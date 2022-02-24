 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   It's never a good thing when the cops find "sex with older women," "sex with unconscious older women" and "sex with dead older women" in your search history. Especially in that order   (whdh.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Legal terms, Truck, Automobile, Kalamazoo-Portage metropolitan area, Pickup truck, death of Melody Rohrer, Sexual intercourse  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 2:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dead Cat Lady - Rick and morty
Youtube dhoAy-xhjhs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Het name was Rohrer?
Did he hit her at 7:14?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From Baseketball:

Squeak: Hey Tuttle
Tuttle: Yeah?
Squeak: [reading his hand] Your mother's deaf!
Tuttle: My mother's dead, you little twerp.
Squeak: [continues reading] I guess that's why she didn't move around a lot.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, if you've only got the one older woman the reverse order would be pretty difficult.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
cynicalbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please, Mrs Robinson...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's stories like this that make me hate being a human.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.