(Politico (Europe))   Give me a go f*ck yourself, Vasily. One go f*ck yourself only   (politico.eu) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's funny until you read that all 13 Ukranian soldiers on that Island were killed after that.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd rather die on that island on my shield than wind up in some Gulag for the rest of my life.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And then they were murdered.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
General Anthony "Nuts!" McAuliffe got some new pals in Heaven today.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't believe this shiat gets greened with no context or validation.  It's a still picture of an island and people talking in Russian.  That is the sum of all meaningful information which can be gleaned from this tweet.  Great work, everyone.  All that's missing is, "Your move.  I'm a lighthouse."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ya know, the only good thing coming out of this situation is Americans (and the rest of the world too) who knew little of Ukraine before Putin did this are finding out all kinds of little gems like this. When faced with total annihilation, the Ukrainian people stood firm and told the Russians to go fark themselves.

Never change, Ukraine. I mean it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some context on that would be good, as would any validation of the truth thereof.

I think I've actually heard this discourse before and it gives me pause, but I would appreciate being shown this is a real thing.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What island is that?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

433: What island is that?


Rubble Island now.

Snake Island before yesterday.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

433: What island is that?


Zmiinyi Island
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_Island_(Black_Sea)
 
Nidiot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those who don't seem to be aware of what was going on:

'Go f**k yourself': Defiant final words as all Ukranian soldiers on Snake Island are killed
Ukrainian border guards protecting Snake Island reportedly refused to surrender to Russian attackers and were all killed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Zmiinyi Island - also known as Snake Island - has fallen to Russian forces, with all defenders killed in the desperate battle.
The tiny island, located in the Black Sea in the Odessa region, plays an important role in delimiting Ukrainian territorial waters.
"All of them will be named Heroes of Ukraine."
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/go-fk-yourself-defiant-final-words-as-all-ukranian-soldiers-on-snake-island-are-killed/news-story/9f5ae04de07fed24d699cd07f342c813
 
Discordulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I can't believe this shiat gets greened with no context or validation.  It's a still picture of an island and people talking in Russian.  That is the sum of all meaningful information which can be gleaned from this tweet.  Great work, everyone.  All that's missing is, "Your move.  I'm a lighthouse."


So, a Ukrainian strategic outpost on Snake Island was contacted by a Russian warship.

The outpost to them to go fark themselves.

The warship opened fire.

I mean, as far as last words go, I hope mine are even a fraction as brave.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: It's funny until you read that all 13 Ukranian soldiers on that Island were killed after that.


More people than that died:
Zelensky: today we lost 137 military and civilians, including 10 officers. All defenders of the Snake island are dead.
There have been reports about 11 female soldiers who died after Putin's missile hit their barracks.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: 433: What island is that?

Zmiinyi Island
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_Island_(Black_Sea)


Thank you, and thank you hideandgofarkyourself, too.

Is this something that happened in the last 24 hours?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GET OUT OF HERE STALKER
Youtube VHPltbD-4QA
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: It's funny until you read that all 13 Ukranian soldiers on that Island were killed after that.


Then it's brave and honorable. Godspeed Ukraine.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like some of y' all have no ability to verify source information on your own...
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: danielscissorhands: 433: What island is that?

Zmiinyi Island
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_Island_(Black_Sea)

Thank you, and thank you hideandgofarkyourself, too.

Is this something that happened in the last 24 hours?


Yes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Snake_Island
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

danielscissorhands: It's funny until you read that all 13 Ukranian soldiers on that Island were killed after that.


Fark user image

shiat, now i want to undo that stalker vid
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The general rule for these sort of last stand situations is to mourn the loss and celebrate the man.  Nothing wrong with admiring bravery.
 
