ukraine is larger and more populous than Iraq;

The US had allies in the region (Israel, Saudi Arabia, etc) and internationally; Russia not only doesn't have allies (other than Belarus) the rest of the region is full of enemies;

Russia's economy is one-sixth the size of the US so they have few resources to maintain the occupation and will have even fewer once the sanctions kick in;

The Ukrainian insurgency will be bankrolled by some of the richest countries in the world instead of being opposed by them.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Not trying to thread jack but its relevant.
Fark user image image 425x551


So it is apparent in the photo, are they traffic jammed getting out?  Cause, if that is freedom they are doomed.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: ImpendingCynic: I know it's a pipe dream, but I hope if and when this disastrously ruins Putin, he goes out in a blaze of glory - in particular, he exposes and ruins every one of his GOP lackeys, especially The Traitor.

Even then,

Fark user image 425x236


The Ukraine people say otherwise...
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Persnickety: I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.

And he is correct, and aided by the MSM, in their divisive attacks on conservatives...   If Trump was still President, Putin would not have dared to make that move.   You know that, and so does America.


The things you people tell yourselves so you don't have to admit you support a thug just like Putin.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
why just ukraine?  I contend that rules don't matter now anywhere in the world... so if there happens to be some oligarch owned asset in your country... you are free to take it by force... yachts, private jets, homes, trump tower condos, vineyards, ... if the oligarchs don't like they are free to come to whatever country in person and fight it in court... assuming they aren't on some no fly list or can't get a visa or can't leave their country for some reason.

I would suggest doing this soon before other people beat you to it... I also suggest writing 'f*ck Putin' in red paint on whatever asset you claim and take lots of pictures and post it all over social media...  let's make sure that these corrupt war criminal assclowns know that they are not welcome anywhere in the world now.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point

A lot of people expected it to be like when the US invaded Iraq.


And so it may be: a quick military victory followed by years of unending guerilla warfare.  Ukraine's guerilla fighters are going to be equipped with everything the West can put in their hands.  This will be Russian Invasion of Afghanistan 2.0
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: .

And he is correct, and aided by the MSM, in their divisive attacks on conservatives...   If Trump was still President, Putin would not have dared to make that move.   You know that, and so does America.


Are you taking any medication we should know about?
🤔
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This war was created to legitimize Putin's power at home.  Of anything his own success at authoritarian rule is his downfall because he was likely fed favorable propaganda by his cronies.  The simple fact THOUSANDS of Russian and Georgian citizens are protesting shows he is only a leader by force

Ukraine isn't going to roll over.  Everyone knows it is being taken by force, and only complete isolation of Russia from world markets and finances will stop it
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I know it's a pipe dream, but I hope if and when this disastrously ruins Putin, he goes out in a blaze of glory - in particular, he exposes and ruins every one of his GOP lackeys, especially The Traitor.


Unfortunately he's just as likely to launch a nuclear strike. He's like the stupid villain in Tenet.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Persnickety: I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.

And he is correct, and aided by the MSM, in their divisive attacks on conservatives...   If Trump was still President, Putin would not have dared to make that move.   You know that, and so does America.


if trump were still president pootie poot wouldn't have to 'invade' violently... trump and manafort and bannon would have negotiated the handover in exchange for that moscow hotel that donny wants so bad.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Persnickety: I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.


The bad part being that two out of three of those statements is accurate.

The West is weak; our response should have been before the first shot was fired; a strong and united West would have cut off the Rus months ago as a preemptive strike. A strong West would be already massing in the other former satellite countries and especially Poland and Ukraine.
America *is* hopelessly divided and this won't unite us like WW II did. Joe Biden may not be a doddering old fool, but he's not exactly on his A game right now either. A few EM pulse bombs lobbed over the border at Moscow would really send a message.

Strong Empires don't react, they proactively act, and they sure as hell don't reactively act as passively as we all currently are.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image


When you get an assignment to make tank traps but don't tell your mom until the night before they are due.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Tr0mBoNe: Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point

A lot of people expected it to be like when the US invaded Iraq.

And so it may be: a quick military victory followed by years of unending guerilla warfare.  Ukraine's guerilla fighters are going to be equipped with everything the West can put in their hands.  This will be Russian Invasion of Afghanistan 2.0


yuuuup
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Persnickety: I see this invasion as the natural result of being an effective propaganda slinger.  Putin is so good at it that he actually started believing his own lies: The west is Weak.  Biden is a doddering old fool.  America is hopelessly divided and incapable of responding.  etc.

And he is correct, and aided by the MSM, in their divisive attacks on conservatives...   If Trump was still President, Putin would not have dared to make that move.   You know that, and so does America.


Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president now, sure, but that's because Trump would have been still busy doing his bidding to reduce western influence in Ukraine, as well as keeping them out of and further trying to weaken NATO. Putin would have been accomplishing his goal of bringing Ukraine under the influence of Russia (just like he did with Belarus) without having to fire a shot, because Trump would have let him, and even actively supported him.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: NewportBarGuy: Militarily, probably not... but I think he has sown the seeds of his own removal by the oligarchs who actually have the power.

If we grow some balls and remove them from SWIFT and really tighten the vice, those rich motherf*ckers will find a way to ummm.. resolve things.

Costing his bosses money is not conducive to his survival. He's invited more sanctions, worse sanctions, and freezing of assets by people who are nominally not part of the ruling party in any substantive form other than giving them orders on the DL to get them the stuff that they want. He can hold them off, if he can promise them a payday by getting bought off to withdraw from the Ukraine, but this gets more expensive for them, they have other folks who are more than happy to take his place.


If the oligarchs threaten Putin he'll have them killed. It's not like it would be the first time for him.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: ImpendingCynic: I know it's a pipe dream, but I hope if and when this disastrously ruins Putin, he goes out in a blaze of glory - in particular, he exposes and ruins every one of his GOP lackeys, especially The Traitor.

Even then,

Fark user image image 425x236


Look, arresting Republicans for being traitors wouldn't be bipartisan.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Tr0mBoNe: Meatsim1: Its day 2 of the invasion, there's no reliable information about who's "winning."  Russia has the initiative right now since it is attacking but who can say how well its invasion is going at this point

A lot of people expected it to be like when the US invaded Iraq.

The Russian Army is not the US Army. Not even close. No one is.


You mean defeated by guerilla tactics?
 
