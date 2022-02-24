 Skip to content
(Guardian)   We have so many links for the Ukraine invasion, so here is your Ukraine Discussion Thread for 2/25
222
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Prime Minister of Russia, United Nations Security Council, Yegor Aushev, immediate withdrawal of Russian forces  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM



222 Comments     (+0 »)
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the biggest developments so far...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the Russian troops occupying Chernobyl posted a review of the cafeteria there on Yelp.

He gave it four thumbs up!


Some other Russian troops went foraging in the forest nearby.

They went to gather mushrooms, but they scrambled in all directions when the soldiers approached.

Other soldiers shot a deer. They asked their commander if it was safe to eat. The commander said "Da, but you will have to buy your shiat in concrete 30 feet underground."


As it turns out, some of the troops all belong to the same metal band. They all got radiation poisoning. Except for the lead guitarist.

The band's name? Six Finger Death Punch.

Another soldier, having seen the HBO Chernobyl series, posted a review after taking over Chernobyl. He counted seven historical inaccuracies on the one hand.

A third Russian soldier did a video chat to his wife after occupying Chernobyl. She said "you look taller, Vasily". He said yeah, I grew a couple feet.


A Russian soldier, fresh from the conquest of occupying Chernobyl, goes into town and finds a whore. He pulls off her top and, shocked at what he sees, yells "Oh my God you have three boobs!" She replies back "Yes and if you don't like it you can suck my dick!"

Did you hear what the Russian troops occupying Chernobyl are having for dinner tonight?

Fission chips.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: [Fark user image 797x280]
One of the biggest developments so far...


what, he riding his bike down there?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pre existing Kremlin music:
DJ BLYATMAN - CHERNOBYL
Youtube 5YSH-0DRXJU
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just want to offer my support to all the displaced Ukrainian camgirls and let them know I have spare rooms in my house if they need a place to stay.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
XS Project - Russian army
Youtube Wx7h4GaAlIk
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039


Putin just had 300 pizzas delivered to his house.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039


do they even have pizza delivery in moscow?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039


Zelensky called on Ukrainian hackers to defend their country and attack Russia, but I can't find the link now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: [Fark user image image 797x280]
One of the biggest developments so far...


I think I know which Farker he is.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Zelensky called on Ukrainian hackers to defend their country and attack Russia, but I can't find the link now.


Here you go-
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you can understand everything in this music video, you'll find answers about why Vladimir set up a base in Pripyat.
Cheeki Breeki Hardbass Anthem
Youtube BnTW6fZz-1E
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039

do they even have pizza delivery in moscow?


In Putin's Russia, pizza delivers YOU!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RT is down, Fark won't let me link to it but it is down.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so far the rumored 3am bombardment of Kiev is a no-show
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
though am starting to hear jets over Kiev on the livestream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgL0mA2SeGs
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/futureboy/status/1496999905839050757?s=21

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: RT is down, Fark won't let me link to it but it is down.


That is supposedly the doing of Ukrainian civilian hackers
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: shastacola: RT is down, Fark won't let me link to it but it is down.

That is supposedly the doing of Ukrainian civilian hackers


Good. Hope they manage to blow it the fark up with everyone inside, including Cucker Tarlson. They deserve every bit they get just for invading the US election in 2016.
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seems there was a "Missile Misfire" that hit a Turkish ship near Odessa. Ungood, if Turkey is drawn in, then so is NATO via Article 5
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smells like bullshiat, but if not o.O
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
confirmed successful use of Baykar Bayraktar drones made in Turkey on .ru armor
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Me thinks Putin done farked himself. And I hope he takes TFG down with him.

Fingies crossed that's what happens. There's not much grey area between this and full on escalation.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039


I like it when hackers use their powers for good.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kermit the forg: shastacola: Well the latest rumor is that Anonymous has decided Putin needs to find out:

[Fark user image image 796x278]


https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1496965766435926039

I like it when hackers use their powers for good.


just taking down these sites is not enough. They need to breech the databases and e-mail servers and expose all the bullshiat.
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497034157150687235?t=Z8FW4RRVc82LEfGKzN2y6A&s=19

BREAKING: Loud explosions heard in Ukraine's capital

https://twitter.com/terrelljstarr/status/1497034707057393666?s=20&t=uv2kh2BGI4JT6_d4krM3Bw

I'm hearing explosions here in Kyiv. Pretty close.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/futureboy/status/1496999905839050757?s=21

[Fark user image image 425x335]


Reminds me of my Polish Baba.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
couple of loud booms in Kiev a few minutes ago. hearing other twitter reports as well. looks like viva is a little behind schedule
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scumm: confirmed successful use of Baykar Bayraktar drones made in Turkey on .ru armor


Used by who? Ukrainians?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: Used by who? Ukrainians?


yup. jointly manufactured w/ Ukraine in turkey. they've been pumping them out and shipping them over to ua for a while now. dirt cheap & can fark up some armor.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/futureboy/status/1496999905839050757?s=21

[Fark user image image 425x335]


That is fucking beautiful
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if there are betting odds on what happens here...

I'd put a buck down on very longshot odds: Russian troops get tricked into thinking Ukraine cannot defend itself, start to panic, start to lose, and then Putin uses bad the big stuff, and suddenly everyone is in on Russia and Belarus.

I'd also put a buck down on China joining the rest of the civilized world in saying. "Well, time to kill Putin, blow up their military, destroy their nukes, and start paying pennies on the dollar for oil and gas."

Both extreme longshot odds. Neither unrealistic if national leaders are serious with themselves. Putin needs to go.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yow.

https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1497038533110157312 MLRS near Sumy (allegedly)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the US wanted to throw a chip onto the table, it would offer to arrest and transport George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and others for war crimes, up for international judgment.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sorry, Kahrkiv above.
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497039352840564750?t=sWE7uE9UFt0YURDE7tkRlw&s=19

WATCH: Unknown object intercepted over Ukraine's capital; no further details https://t.co/1FEqKpzSmD
-----
https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1497040187565568006?s=20&t=uv2kh2BGI4JT6_d4krM3B
Kyiv under heavy missile attack right now
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Info on the Russian airborne operation against Antonov airbase in Gostomel

/it didn't go well
//not well at all
///bravo, Ukrainians. Seriously
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/futureboy/status/1496999905839050757?s=21

[Fark user image 425x335]


Oh man - cursed is bad.

/Cursed by an angry Ukrainian woman of a certain age who seems oddly fearless?
//Totally Farked
///But the flowers will be nice
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: If the US wanted to throw a chip onto the table, it would offer to arrest and transport George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and others for war crimes, up for international judgment.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497039352840564750?t=sWE7uE9UFt0YURDE7tkRlw&s=19

WATCH: Unknown object intercepted over Ukraine's capital; no further details https://t.co/1FEqKpzSmD
-----
https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1497040187565568006?s=20&t=uv2kh2BGI4JT6_d4krM3B
Kyiv under heavy missile attack right now


If Ukraine still has operational S-300, that could be a missile intercept - but that big of a flaming ball, I'm kind of thinking lager aircraft. No way to tell whose, or even who did the shooting (could be Russian fighter downing an airliner, I hear they're into that).
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497039352840564750?t=sWE7uE9UFt0YURDE7tkRlw&s=19

WATCH: Unknown object intercepted over Ukraine's capital; no further details https://t.co/1FEqKpzSmD
-----
https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1497040187565568006?s=20&t=uv2kh2BGI4JT6_d4krM3B
Kyiv under heavy missile attack right now


That looks like a plane has been shot down. Looks big.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Unbridled Apathy: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497039352840564750?t=sWE7uE9UFt0YURDE7tkRlw&s=19

WATCH: Unknown object intercepted over Ukraine's capital; no further details https://t.co/1FEqKpzSmD
-----
https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1497040187565568006?s=20&t=uv2kh2BGI4JT6_d4krM3B
Kyiv under heavy missile attack right now

If Ukraine still has operational S-300, that could be a missile intercept - but that big of a flaming ball, I'm kind of thinking lager aircraft. No way to tell whose, or even who did the shooting (could be Russian fighter downing an airliner, I hear they're into that).


Supposedly it was a strategic bomber. Likely one of the big Tu-94 or whatever
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Info on the Russian airborne operation against Antonov airbase in Gostomel

/it didn't go well
//not well at all
///bravo, Ukrainians. Seriously


from the replies...
Fark user imageView Full Size


is there any kind of confirmation for this?  I have been wondering to what degree the tank and file soldiers know they are in an actual war and not some military exercise.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, there's apparently a combat ace already, responsible for six aircraft shot down.

The Ghost of Kyiv
 
