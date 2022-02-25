 Skip to content
(WISHTV)   Man tries to attack and kill the Clintons   (wishtv.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Crime, Police, Domestic violence, Crimes, Christopher Claerbout, Donald Trump, Laws of war, Hillary Rodham Clinton  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and that he has other conspiracy theories, to include thinking that he is Black. She stated that Christopher believes that he is Donald Trump

I'm confused, shouldn't he think he was orange?
And why is black capitalized?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he has issues.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds nice...
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think that defunding residential psychiatric institutions in the 80's was a bad idea.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen

The modern Republican party
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they all look the same??
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trump tries to kill Clintons" would have been a funnier headline.

\assuming you find mental illness funny
\\assuming he's not just bullshiatting
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man desperately needs psychological care. Wow.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court documents acquired by News 8 state that Christopher Claerbout told investigators that he thinks he is Donald Trump and that his parents are Bill and Hillary Clinton. Investigators also say he handcuffed his mother to take her to Florida "under the war crimes act for the crimes that she committed against him and the crimes that she committed against the country."

Ugh, another story about an average Republican being targeted by the corrupt Biden regime!
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where can I donate to his campaign for Senate?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
true story - this happened about 2 miles from my house.  And he seems like a very nice, sane, stable individual who hopefully participated in our democratic process.

/getting a kick (stab?), etc....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the fun if he had shown up at Mar-a-Largo with mom in handcuffs and insisting he's TFG and he has Hillary in chains for her trail.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: and that he has other conspiracy theories, to include thinking that he is Black. She stated that Christopher believes that he is Donald Trump

I'm confused, shouldn't he think he was orange?
And why is black capitalized?


Orange IS the new black, he's just running on outdated software. FOX will be upgrading his chipset soon
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be kinda cool, actually.
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I'm starting to think that defunding residential psychiatric institutions in the 80's was a bad idea.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Officers contacted OnStar and were able to discover that the vehicle was traveling south on I-65 near Seymour. Indiana State Police helped located the vehicle further down the interstate in Clark County. Once located, OnStar disabled the vehicle."

I know this isn't new, and I know that the Powers That Be have pinky sworn to only ever use it for good. Still though.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WISH has it's on fulfillment department for the cray cray.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: grokca: and that he has other conspiracy theories, to include thinking that he is Black. She stated that Christopher believes that he is Donald Trump

I'm confused, shouldn't he think he was orange?
And why is black capitalized?

Orange IS the new black, he's just running on outdated software. FOX will be upgrading his chipset soon


You beat me by 2 minutes....
 
bmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News:
Not mentally ill,
But #1 with the mentally ill
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow don't get in a political debate with him at the next family get together.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe 'Black' is capitalized following the AP Style Guide.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: And why is black capitalized?


Where in the world have you been for the past two years?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy tried to make it to CPAC.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more salient point of the article is that he thinks he's Donald Trump as if that's a good thing.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what would happen if a person with this mental state got spun up by Fox or other conservative media. Maybe he wouldn't understand this, "someone should do something," wasn't meant to be taken literally.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the roundabouts in Carmel-by-the-corn made him crazy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: All the roundabouts in Carmel-by-the-corn made him crazy.


In a roundabout way, yeah.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
wilshire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man for our times. His season has come.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, TBF it is about as sensible as anything trump has said.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering if any of this is linked to drug use, or if he just got unlucky and his wiring was farked from the get-go.

Poor parents.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: FTFA: "Officers contacted OnStar and were able to discover that the vehicle was traveling south on I-65 near Seymour. Indiana State Police helped located the vehicle further down the interstate in Clark County. Once located, OnStar disabled the vehicle."

I know this isn't new, and I know that the Powers That Be have pinky sworn to only ever use it for good. Still though.


They already located it so if they didn't have it, they'd just be running the car down and ramming it with cop cars until it couldn't operate anymore.  All in all, I'll take it.

/Still find OnStar and LoJack creepy
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I'm starting to think that defunding residential psychiatric institutions in the 80's was a bad idea.


This. Sure, there were a shiatload of problems with it, but the answer was 'fix those problems', not 'tear the whole thing down'.

But that would have required Reagan and his cronies to do something constructive, rather than tear shiat apart for the benefit of the wealthy.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: and that he has other conspiracy theories, to include thinking that he is Black. She stated that Christopher believes that he is Donald Trump

I'm confused, shouldn't he think he was orange?
And why is black capitalized?


Capitalizing Black as a race is appropriate grammar now. I saw an article about it, but not saying the same for the White race, which I now capitalize as well. I never get flagged for either capitalization with my auto grammar checker. And even on Fark, no one has attacked me for either capitalization. But to give Fark posters their due, they seem to be forgiving of spelling and grammatical errors--with our all having glass houses, I suppose.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many parents of mentally ill children wonder if those same children will kill them one day?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Trump tries to kill Clintons" would have been a funnier headline.

\assuming you find mental illness funny
\\assuming he's not just bullshiatting


I wonder about the BS with such stories sometimes. I conclude that to do such things to one's parents--or anyone--and to openly express the ideas, they must have had horrible experiences that led to mental illness.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legitimate political discourse
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Carter is Donnie Trump's grandfather?

Fark user imageView Full Size


(different case with a different crazy person)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How many parents of mentally ill children wonder if those same children will kill them one day?


I dunno, guess that would depend on how many of those children demonstrate violent behavior? I mean, your kid being a violent psychopath is more of a telling feature than simple mental illness.
 
maldinero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: [Fark user image 575x575]


Fark user imageView Full Size

FTFY
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snort: How many parents of mentally ill children wonder if those same children will kill them one day?


When I started working psych. I'd think parents were monsters for sending their children to hospitals when us 20-somethings had so little trouble with them, and so many of the patients were outright charming in our environment. Then I'd read their social histories of what they'd been doing in the home or in the neighborhood and realize the parents often had no real choice. However trained or enlightened the parents might have been, they were older and less capable of dealing with violence or destruction, and even if Marines or something, they had to sleep and leave the house and their children unsupervised sometimes...
 
davynelson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is all the result of too much freedom.  Americans have so much time on their hands they can afford to go nuts and kill things.
 
Lexx0001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I'm starting to think that defunding residential psychiatric institutions in the 80's was a bad idea.


Passing a law giving all unrestricted access to semi automatic weapons is a bad idea too, but...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DUDE! You don't have to do that!

I *swear* I will never vote for either of them!

BREAKING: Democrats quietly discussing another Clinton presidential run.

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least we can be sure this Trump will go to prison
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poor guy. That's a bucket o'crazy in a shot glass. Not even meth gets you that farked up.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So he'll be speaking at CPAC?
 
