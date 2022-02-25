 Skip to content
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense urges the country's citizens to invite invading Russian soldiers to cocktail parties
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
UKRAINE NOT BREAK!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's probably an unpopular opinion but I actually feel really bad for those Russian troops.  Not the leaders but the actual forces fighting.  Dying for what?  I wonder how often they just stop and think, WTF am I doing here?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ukranians have every right to go Simo Häyhä on Putin's stormtroppers.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.


It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's probably an unpopular opinion but I actually feel really bad for those Russian troops.  Not the leaders but the actual forces fighting.  Dying for what?  I wonder how often they just stop and think, WTF am I doing here?


I hate the fact that we nearly did the same thing with Iran and Trump, but reportedly pulled back at the last minute. A soldier defending their country has every sense of duty being there, a soldier being told to invade a country because they have something that its country's leaders want for themselves or their wealthy buddies (like Dick Cheney setting up the invasion of Iraq for oil companies and Haliburton) is basically just a peon being told to steal a country and its resources for some greedy people who "never have enough" money, and (hopefully) feel remorse in what they are being told to do.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its only day 2 and the government of Ukraine is reduced to asking ordinary people to throw bottles of gasoline at the Russian Army.

This is not a good sign.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's a dumb thought that this headline made me think of.  Want to win a war?  Setup POW camps in resort areas and offer any and POWs unlimited access to nice rooms, warm weather, food, booze, and nightlife.  You'd have these 18 year old guys tripping over one another to surrender.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Um, don't fark with Ukraine, seriously:

'You piece of sh*t' Ukrainian woman confronts invading Russian soldier
Youtube PJJ8zmcBH2A
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mmmm, backyard barbecue.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.



Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?


The senseless destruction of WW1 caused a widespread revolt in Russia that resulted in the government collapsing.
 
shamen123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's probably an unpopular opinion but I actually feel really bad for those Russian troops.  Not the leaders but the actual forces fighting.  Dying for what?  I wonder how often they just stop and think, WTF am I doing here?


A lot apparently. That's why pooty is calling in the Chechens
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?


I was referring more to % GDP cost.   Russia is roughly California size in that regard, and Ukraine isn't going to go down as easy as Afghanistan (not saying that was easy).

Plus it was 9/11 that brought us the Patriot Act, TSA, and a neocon resurgence, not vice-versa.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...will they be serving Salmon Mousse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Um, don't fark with Ukraine, seriously:

[YouTube video: 'You piece of sh*t' Ukrainian woman confronts invading Russian soldier]


She's got a point when he kept saying "LeT's NoT eScAlAtE tHe SitUaTiOn!!!"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?


The US war in Afghanistan brought 9/11?

Happen that did f*ck the how?
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US. Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Afghanistan was being sponsored by Pakistan.  Ukraine is going to have far more access to sophisticated weapons, though.

Meatsim1: Its only day 2 and the government of Ukraine is reduced to asking ordinary people to throw bottles of gasoline at the Russian Army.

This is not a good sign.


Molotovs are pretty nasty in cities.  Russia is invading cities.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?

The US war in Afghanistan brought 9/11?

Happen that did f*ck the how?


You just HAD to ask, didn't you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Um, don't fark with Ukraine, seriously:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PJJ8zmcBH2A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Somewhere deep down in my eastern European genes I find that woman terrifying.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Before you scream too loudly for Russian blood:

Spare a thought for the Soviet troops who were sent to Czechoslovakia in 1968. Soviet boys from as far away as Kazakhstan were told they were being sent to liberate the Czechs, and believed it too, expecting to be greeted as liberators as their fathers had in 1945. Much later, many admitted that they were genuinely shocked when the Czechs openly cursed them and threw dog mess at their tanks.

I don't know what the Russian soldiers expected. Maybe that they would have to mop up a few neo-Nazis---the local equivalent of Y'All Qaida, say---and that most decent people would greet them as long-lost cousins, if not brothers, come to deliver them from 30 years of poverty and corruption. Probably not this.

The Russian infantryman is as deep in this quagmire as anybody, and he'll be as lucky to survive it as any Ukrainian. And I don't know what's going through Vanya's mind right now as he sees what he really signed up for.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?

The US war in Afghanistan brought 9/11?

Happen that did f*ck the how?


Obviously.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope they aren't using the same visual, Molotov Cocktails become a liability if you're losing just as many people to severe burns as you're killing.

Again, WRAP THE CLOTH AROUND THE NECK.

With alcohol, replace as much liquor as would still make it 80 proof with liquid dish soap, it will stick better and burn longer.

With gasoline, use 1 tablespoon per pint powdered laundry detergent. Also can be ignited with Bromine if you don't want the flame to give away your position, tape a tablet to the neck.

One half bleach, stuff a sandwich bag in and fill it with ammonia, no wick needed!

Brake Fluid and non-diluted antifreeze are flammable!

Nail Polish remover too! Can also be combined with a bromine tablet in a large mouth plastic bottle and closed tight for a nice little delayed-action mustard bomb! Throw far!

Oh! Ukraine still has a thriving agriculture community. 2 parts Potassium Nitrate, 1 part table sugar, mix thoroughly and fill a coffee can, wrap it in gaffer or duct tape, dip a string in a suspension of the same mix above and alcohol, let it dry, use it as a fuse, now you've got a grenade. BB's optional, and easy to make rest in the most optimum position with duct tape tube. TEST THE FUSE and cut an appropriate length!

LOTS of rust buckets in Ukraine! File off as much red rust as you can find with the finest file you've got. Now do the same thing to ALL the scrap aluminum you can find. Use CLAY pots to mix, 3 parts rust powder, 1 part aluminum, mix evenly and thoroughly, transfer to steel can, wrap with gaffer or duct tape, use a sparkler as a fuse, cut to length, insert into powder at least an inch to ensure ignition. Thermite can melt through your average T-90 engine bay (including engine) in your average Campbell's Chunky can amount.

I think that's about all I can get into and it would take 15 farking pages to explain distilling nitric acid based wood finishes and toluene based boat cleaner, and I'd DEFINITELY get a visit from a black-suit party van. But that is probably beyond the scope of most of Ukraine right now anyway.

This has been a lesson from your local friendly Dynamite Monkey in guerilla warfare implements. If anybody wants to translate that or send it to an English speaking Ukrainian, I haven't been able to get in touch with my friend in Kyiv for a week now. Polish too!
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?

The US war in Afghanistan brought 9/11?

Happen that did f*ck the how?


We trained Osama Bin Laden, and he later decided to turn against us for our support of Israel.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's probably an unpopular opinion but I actually feel really bad for those Russian troops.  Not the leaders but the actual forces fighting.  Dying for what?  I wonder how often they just stop and think, WTF am I doing here?


Not only no, but Fu*k No!.

Putin has a of of support within the military so as far as I'm concerned those soldiers are dying because of their own bad choices. I'll also remind you that Russians have spent the last 80 years bitter about their treatment at the hands of the Nazis during WW2, so let's look back at the Nuremburg Trials and one of the key lessons that was supposed to be learned: "Just following orders" is not a defense when you know, or should know, those orders to be morally wrong. So, from my perspective those Russian soldiers that you "feel really bad for" had a choice and by crossing the border into the Ukraine they made the wrong one, so they are accountable as individuals. Yes, that choice came with consequences either way, but if enough Russians had made the right one this mess wouldn't have happened.

So, fu*k them. I hope they die in huge numbers and in misery. Furthermore I hope that same death and misery is visited upon all Russian people until they rise up and get rid of Putin. He's one of theirs, they let him come to power, and they are primarily responsible for getting rid of him. And before anyone starts crying that "civilians aren't to blame" I'll remind you that in the closing months of WW2 Russians had no problem holding German civilians to account for Hitler's atrocities including thousands of rapes and murders of unarmed civilians They set the precedent so they should be fine with the same accountability. Edmund Burke once said "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing". The world has known what Putin is for 20 years, and the Russians have largely done nothing to stop him so they deserve to pay the price.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do it the right way.

Cloth stuck down a bottle, my ass.

https://www.finlandatwar.com/weapons-of-war-molotov-cocktail/
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, all Red Dawn jokes aside, if the Russians just showed up in Minneapolis one day as an occupying force, I can think of hundreds of ways our locals could make their lives hell on earth and lutefisk isn't even in the top-10.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Do it the right way.

Cloth stuck down a bottle, my ass.

https://www.finlandatwar.com/weapons-of-war-molotov-cocktail/


To be fair, Finnish soldiers had access to PLENTY of stuff that makes for far more effective fusing than your average Ukrainian will. A strip of cloth wrapped around the neck is field expedient and still relatively effective.

If you're using gasoline and have access to bromine tablets, FAR MORE EFFECTIVE.

See my lesson above.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just saw a clip of some Ukrainians making some homemade napalm. Give 'em hell.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Chemlight Battery: Leader O'Cola: Mister Buttons: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kill 'em all.

Use Molotov cocktails, IEDs, whatever. Make it as bloody as possible. Make Ukraine the place where Russian soldiers go to die. Just like Afghanistan.

No mercy. Not the slightest amount of pity for would be fascists.

It will be more costly for Russia than Afghanistan was for the US.  Afghanistan was being sponsored anyone but themselves really, Ukraine has most of Europe and the US willing to toss unlimited supplies their way.


Uh, that brought us 911 , Patriot Act, TSA, and the new wave of NeoCon fascists .

How on earth is it going to cost Russia more than that?

The US war in Afghanistan brought 9/11?

Happen that did f*ck the how?

We trained Osama Bin Laden, and he later decided to turn against us for our support of Israel.


Didn't happen. It's fascinating, but incredibly disappointing, that so many people still believe this after so many years with such easy access to information.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I mean, all Red Dawn jokes aside, if the Russians just showed up in Minneapolis one day as an occupying force, I can think of hundreds of ways our locals could make their lives hell on earth and lutefisk isn't even in the top-10.


I have been assured many times that a guerrilla force of normal citizens using their privately-owned firearms and improvised munitions have no chance against a modern army with tanks and aircraft and missile and drone and all that.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We forget how good we have it in the US. People wonder how Hubby & I can live in a nowhere, unincorporated village? I know that there is no reason to bomb it.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Loren: Meatsim1: Its only day 2 and the government of Ukraine is reduced to asking ordinary people to throw bottles of gasoline at the Russian Army.

This is not a good sign.

Molotovs are pretty nasty in cities.  Russia is invading cities.


Youre missing the point that if the Defense Ministry is asking normal people to start throwing Molotovs it likely means the actual Army is ineffective at protecting Kiev
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Meatsim1: Its only day 2 and the government of Ukraine is reduced to asking ordinary people to throw bottles of gasoline at the Russian Army.

This is not a good sign.


Unfortunately after the invasion has started is too late to change your mind on whether an armed civilian population is a good thing.
 
