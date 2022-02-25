 Skip to content
(The Root)   Pro tip: If you ever feel the urge to comment on someone else's skin tone, do everyone a favor and just keep your mouth shut. Right, Mr. Ex-Columbia Professor?   (theroot.com) divider line
70
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd kill for a complexion like that.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really that hard to avoid posting stupid crap on Twitter? I'm doing it right now and I'm not wearing pants.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspension is fired now?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I look at photos of her, and my first thoughts are "OMG those titties", and then "OMG beautiful face and eyes".  Why would he fixate on skin tone?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get comments on my complexion daily, but I'm the societal villain so it's acceptable.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Huh.  I look at photos of her, and my first thoughts are "OMG those titties", and then "OMG beautiful face and eyes".  Why would he fixate on skin tone?


Because the post was about her skin.  It was a fake post about her winning a Guinness record for the darkest skin.

74 year old man on Twitter got duped.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?


Well, they have colormeters that can tell things like hue and, especially for dark printing pigments, the amount of light absorbed by black color tones, so, I guess maybe measure skin tone based on light absorption and the tone that absorbs the most light/has the least light reflectivity wins?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be the perfect Fark article. I get my outrage boner on over the professor AND a picture of a pretty face.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Is it really that hard to avoid posting stupid crap on Twitter? I'm doing it right now and I'm not wearing pants.


Maybe the urge post stupid stuff on Twitter is something psychiatrists could study - though I recommend that scientists doing the study should be non-male and non-white.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Huh.  I look at photos of her, and my first thoughts are "OMG those titties", and then "OMG beautiful face and eyes".  Why would he fixate on skin tone?


We need more pictures, with studies of both of these exceptional features, to be sure...please begin posting the evidence.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


Most people are quite replaceable in any field.  Just look at what happens when someone in your company dies.  No matter their seniority, the company rolls on the next day as if they were never there.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


You have a different definition of brilliant than me.  His supposed field of expertise was psychiatry.  If he doesn't have a basic grasp of racism and sexism then he's not brilliant - he's another overrated white guy.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x425]


If your pee is that yellow, seek medical care.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in academia, get yo tits off Twitter. You do not need it to succeed in your career. Have an anonymous account if you must. You've got enough chances to screw up the way you talk about social issues; you do not need another one.

/had a student obsessively google-stalk me once
//had to ask PZ Myers to take my name off my "why I am an atheist" post
///fortunately, he was a colleague at the time
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he trying to neg her?  A supermodel on Twitter?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Well, they have colormeters that can tell things like hue and, especially for dark printing pigments, the amount of light absorbed by black color tones, so, I guess maybe measure skin tone based on light absorption and the tone that absorbs the most light/has the least light reflectivity wins?


So I get that part, but now I have to do a field study.  I have to take the colormeter and wander around Sudanese villages looking for the darkest dude, and then whenever someone is born I have to do it again.  I'm supposed to believe that a beer company has dispatched people with colormeters searching the globe for darkness.  It's just an obvious thing that isn't happening  It's such a dumb thing to believe and repeat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x425]

If your pee is that yellow, seek medical care.


My pee is that yellow and frothy. My first pee turns my toilet into a giant beer.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like dark women the have a dark golden glow.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Well, they have colormeters that can tell things like hue and, especially for dark printing pigments, the amount of light absorbed by black color tones, so, I guess maybe measure skin tone based on light absorption and the tone that absorbs the most light/has the least light reflectivity wins?


Except that no one's skin tone is static.  It gets darker or lighter depending on sun exposure.  I'm darker (OK - less pale) in the summer than in the winter.  People with more melanin can see their skin change tone dramatically in a day.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


He's 74 and was top dog, so it's not that much of a purge. More like, "OK Boomer, go enjoy your book sales for the rest of your short time remaining and make way for the brilliant people under you to move up"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gonegirl: If you're in academia, get yo tits off Twitter. You do not need it to succeed in your career. Have an anonymous account if you must. You've got enough chances to screw up the way you talk about social issues; you do not need another one.

/had a student obsessively google-stalk me once
//had to ask PZ Myers to take my name off my "why I am an atheist" post
///fortunately, he was a colleague at the time


I disagree. You should probably be on Twitter, but never EVER post anything personal unless you have a second Twitter that is perfectly anonymous(so never post anything personal).
You should probably have a professional social media presence to promote your work, exceptional work of colleagues/contemporaries, and depending on your employment agreement, your employer.  It can be used as a recruiting tool for graduate or research work, and another point of contact.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Graffito: RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.

You have a different definition of brilliant than me.  His supposed field of expertise was psychiatry.  If he doesn't have a basic grasp of racism and sexism then he's not brilliant - he's another overrated white guy.


Looking at his career id say my definition of brilliant is correct.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back in college, my roommate of Middle Eastern descent would arrive with a summer tan, and he was considerably darker than my black roommate. We used to laugh at that.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?


Have you seen some of the stupid shiat that Guiness recognizes these days?  I don't think there is any post that claims "Guiness declares ____ to have the most ____ ____" that would cause me to doubt its veracity.  Of course, unlike this professor, my Weeners wouldn't be to share it.  It would be to ignore it entirely like I do any news about Guiness world records.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snort: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x425]

If your pee is that yellow, seek medical care.


Nah just drink some cranberry juice
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, she is spectacularly beautiful.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Graffito: Kit Fister: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Well, they have colormeters that can tell things like hue and, especially for dark printing pigments, the amount of light absorbed by black color tones, so, I guess maybe measure skin tone based on light absorption and the tone that absorbs the most light/has the least light reflectivity wins?

Except that no one's skin tone is static.  It gets darker or lighter depending on sun exposure.  I'm darker (OK - less pale) in the summer than in the winter.  People with more melanin can see their skin change tone dramatically in a day.


Look, he asked how it would work to figure out how one would tell who is the darkest. That's the only scientific method I could come up with that is both fair and objective.  he didn't ask me to sort out all the logistics.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look at this farkin Herbert
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?


Sounds like they need to fire some people at Guinness, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Have you seen some of the stupid shiat that Guiness recognizes these days?  I don't think there is any post that claims "Guiness declares ____ to have the most ____ ____" that would cause me to doubt its veracity.  Of course, unlike this professor, my Weeners wouldn't be to share it.  It would be to ignore it entirely like I do any news about Guiness world records.


I agree that it's ridiculous, but the way these work is that someone has to call Guiness and have them come out and witness your "record".  Saying "Hey Guiness, come out and recognize me as the darkest" doesn't work because there's no way to know if you have the record.  There's nothing that you do to attain the record.  It's simply too much.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That retweet button is really easy to hit without thinking and it can ruin your life. (Although for this guy he just gets to retire)

I usually just assume that old people are at least somewhat racist, but you can't be open about it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: he didn't ask me to sort out all the logistics.


But that's what makes it unbelievable.  It's possible to measure anything.  Whether or not you have the time and money to do it is entirely another matter.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I agree don't post about skin tone on Twitter. Or about anything else whatsoever. The self-appointed vigilantes never sleep.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kit Fister: he didn't ask me to sort out all the logistics.

But that's what makes it unbelievable.  It's possible to measure anything.  Whether or not you have the time and money to do it is entirely another matter.


I don't disagree. I'm just a nerd, I figure out how to do shiat, not how practical it is.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


It's not just there.  Donald McNeil at the NYT, their Covid reporter, at least Pulitzer-nominated (not sure if he won) got fired for following the NYT Style Guide conversationally, was replaced by . . . someone noticeably less skilled.

I think a lot of these are younger people getting older people out of their way in environments where management is afraid to buck them.

I mean, if things like this happened on a semi-regular basis for the last half-decade, which they totally don't.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NeoCortex42: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Have you seen some of the stupid shiat that Guiness recognizes these days?  I don't think there is any post that claims "Guiness declares ____ to have the most ____ ____" that would cause me to doubt its veracity.  Of course, unlike this professor, my Weeners wouldn't be to share it.  It would be to ignore it entirely like I do any news about Guiness world records.

I agree that it's ridiculous, but the way these work is that someone has to call Guiness and have them come out and witness your "record".  Saying "Hey Guiness, come out and recognize me as the darkest" doesn't work because there's no way to know if you have the record.  There's nothing that you do to attain the record.  It's simply too much.


They do the same thing for oldest person, tallest person, etc.  Guinness will literally make up damn near any award you want them to.  They love doing it for dictators to generate easy PR.  Guinness records are an absolute joke and nothing is beneath them at this point.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


Yes, think of his much better it'll be when people are judged by their actions and words.

If this guy is so brilliant in his field and this was a momentary slip-up, odds are he'll be chastised and move on with his career. If on closer inspection it turns out he was a brilliant professor for his white male students, but perhaps not as "brilliant" with everyone else, then a purge may be in order.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Graffito: RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.

You have a different definition of brilliant than me.  His supposed field of expertise was psychiatry.  If he doesn't have a basic grasp of racism and sexism then he's not brilliant - he's another overrated white guy.

Looking at his career id say my definition of brilliant is correct.



Formerly brilliant to be more accurate.  Even the brightest of minds are subject to the ravages of age-based mental decline.  A lot of people grumble about forced retirement ages but TFA shows us a reason why they exist.  The best thing for most people is to take a bow and exit before old age embarrasses you.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NeoCortex42: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Have you seen some of the stupid shiat that Guiness recognizes these days?  I don't think there is any post that claims "Guiness declares ____ to have the most ____ ____" that would cause me to doubt its veracity.  Of course, unlike this professor, my Weeners wouldn't be to share it.  It would be to ignore it entirely like I do any news about Guiness world records.

I agree that it's ridiculous, but the way these work is that someone has to call Guiness and have them come out and witness your "record".  Saying "Hey Guiness, come out and recognize me as the darkest" doesn't work because there's no way to know if you have the record.  There's nothing that you do to attain the record.  It's simply too much.


Logically you are right, but I think that applies to a lot of Guinesses records.  For instance, they have a record for the longest fingernails.  Now they don't go around the world measuring everyone's fingernails, they just wait for someone to come to them and say, "hey, I think I have the longest fingernails, measure me."

What I am saying is, if they wanted to, they could do the same thing with skin color.  Wait for someone to come to them with what they believe is the darkest color and then do the test.   Of course, as others have pointed out, skin color is not constant and this would be horribly racist, but it would be possible to do.

Guiness is a beer company, they are not bound by the scientific method.
 
zbtop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Is it really that hard to avoid posting stupid crap on Twitter? I'm doing it right now and I'm not wearing pants.


That is Twitter's sole purpose.

Like, seriously, have you ever seen someone's Twitter account, and thought better of that person for it?

No, of course not. Even when they're spouting stuff you agree with, it's all done in such a childish manner, or is based in retweeting absolute made up bullshiat, that the people just come off as assholes on the platform.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So one guy made up some shiat about a model having the record for dark skin, and another comments on her beauty, and he's the one you're mad at? Weird choice but okay I guess.
 
mudesi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark, I am dissapoint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's going to be interesting to see what universities become after a few more years of purging people that are brilliant in their fields but that slip up and make ideologically unacceptable comments.


Maybe they'll become places where men think twice before suggesting a woman is a "freak of nature" because of the color of her skin.

I know, it sounds really terrible, right?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As usual skin color says far more about the person commenting on it than it ever has about the person wearing it.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Rapmaster2000: NeoCortex42: Rapmaster2000: Gatwech is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having "the darkest skin ever seen on Earth."

I'm more annoyed that a supposed educated person read that and said to themselves "This sounds like a real thing."  It sounds completely made up.  How would that even work?

Have you seen some of the stupid shiat that Guiness recognizes these days?  I don't think there is any post that claims "Guiness declares ____ to have the most ____ ____" that would cause me to doubt its veracity.  Of course, unlike this professor, my Weeners wouldn't be to share it.  It would be to ignore it entirely like I do any news about Guiness world records.

I agree that it's ridiculous, but the way these work is that someone has to call Guiness and have them come out and witness your "record".  Saying "Hey Guiness, come out and recognize me as the darkest" doesn't work because there's no way to know if you have the record.  There's nothing that you do to attain the record.  It's simply too much.

They do the same thing for oldest person, tallest person, etc.  Guinness will literally make up damn near any award you want them to.  They love doing it for dictators to generate easy PR.  Guinness records are an absolute joke and nothing is beneath them at this point.


Hell, it's always been a joke. The only thing that makes them an "authority" on "records" is that they publish the damn book. Literally anyone could do the same thing and be just as legitimate.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: That retweet button is really easy to hit without thinking and it can ruin your life. (Although for this guy he just gets to retire)

I usually just assume that old people are at least somewhat racist, but you can't be open about it.


Old people in general become more closed minded, irritable and irrational as they age.  It's a sign of age based mental decline.  Ironically, the professor in TFA is a psychiatrist and would be more aware of this than most people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Back in college, my roommate of Middle Eastern descent would arrive with a summer tan, and he was considerably darker than my black roommate. We used to laugh at that.


Kinda related: I use to work with a Indian woman with a big nice ass. The black females would roll their eyes at me when they caught me glimpsing.
/I might be black, but my penis can care less about race.
 
