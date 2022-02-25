 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Boston's getting 6-9   (whdh.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp, time to go shovel before it gets too thick.

Er, deep. I mean too deep.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, a mild snowstorm that happens multiple times per year? Hard hitting stuff.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just shoveled. Measured 6" of snow, that has now turned to sleet, in Springfield, MA. Unsure what the rest of the day will bring.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're looking at 9-12 inches in central NH, but I've still got 2 guys coming to trim some trees. Dunno they said they didn't care about the snow. Cracks a pretty big motivator I guess.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a great place to go to college for sure.
/still
//paying
///the loan
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, I sure hope to receive a good ten inches tonight, everything just covered by the white stuff.

/snow
 
geggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Come into the pink area, I have something to show you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sexual Brainfreeze

would be a good band name
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't that a small amount for Boston?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Isn't that a small amount for Boston?


It's "normal".  Like, it'll definitely have an impact on driving and getting around in general (sidewalks, almost no biking, etc.), but it's at the level of "ugh this is annoying/inconvenient" for people that live there and not "deserves national attention on a link aggregator site"
 
