(Kotaku)   Some of the most popular footage of the Ukrainian invasion you're seeing on social media is actually from a video game. Which says a lot both about human gullibility and how good gaming graphics have become   (kotaku.com) divider line
37
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?


He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone reminded of Putin showing Oliver Stone footage from Call of Duty and completely duping him?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh fark he's gonna kill us all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brave defenders protect critical bridge infrastructure against Russian attack.


gamespot.comView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?


Bullshiat.  Next you'll tell me that some Ukrainian dude didn't eject from his plane and take out a MIG with an RPG while falling.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 578x333] [View Full Size image _x_]


See? Multiple sources corroborate this reporting.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An online war video game war would be pretty cool instead of the actual hot war Russia is waging
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.


Wouldn't they be pierogi rolls?

/yeah, i know that follows RAS, like PIN number or ATM machine
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

Bullshiat.  Next you'll tell me that some Ukrainian dude didn't eject from his plane and take out a MIG with an RPG while falling.


While turning 360 in the air.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 578x333] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 578x333] [View Full Size image _x_]

See? Multiple sources corroborate this reporting.


I probably spent $50 in quarters on that thing at the bowling alley when I was 10.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The carrier sitting a few hundred yards off the coast should have been a tip-off.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: The Red Zone: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.

Wouldn't they be pierogi rolls?

/yeah, i know that follows RAS, like PIN number or ATM machine


Perogies are dumplings not rolls
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Five minutes of Twit scrolling last night made that glaringly obvious.

I had to wear earplugs so my brains wouldn't leak out.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 578x333] [View Full Size image _x_]

See? Multiple sources corroborate this reporting.


that's EXACTLY how this happens
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does that make people gullible or modern video game graphics f$cking amazing.   The game even adjusts for the time it takes sound to travel.  Very very realistic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Five minutes of Twit scrolling last night made that glaringly obvious.

I had to wear earplugs so my brains wouldn't leak out.


You could just not use Twitter
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: zeroflight222: The Red Zone: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.

Wouldn't they be pierogi rolls?

/yeah, i know that follows RAS, like PIN number or ATM machine

Perogies are dumplings not rolls


Dude over here gate keeping snack bites.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am getting word that the President of the United States has decided to step in directly to resolve the issue.

Metal Wolf Chaos XD - Gameplay Trailer
Youtube yG1HahKYZzc
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Actual Battlefield footage of air defense in Kyiv

Battlefield™ 1 Shooting Down Zeppelin.
Youtube h5eRDiC51QI
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eyewitness, on the scene reporting suggests that the Russian advance has failed to achieve its key day 1 objective of rescuing the princess.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: zeroflight222: The Red Zone: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.

Wouldn't they be pierogi rolls?

/yeah, i know that follows RAS, like PIN number or ATM machine

Perogies are dumplings not rolls


All I can say is, don't send that person out to get you lunch!
"I got you tacos from the Greek restaurant down the street"
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: zeroflight222: The Red Zone: UberDave: So the guy running around with akimbo 1887s shooting Russians is, indeed, *not* a Ukrainian commando?

He might be, but he's doing it online from his mother's basement while eating pizza rolls.

Wouldn't they be pierogi rolls?

/yeah, i know that follows RAS, like PIN number or ATM machine

Perogies are dumplings not rolls


And pizza rolls are empanadas, raviolis, pierogis, Italian burritos, or any other form of stuffed bread.  What of it?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Livestream of engagement with Russian troops near POW camp

Rush'n Attack (Arcade)
Youtube OEkSM6OUzdI
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 578x333]


"We made this great game but the Russians have been getting friendly"

"Call it Rush'n Attack"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Livestream of engagement with Russian troops near POW camp

[YouTube video: Rush'n Attack (Arcade)]


I remember the arcade version being a lot harder.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A10s don't hover?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Parthenogenetic: Livestream of engagement with Russian troops near POW camp

[YouTube video: Rush'n Attack (Arcade)]

I remember the arcade version being a lot harder.


It's probably running on MAME with cheats enabled, since the special weapons are never depleted
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
     *good*Anything looks good if you render it down to 320p and 5 MB. It's why people freak out about deepfakes, because if you saw it at even 2000s CRT quality, it looks fake as fark. Take a 1080 render and downscale it, you hide all the obvious fake shiat.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: MillionDollarMo: Five minutes of Twit scrolling last night made that glaringly obvious.

I had to wear earplugs so my brains wouldn't leak out.

You could just not use Twitter


I had a morbid curiosity.
First time I'd checked in over a year.

It's not like I had some misunderstanding of what Twitter is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm - Opening Cinematic Trailer
Youtube coWNNOslxlM
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elden Ring looks like crap for a game released in 2022
 
