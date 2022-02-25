 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Idiot's guide to staring racewars- Step One: take out the power grid - Step Two: ??? - Step Three: RACEWAR   (arstechnica.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, lots of these racists live in small towns.  And out there, a single raccoon can take out the entire town's electrical infrastructure.  Back in the old days, they would just fire up a lantern and continue on about business.  Now, it is utter chaos - speeding around in an erratic and confused manner causes multiple truck pile-ups.  Nothing at the Dairy Queen works which adds to the chaos.  Neighbors taking blind shots at neighbors in a chain-reaction of gunfire.  And the Piggly Wiggly looted clean.

They figure if one raccoon can cause all of that, then it would be much worse for city-folk.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three men yesterday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists for their roles in a white supremacist plot to attack US power grids.

I hear Cuba is lovely this time of year...especially their southern coast.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chuck Manson had a better plan for igniting a race war.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank god they're only planning on staring one and not starting one.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Staring ? it will be Holographic Hitler of course
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WKUK Race War!
Youtube VYy77IGsBFc
 
The Envoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, these morons got there first:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well attacking butterfly sanctuaries didn't work out.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people it is the power grid.  Others it is hollywood starlets.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was one pf the best articles on one of these plots in a long time. Most of the time we get a mishmash of crap sprinkled with no editing
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which events unfold in a way that make me determine my best plan of action is to team up only with eople that look like me and execute a "war" against everyone that doesn't look like me.

It seems I don't have a very good imagination, because I got nothing.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
White power grid?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: That was one pf the best articles on one of these plots in a long time. Most of the time we get a mishmash of crap sprinkled with no editing


Sort of a helter-skelter style, would you say?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Staring Competition Finals | Big Train | BBC Studios
Youtube 82eeww2m_R0
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Keep trying, eventually you'll get it.

Because we'll let you and do nothing meaningful to stop it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LIGHT POWER!
 
