(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It took over a year, but this Florida couple found out that yes, the FBI knew how they farked around last January 6th   (wfla.com) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass, Pinellas County, Florida, United States, last year's Jan., Washington, D.C., Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay, United States Capitol, 57-year-old John Heneghan  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:
Florida leads the nation in the number of those charged for participating in the deadly riot that temporarily stopped the counting of the electoral vote and led to the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump

Florida is not racist, but it's number one with racists
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can she smell what is cooking?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Editor's note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

Hilarious.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - "A chef and a poker player from the Tampa Bay area have been arrested in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot..."

If only they had walked into a bar, this would all seem funny.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's hilarious, because there had to be a point where they finally went.... we go away with it.... and then BAM.... surprise.. surprise.. surprise..
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a riot, an insurrection.
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Editor's note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

Hilarious.

Hilarious.


They should have suspected something  when he kept extolling the flavor of boot leather.
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Not a riot, an insurrection.


Legitimate political discourse
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.


The One Where We Drained The Swamp
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Not a riot, an insurrection.


Most riots are.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Not a riot, an insurrection.


Be grateful they didn't call it a "protest".
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: propasaurus: Not a riot, an insurrection.

Most riots are.

Most riots are.


Sure Jan
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are gonna keep finding these cockroaches for years.

Best thing? They don't quit till they find them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had anyone tried the "I was just looking for the bathroom" defense yet?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How long until Vladimir Putin says he needs to rescue all the natural Russians in Florida from Debbie Wasserman Schultz?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: solokumba: [Fark user image image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The One Where We Drained The Swamp


That could easily double as an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" cold open.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Editor's note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

Hilarious.

Hilarious.


What a strange reason for her to appear.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: jaylectricity: Editor's note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

Hilarious.

What a strange reason for her to appear.

Hilarious.

What a strange reason for her to appear.


They wanted to get it out now, that they employed a terrorist.

Better to own it than have someone leak it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking traitors.

Until this whole Ukraine thing is over and done with, we should erect internment camps for Q Anon people in the interest of national security.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.


The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: farking traitors.

Until this whole Ukraine thing is over and done with, we should erect internment camps for Q Anon people in the interest of national security.


In Texas and Florida.

And they can only be released if they stay there. Forever.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.


He had a goddamn pet monkey. He needed to be dropped a peg or 6.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Claude Ballse: farking traitors.

Until this whole Ukraine thing is over and done with, we should erect internment camps for Q Anon people in the interest of national security.

In Texas and Florida.

And they can only be released if they stay there. Forever.


Prime real estate that should not go to waste on them.

They love their southern heritage? Construct open holding pens/pits for them like like the confederacy built for POWs. Let them deal with the sanitation issues and disease outbreaks from mosquitos.

Like Russia more? Detain them outside in Alaska.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: They are gonna keep finding these cockroaches for years.

Best thing? They don't quit till they find them.


when you have tax payer money to burn there's no limit to the stupid.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image 346x750]


And which one of those happened outside a government building while lawmakers were currently in session?  Which of those involved people breaking into said government building in an attempt to disrupt a constitutionally mandated process?  Which of those involved people carrying around a make shift gallows and chanting for the death of an elected official?  No, we hadn't seen anything like the attack on the Capitol building, because it's literally never happened before.  Don't be obtuse.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image 346x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: 0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.

He had a goddamn pet monkey. He needed to be dropped a peg or 6.


A pet monkey that he was functional enough to handle, before they got to him.
 
red5ish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nixon was a poker player.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're still IDing people. They just doxxed YellowHoodieAFBrat a day or two ago.

So yeah, keep it up.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Farkin_Crazy: They are gonna keep finding these cockroaches for years.

Best thing? They don't quit till they find them.

when you have tax payer money to burn there's no limit to the stupid.


You think they should all just walk free?

Because I sure the fark don't.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

0z79: Farkin_Crazy: 0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.

He had a goddamn pet monkey. He needed to be dropped a peg or 6.

A pet monkey that he was functional enough to handle, before they got to him.


He was a horndog.

Or, hornmonkey, if you will.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image 346x750]

And which one of those happened outside a government building while lawmakers were currently in session?  Which of those involved people breaking into said government building in an attempt to disrupt a constitutionally mandated process?  Which of those involved people carrying around a make shift gallows and chanting for the death of an elected official?  No, we hadn't seen anything like the attack on the Capitol building, because it's literally never happened before.  Don't be obtuse.


Yes but was it on a tuesday?  You have narrowed it down to a baseball factiod.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.


I thought that description describes the "Big Bang Theory".
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BadReligion: 0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


The other FOUR.

/I'll eat Rachel
//Again
///and again, and again, and again
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: 0z79: solokumba: [Fark user image 681x411]

It's that show about Monica and Joey at the Insurrection.

The sitcom Friends is about a bunch of vapid assholes dragging a man with a PhD and a higher purpose down to their level.

I thought that description describes the "Big Bang Theory".


Other way around on BBT.

The one with the PhD was dragging the others down.

But they were both colossal pains in the ass.
 
planes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is the FBI wasting time on this, when they should be going after Hunter and the big guy?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's nice to see, in this frantic day and age, that some couples still find the time to do things together.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It's nice to see, in this frantic day and age, that some couples still find the time to do things together.


Kids, job, in-laws....

Sometimes you just need some quality time with each other, ya know?

Some people take trips. Some go to restaurants. Some try and overthrow governments.

But its that time together than counts.
 
