(UPI)   The Ukrainian forces have retaken Gostomel and the associated airport. Can't have, not yours, Russia   (upi.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark around and find out they said.  In reality, maybe they are just holding the inevitable at bay.  Maybe the anti-war protesters around the world can make a difference.  we can only hope.  The Russian citizens are even doing it.  Putin's people are not happy.  You think protesting in this country is hard?  Try doing it in Russia.  You don't protest in Russia.  Russia protest you.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: Fark around and find out they said.  In reality, maybe they are just holding the inevitable at bay.  Maybe the anti-war protesters around the world can make a difference.  we can only hope.  The Russian citizens are even doing it.  Putin's people are not happy.  You think protesting in this country is hard?  Try doing it in Russia.  You don't protest in Russia.  Russia protest you.


Biden needs to pull the Trigger and remove them from SWIFT. That might cause Regime change overnight.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You protest in Russia, you find yourself with an unobstructed view from a 5th story window.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be a sweet call of duty someday. Chernobyl edition.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be extremely satisfying if Ukraine became a relentless unforgiving meat grinder for the Russians.

/"They are so many and our country is so small..."
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.


Russian conscripts don't get sent into battle. These were professional soldiers who surrendered. Supposedly. The Express is obviously not a good source.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: Fark around and find out they said.  In reality, maybe they are just holding the inevitable at bay.  Maybe the anti-war protesters around the world can make a difference.  we can only hope.  The Russian citizens are even doing it.  Putin's people are not happy.  You think protesting in this country is hard?  Try doing it in Russia.  You don't protest in Russia.  Russia protest you.


Given the West's response has been a few twitter posts and token sanctions, the best we can hope for is the Russian people to organize a coup.  The West is unlikely to grow a pair anytime soon.  Likely an invasion of three or more of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, or Hungary is required before the West gives a fark.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.


We should up our propaganda game and keep messing with the Russian Conscripts heads.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


It's not over yet kid
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?


Better question: what does the Russian nut job in charge want with a toxic hell pit? What's his plan?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.

We should up our propaganda game and keep messing with the Russian Conscripts heads.


You think we're not?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


IMHO this is the REAL begining of the fight..The Ukrainians have the advantage inside THEIR cities.
They can force multiply by using 3D thinking. Using every corner and building top and steam tunnel
to fight from. This is going to be Russia's meat grinder.THe Russians had the advantage out in the open.
Close in fighting in a place they don't know as well as the enemy.Where some Babushka  is willing
stab you in the throat and some kid with a rifle and a 200000 hours of HALO experience can take you out from a 12 story apartment block..
 
Netrngr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean I realize they can move more troops in but 150k troops , which I recall is what Putin staged at the border, isn't a lot of troops when it comes to taking and holding territory. Simple attrition will greatly reduce that number when heavy fighting occurs and if the rumors of conscripts bailing is true then that can reduce the number of available troops a lot faster.
All that said if Putin goes balls deep on this and starts moving in regular professional military it wont end well for the Ukraine. Sad times we are living in for sure.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

[Fark user image 425x492]


Do unicorns have cloven hooves like deer or a single toe like horses?  You seem up-to-speed on all the fantasy stuff.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: big pig peaches: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

[Fark user image 425x492]

Do unicorns have cloven hooves like deer or a single toe like horses?  You seem up-to-speed on all the fantasy stuff.


Go watch Putin's speech. I'll wait here.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: HansoSparxx: thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.

We should up our propaganda game and keep messing with the Russian Conscripts heads.

You think we're not?


we have a former president of the U.S. on Russian TV telling them they're genius.  Is this what YOU are talking about?

I'm talking about the opposite.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Y'all understand that Putin is losing right now, yes?
He didn't make any of his day one goals for the invasion and the longer this goes on, the worse it gets for him.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.

We should up our propaganda game and keep messing with the Russian Conscripts heads.


It would be REALLY awesome if some old sk00l leaflet drops and spray paint Propaganda on the roads.
like spray paint    "RUSSIANS COME IN TANKS , GO OUT IN BAGS" kind of thing
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: HansoSparxx: big pig peaches: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

[Fark user image 425x492]

Do unicorns have cloven hooves like deer or a single toe like horses?  You seem up-to-speed on all the fantasy stuff.

Go watch Putin's speech. I'll wait here.


You think he's telling the truth?????  omg
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have to admit - the Ukrainians are putting up one hell of a fight. Putin underestimated them.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?


It's a big, mostly empty, unpopulated region on the Belorussian border that is still relatively close to Kyiv; the most plausible theory I've seen so far is that it's meant to be a staging area for the assault on and occupation of the capital.

/Of course, this is Putin we're talking about, so it's entirely possible that radionuclide blackmail is in the offing.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


Tanks in the capital, or on the outskirts of, means very little.  Especially given how close it is to the border.

thatboyoverthere: munko: Fark around and find out they said.  In reality, maybe they are just holding the inevitable at bay.  Maybe the anti-war protesters around the world can make a difference.  we can only hope.  The Russian citizens are even doing it.  Putin's people are not happy.  You think protesting in this country is hard?  Try doing it in Russia.  You don't protest in Russia.  Russia protest you.

Biden needs to pull the Trigger and remove them from SWIFT. That might cause Regime change overnight.


Biden can't do shiat.  SWIFT is European and private/non-governmental.  Technically, it's a co-op.  The most the US government can really do is put pressure on them, which I'm pretty sure they are, but they could escalate that pressure to sanctions against SWIFT like they did to get them to cut off Iran.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Apparently there's reports of Russian Conscripts surrendering. IDK how accurate they are and how wide spread. But I get the feeling that the Conscripts aren't too happy to be told to go kill and die because Putin's going senile.


I've seen that on the twitter. Again not verified but there's alleged videos and pics of abandon Russian uniforms, weapons and gear going around too.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Y'all understand that Putin is losing right now, yes?
He didn't make any of his day one goals for the invasion and the longer this goes on, the worse it gets for him.


This is what it is 'starting' to look like... but I am reserving hope to see what cards he still has up his sleeve.  These aren't your standard 'R's...  They are a little more intelligent and crafty.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


Urban environments like Kyiv are the worst environments possible for heavy armor to operate. Most of the cover is considered hard, you can easily fight on your terms in a way that nullifies the heavy armor advantage by fighting from elevation, etc..

This is exactly why they were telling everyone to make Molotov cocktails, this is the environment where it's stupid easy to use them, both to disable the tank and maim the troops providing ground cover.

I'm seeing T-90s in all the tank videos, those have air intakes that feed from the top of the rear of the tank. Hit that with a Molotov and the engine will die within a minute. An immobile tank is a dead tank in an urban environment.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin has one hell of a mess on his hands. His time table is set back, the Ukrainians are more effective than he expected and the sanctions tougher than he anticipated.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: You think he's telling the truth????? omg


Trump's 30% of America has Pooty's dick firmly down their throat.
You know this - why even ask?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

Urban environments like Kyiv are the worst environments possible for heavy armor to operate. Most of the cover is considered hard, you can easily fight on your terms in a way that nullifies the heavy armor advantage by fighting from elevation, etc..

This is exactly why they were telling everyone to make Molotov cocktails, this is the environment where it's stupid easy to use them, both to disable the tank and maim the troops providing ground cover.

I'm seeing T-90s in all the tank videos, those have air intakes that feed from the top of the rear of the tank. Hit that with a Molotov and the engine will die within a minute. An immobile tank is a dead tank in an urban environment.


Problem remains to be seen if Russia is willing to shell buildings full of civilains or not. And if they want their shallow Causi Bell to have any depth to it or not. Because this war is to remove the Nazi regime in Ukraine to defend the Separatists.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: This will be a sweet call of duty someday. Chernobyl edition.


Isn't that Doom?
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: HansoSparxx: You think he's telling the truth????? omg

Trump's 30% of America has Pooty's dick firmly down their throat.
You know this - why even ask?


Knee-jerk reaction...  I keep forgetting about their natural immunity to shame and humiliation.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?


IIRC, someone in an earlier thread mentioned there is an abandoned command-and-control center near the plant. That may have been the primary target. It's also on the direct route from Belarus to Kyiv, so Ukrainian troops may have chosen to fight a delaying action there.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?

Better question: what does the Russian nut job in charge want with a toxic hell pit? What's his plan?


Look at a map, it just happens to be on the main road to Kiev on the western side of the Dnieper River.  Thats the only reason they are there
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


It's lost when there is no more fighting.

I think the fighting is only really starting and this will be a constant drain on Russian resources while they are mostly cut off economically.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?

It's a big, mostly empty, unpopulated region on the Belorussian border that is still relatively close to Kyiv; the most plausible theory I've seen so far is that it's meant to be a staging area for the assault on and occupation of the capital.

/Of course, this is Putin we're talking about, so it's entirely possible that radionuclide blackmail is in the offing.


Yeah, I was about to post exactly all this. Mostly a staging area, possible use as a scorched earth retreat if Russia doesn't win. I'd also add it's also likely meant to stop any Ukrainian partisans doing to same, in the case of a Ukrainian collapse.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: big pig peaches: HansoSparxx: big pig peaches: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

[Fark user image 425x492]

Do unicorns have cloven hooves like deer or a single toe like horses?  You seem up-to-speed on all the fantasy stuff.

Go watch Putin's speech. I'll wait here.

You think he's telling the truth?????  omg


At first I wasn't going to include a picture, but I realized that a lot of Fark wouldn't get the sarcasm.

So included the picture so there could be no doubt it was sarcasm, yet here we are.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: munko: Fark around and find out they said.  In reality, maybe they are just holding the inevitable at bay.  Maybe the anti-war protesters around the world can make a difference.  we can only hope.  The Russian citizens are even doing it.  Putin's people are not happy.  You think protesting in this country is hard?  Try doing it in Russia.  You don't protest in Russia.  Russia protest you.

Biden needs to pull the Trigger and remove them from SWIFT. That might cause Regime change overnight.


It's not Biden's call to make.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?


I'm pretty sure that the other reactors that didn't melt down are operational still. I read that management there flew the coop but office workers were captured by the Russians.
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I have to admit - the Ukrainians are putting up one hell of a fight. Putin underestimated them.


If they retook the airport back from spetsnaz, oh hell yeah.

They didn't send conscripts in for that target, they sent their best....and they lost.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.


I think those are Russian Airborne that landed at an airport (not the one they tried the helicopter/special forces attack on).  There's video of civilians blocking the roads in front of their armored vehicles and Ukraine is responding.  If Russia can't drive down from the North fast enough - they will be cut off and under supplied very fast.

/Russia is not nearly as good at this as they think they are.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: nytmare: How did the Russian troops get tricked into wasting resources taking over a dead and useless (but still radioactive) power plant?

I'm pretty sure that the other reactors that didn't melt down are operational still. I read that management there flew the coop but office workers were captured by the Russians.


OK after consulting wiki the other reactors where active until 2000 but are in the process of being decommissioned.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

Urban environments like Kyiv are the worst environments possible for heavy armor to operate. Most of the cover is considered hard, you can easily fight on your terms in a way that nullifies the heavy armor advantage by fighting from elevation, etc..

This is exactly why they were telling everyone to make Molotov cocktails, this is the environment where it's stupid easy to use them, both to disable the tank and maim the troops providing ground cover.

I'm seeing T-90s in all the tank videos, those have air intakes that feed from the top of the rear of the tank. Hit that with a Molotov and the engine will die within a minute. An immobile tank is a dead tank in an urban environment.

Problem remains to be seen if Russia is willing to shell buildings full of civilains or not. And if they want their shallow Causi Bell to have any depth to it or not. Because this war is to remove the Nazi regime in Ukraine to defend the Separatists.


Again, this is Kyiv. It's a 1,500 year old city that served as the gateway between Asia and Europe for land travel for a good 1,000 years of that time. It was the either the first or the last stop for the Silk Road for much of Europe. Most of the architecture in the city proper is made of stone. Not masonry, stone. Buildings like that are the ones you still see standing after heavy shelling. Kharkiv and Lviv are much the same way.

The real question is how much does Putin want to open himself up by expending ordnance trying to soften Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv up, because he's going to end up pulling it from stores and depleting it if he's going to try and shell every major city in Ukraine.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: big pig peaches: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

I thimk maybe you misheard something. The Russian peace keeping forces are only there to punch Nazis in the face. Putin said so himself. They are true antifa.

[Fark user image 425x492]

Do unicorns have cloven hooves like deer or a single toe like horses?  You seem up-to-speed on all the fantasy stuff.


And do they chew their cud?

/trying to figure out what to bbq for shabbos
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: pup.socket: Sadly, Russian tanks are reported now in Kyiv. Ukraine may yet get its territory back in a few years after Russia collapses under sanctions and in isolation, but this war is, unsurprisingly, lost.

Remains to be seen what kind of "neutrality agreement" will be signed with the Putinazi regime.

It's not over yet kid


I take it you're writing from the trenches around Kyiv, right?
 
