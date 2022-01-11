 Skip to content
(Forbes)   A couple hundred Javelin are nice but a few thousand Stugna are even better   (forbes.com) divider line
12
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is from Jan 11, how are they preforming now
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: Article is from Jan 11, how are they preforming now


How is babby missel preformed?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, but the fewer Javelins used, the less money multinational arms manufacturers make. Won't someone think of the shareholders???
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Javelins are expensive and limited. You save those for modern armor. Personnel carriers, supply vehicles and older tanks you want to hit with something cheaper.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should put the files on Thingverse and spread the love

(I have no idea what I am talking about)
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Misread that and was curious what the effect was of throwing pig like creatures at Russian soldiers, sort of like a reverse angry birds
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, it has a top-attack mode as well. I'm sure someone that's been able to grab both has done a direct comparison of the Javelin and the Stunga, but I', worried that the two examples in the article aren't armor.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stugna it.
 
Dyalar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stugna is good but have they tried Sugma?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Javelins are expensive and limited. You save those for modern armor. Personnel carriers, supply vehicles and older tanks you want to hit with something cheaper.


Yup.  Heavy armor without infantry support are sitting ducks.  Mech infantry travel in things like BMPs and those are made of tinfoil as far as modern warheads are concerned.

Supposedly not all the Russian tanks have active defense on them, I doubt that even a few BMPs do.

That said, Ukraine also has a ton of equally effective anti tank vehicles.  Bulldozers.if they're smart the unconquered side of Ukraine is a mass of tank traps.  Strip their infantry from them and let them fall into holes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dyalar: Stugna is good but have they tried Sugma?


That guy on Snake Island did.

He died well.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AT4's are great light armor/ anti personnel weapons.  They're fun too.
 
