(NBC Miami) One dead, six more sent to hospital after attempted parallel parking attack (nbcmiami.com)
sandbar67
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone please take grandma's driver license away
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In her defense, the sign said "Drive-thru".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
World's Worst Attempt At Parallel Parking, Enjoy!
Youtube tf4TIWECZ30
 
Spikescape
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Farmer's Market-like driving detected
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Paramedics and police officers responded after 6 p.m. to Call Me Gaby, an Italian restaurant located at 22 Washington Avenue.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, I just met you,
and this is crazy.
You ran me over,
at Call Me Gaby.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Investigators said a woman in a Bentley was attempting to parallel park outside of the restaurant but instead accelerated into the sidewalk cafe area, striking several tables, according to Miami Beach Police.

Don't they auto-park and avoid collisions? You have to be really out of it to break a Bentley.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Bentley? Was that the service loaner they got when taking their Rolls Royce in for scheduled maintenance?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why women aren't supposed to leave the damn kitchen!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She needs Smaht pahk!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's the first time someone got killed because of bad parallel parking since the last episode of The Sopranos.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember kids, an 'elderly woman' in Miami could be between 38 and 98
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: Investigators said a woman in a Bentley was attempting to parallel park outside of the restaurant but instead accelerated into the sidewalk cafe area, striking several tables, according to Miami Beach Police.

Probably the first time she ever tried it. Have you seen a Bentley? They're the size of a pleasure boat.

Also, after she hit those people, I'd wager she activated the windshield wipers to get the blood of the poors off her "baby".
 
