 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Ukraine said it wouldn't go quietly, the resistance now claims it has killed or captured 800 Russian troops, destroyed 30 tanks and downed 7 fighter jets since the invasion began (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
99
    More: Interesting, Russia, Kyiv's defence ministry, Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Russian forces, Belarus, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Putin's objective  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 10:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more please
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a good crop of sunflowers this year.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is the Ukraine side of the story, but damn.
Russia really is doing this landing balls up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a dozen eggs, one of those Costco mega-packs of sausage patties, a loaf and a half of toast,
and a gallon of apple juice for breakfast this morning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.


ONLY 'MERICANS ARE ALLOWED TO FIGHT INVADERS AND GUMMINT!!!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.


Source: trust me bro.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.


Normally they have to watch Red Dawn to be outraged over a ragtag bunch fighting back at their occupiers.

This is easier to watch, because they don't have to remember how the VHS rewinder works.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe this but The Sun..
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: more please


I do wish them luck, and hope they are successful at making it too much for Vlad to cover up.

I also am heartbroken how many will be maimed and killed because we were too divided to help them against this thuggery.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.


Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.


Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe any numbers about anything from any side. Active misinformation is a fundamental part of the combat doctrine of all forces involved, and most of this is going to be made up shiat or reported 3rd/4th/5th hand.

Especially if you're seeing getting those numbers from tabloids or Twitter.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing we got going for us... trumpy said that invading Ukraine was a genius move.... so its very likely that it was in fact a monumentally stupid move.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad those numbers are just a drop in the ocean of equipment and troops being sent at them. The battle will likely be lost, but the war will then shift an insurgency that Russia can not even hope to defeat even if they put their entire military in Ukraine to try and quash it.

That is, unless Putin decides to double down and go after other former Soviet block countries that are part of NATO. Then things go downhill for everyone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.


Sure I can.

Source: don't trust them bro.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Don't believe any numbers about anything from any side. Active misinformation is a fundamental part of the combat doctrine of all forces involved, and most of this is going to be made up shiat or reported 3rd/4th/5th hand.

Especially if you're seeing getting those numbers from tabloids or Twitter.


It's pretty clear the Russian attack on hostomel airport failed badly. So there's that.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.


Source: trust me bro.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians would really rather not kill Russians and I'm sure there are Russians would rather not kill Ukrainians so I  think the prisoner count is liable to be pretty high on both sides.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.


Already the fascists at CPAC are butthurt, probably because vodka and caviar night had its sponsorship pulled.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.


Prove him right.
Protip: You can't.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Joker: "Slaughter is the best medicine."
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.


All you gotta do is pull your head out of your ass.  It's everywhere.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.

Source: trust me bro.


That's it?
That's your best?
No wonder conservatives are losing so badly.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.


Really? I've been too busy to get the R take on this. Amazing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

ONLY 'MERICANS ARE ALLOWED TO FIGHT INVADERS AND GUMMINT!!!



Funny.  This morning on NPR, there were people reporting what it was like trying to move around in Ukraine, trying to get out of the way and be safe.  My mind when back to the second war of Iraq with the victorious Americans rolling in the Iraq and vanquishing the Iranians yet not harming one civilian/non combatant.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

[Fark user image 500x756]


What neo nazis in Ukraine?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.


Don't worry, HSBC and a few other multinationals will still move billions for putty put, they'll just charge a higher service fee.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

All you gotta do is pull your head out of your ass.  It's everywhere.


Especially when the hosts of the most watched Fox News program said he was rooting for Russia (at least until yesterday).

https://mobile.twitter.com/Acyn/status/1497035201196617733
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: zbtop: Don't believe any numbers about anything from any side. Active misinformation is a fundamental part of the combat doctrine of all forces involved, and most of this is going to be made up shiat or reported 3rd/4th/5th hand.

Especially if you're seeing getting those numbers from tabloids or Twitter.

It's pretty clear the Russian attack on hostomel airport failed badly. So there's that.


What was the end goal? Hold out until the advance could get there? land more forces?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

[Fark user image 500x756]

What neo nazis in Ukraine?


Russia's bullshiat reason for the war is that racists in Kiev are persecuting ethnic Russians in the eastern provinces. They engineered a rocket strike on a day care to promote the idea that Kiev is trying to commit genocide and murder toddlers.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.

Normally they have to watch Red Dawn to be outraged over a ragtag bunch fighting back at their occupiers.

This is easier to watch, because they don't have to remember how the VHS rewinder works.


How do you fark that up?  The tape only fits in one way!
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

great_tigers: jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.

Prove him right.
Protip: You can't.


I don't even want to.
What's your point?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think Putin is worried his invasion will stall our and he'll get stuck.
I think he's gonna escalate.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

indylaw: shastacola: Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

[Fark user image 500x756]

What neo nazis in Ukraine?

Russia's bullshiat reason for the war is that racists in Kiev are persecuting ethnic Russians in the eastern provinces. They engineered a rocket strike on a day care to promote the idea that Kiev is trying to commit genocide and murder toddlers.


This morning the Russians hit a kindergarten and also an orphanage that was sheltering refugees.  Several dead civilians were seen outside the orphanage.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.


So the brain damage is from the propaganda rather than a head injury.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

great_tigers: jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.

Prove him right.
Protip: You can't.


Why don't you wander off and gargle Putin's balls elsewhere, hmm? Shilling for the Russians right now is kind of disgusting.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22: Weaver95: zbtop: Don't believe any numbers about anything from any side. Active misinformation is a fundamental part of the combat doctrine of all forces involved, and most of this is going to be made up shiat or reported 3rd/4th/5th hand.

Especially if you're seeing getting those numbers from tabloids or Twitter.

It's pretty clear the Russian attack on hostomel airport failed badly. So there's that.

What was the end goal? Hold out until the advance could get there? land more forces?


If the Russians had taken hostomel airport, they could have airlifted troops and equipment right into Kiev. Without it, Putin has to assault a fortified position without air support and a much longer supply chain across hostile territory.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.

Source: trust me bro.

That's it?
That's your best?
No wonder conservatives are losing so badly.


My best what? You've offered no examples of anything, just throwing out spaghetti and hoping it sticks. I'm as republican as it gets. I don't hear anyone saying "Ukraine shouldn't fight back" in my personal life, social media or media. Are there idiots?? Maybe. But to insinuate that a group of opposable view point people would actively cheer on the invasion and murder of people is beyond stupid. You're trying to make yourself feel better by portraying a group of people in such a disgusting way that they'd actually be mad that they're protecting themselves.

Your turn for providing concrete evidence of wide swaths of individuals making that claim along with their voter record as proof.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.


"Even as Trump portrays himself as better-equipped to counter Putin, the majority of congressional Republicans are backing Biden's vow to impose crushing sanctions on Russia after its troops entered eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Some have even praised Biden's moves, like the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe to boost NATO's defenses."

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/23/republicans-foreign-policy-russia-ukraine-00010780

Saying "all of the conservatives" about any position with regards to the Ukraine invasion is false. There is no Republican consensus, and there certainly isn't a conservative consensus.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: One thing we got going for us... trumpy said that invading Ukraine was a genius move.... so its very likely that it was in fact a monumentally stupid move.


An idiot I work with said he respect what Putin is doing, trying to reunite the old Russian empire. Does not matter what the people there living think I guess. I wonder what he would think about the confederacy coming back? I don't think he would like it with his African American ancestors.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Too bad those numbers are just a drop in the ocean of equipment and troops being sent at them. The battle will likely be lost, but the war will then shift an insurgency that Russia can not even hope to defeat even if they put their entire military in Ukraine to try and quash it.

That is, unless Putin decides to double down and go after other former Soviet block countries that are part of NATO. Then things go downhill for everyone.


I was wondering, so I looked this up. I have not verified this source, but google wouldn't lie to me, would it?

How many tanks does Russia have?Russia's army has about 280,000 personnel and its combined armed forces total about 900,000, while its 2,840 battle tanks outnumber Ukraine's by more than three to one, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Now that Putin can't move money around anymore, I also wonder how much this will affect GOP fundraisers.

Source: trust me bro.

That's it?
That's your best?
No wonder conservatives are losing so badly.

My best what? You've offered no examples of anything, just throwing out spaghetti and hoping it sticks. I'm as republican as it gets. I don't hear anyone saying "Ukraine shouldn't fight back" in my personal life, social media or media. Are there idiots?? Maybe. But to insinuate that a group of opposable view point people would actively cheer on the invasion and murder of people is beyond stupid. You're trying to make yourself feel better by portraying a group of people in such a disgusting way that they'd actually be mad that they're protecting themselves.

Your turn for providing concrete evidence of wide swaths of individuals making that claim along with their voter record as proof.


It's weird that you think I owe you anything.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's clear from their answers in this thread that the RWNJs are in disarray.

The best response they have is Nuh uh and "no you"

Usually they can muster a paragraph of warrblgraable.

It's like the source of the talking points hasn't given them the talking points...

Or they can't for some reason...
 
Vern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tabletop: jso2897: great_tigers: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

Source: trust me bro.

Prove him wrong.
Protip: You can't.

"Even as Trump portrays himself as better-equipped to counter Putin, the majority of congressional Republicans are backing Biden's vow to impose crushing sanctions on Russia after its troops entered eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Some have even praised Biden's moves, like the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe to boost NATO's defenses."

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/23/republicans-foreign-policy-russia-ukraine-00010780

Saying "all of the conservatives" about any position with regards to the Ukraine invasion is false. There is no Republican consensus, and there certainly isn't a conservative consensus.


So, you're saying "Repugs in Disarray"?
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think Putin is worried his invasion will stall our and he'll get stuck.
I think he's gonna escalate.


Putin is not going to give up.  This is his do or die moment.  He is definitely going to escalate.  

If Putin is successful, we are in a whole lot of trouble here in the U.S. next election.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: ImpendingCynic: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.

Normally they have to watch Red Dawn to be outraged over a ragtag bunch fighting back at their occupiers.

This is easier to watch, because they don't have to remember how the VHS rewinder works.

How do you fark that up?  The tape only fits in one way!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

indylaw: shastacola: Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Meanwhile, all of the conservatives here in the US are mad as fark the Ukrainians are actually fighting back.
What a weird time to be alive.

[Fark user image 500x756]

What neo nazis in Ukraine?

Russia's bullshiat reason for the war is that racists in Kiev are persecuting ethnic Russians in the eastern provinces. They engineered a rocket strike on a day care to promote the idea that Kiev is trying to commit genocide and murder toddlers.


They literally run the same play every time. Fabricate threat to ethnic Russians. Flood the zone with disinformation about it. False flag. Roll tanks.

It worked before when they were rolling over Georgia and the Crimean peninsula. But taking and holding Ukraine is way different. It's crazy that they'd even try.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.