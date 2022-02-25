 Skip to content
(Metro)   Russia gets a taste of its own medicine after Anonymous launches cyber war on them and disables several websites   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 11:35 AM



NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no.  Not websites.  However will they get by?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More of this please.

Dear Anonymous:

You can take down Fox News next.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should try to erase the Russian Army's payroll servers.  That would be funny.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Oh, no.  Not websites.  However will they get by?


This

Let me know when they take down something that will have an impact on Russian command and control.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nuclear missiles disable websites too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Oh, no.  Not websites.  However will they get by?


Well at least it's one less misinformation farm that can't pump out it's crap....

In a giant ocean of crap, but still.
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no, Putin is about to get doxxed!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Oh, no.  Not websites.  However will they get by?


You laugh now, but just wait until dozens of people don't pay their water and sewer bills on time and the cities have to adjust their budgets accordingly!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They should try to erase the Russian Army's payroll servers.  That would be funny.


They get paid?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They couldn't even take down Fark.ru.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Oh no, Putin is about to get doxxed!


He's going to get so many pizzas delivered to his palace, haha!
 
hej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Farks idea of heroism is pretty sus.
 
Without Fail
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Summoner101: Oh no, Putin is about to get doxxed!

He's going to get so many pizzas delivered to his palace, haha!


Every bit of public pressure helps.

We left Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan because of public opinion.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every irritant is a plus, no matter how small.
 
oukewldave
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: They should try to erase the Russian Army's payroll servers.  That would be funny.


Do they actually get paid?  I assume at this point the directive is you fight or you and/or your family will disappear.
 
yellowjester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
for the lulz.
 
