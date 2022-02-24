 Skip to content
(NPR)   Derek Chauvin's accomplices have been found guilty of aiding and abetting George Floyd's murder   (npr.org) divider line
    More: News, Rights, Law, Civil and political rights, Lawyer, George Floyd of his civil rights, Minneapolis Police Department, former Minneapolis police officers, Prosecutor  
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Now, how about we make this universal rather than the farking exception?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Into the pig penn
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just starting this thread off on the right foot.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumpycatgood.jpg
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now put them in general population
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the middle guy looking at?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job soft-pedaling it, NPR:
A federal jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights when they helped with the restraint that led to his death...
The three former officers each faced federal civil rights charges over their conduct on May 25, 2020, when they joined Derek Chauvin in holding Floyd to the ground for about nine minutes and keeping bystanders away...
After officers struggled to place Floyd into a squad car, three restrained Floyd on the ground for about nine minutes as bystanders begged them to stop. Floyd was later pronounced dead.

I'd expect to see that kind of pro-blue line bias from Fox News.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: What's the middle guy looking at?


His life going down the shiatter. I'm guessing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population


The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.


You're getting perilously close to violating the 8th Amendment there, sparky. You want to be able to keep them in there, right?

Just turn the heat up to 72.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Grumpycatgood.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Good. Now, how about we make this universal rather than the farking exception?


This. It's good that cops are getting locked up when someone gets slowly choked to death, or tortured with a taser until their heart stops, but a dead guy murdered in the street with a simple bullet to the back of the head isn't any less dead, and any cop murdering someone who's already restrained is automatically, unquestionably guilty, period.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the newbie but at least he will serve as an example
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.


oh, I'd imagine there would be a lot of back rubs going on in there if you know what I mean.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them up!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep going.
Prosecute them all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some good news!
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.

You're getting perilously close to violating the 8th Amendment there, sparky. You want to be able to keep them in there, right?

Just turn the heat up to 72.


68 during the winter, 72 in the summer. That's what the electric company recommends.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: Nice job soft-pedaling it, NPR:
A federal jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights when they helped with the restraint that led to his death...
The three former officers each faced federal civil rights charges over their conduct on May 25, 2020, when they joined Derek Chauvin in holding Floyd to the ground for about nine minutes and keeping bystanders away...
After officers struggled to place Floyd into a squad car, three restrained Floyd on the ground for about nine minutes as bystanders begged them to stop. Floyd was later pronounced dead.

I'd expect to see that kind of pro-blue line bias from Fox News.


The line has moved, my friend. In a very, very right if you think of it in those terms. But yeah, extremists who are more mainstream than we care to admit have pushed the needle for everyone. And the anarchists are loving it. No, I'm totally not one.
/My cat won't allow it.
//Yes I'm old
///Get off my lawn
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Subby. If you RTFA, the trial for that starts this summer.

They were only convicted of violating his civil rights by not stopping the murder.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: What's the middle guy looking at?


Life in prison
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.


Honestly? I never got the "send him to gen pop and wait for him to drop his soap" revenge porn thing.
American prisons are about as horrific as it gets (in the civilized world, using that term lightly). If you really want to punish anyone for the most awful thing he or she has done, send them to supermax, which is about as inhumane as one can imagine. Compare to European prisons and sentences, rehab, recidivism and cost (monetary and societal).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't believe I'm STILL finding 17 year old accounts to block in these threads
 
Bread314
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A very obvious sign that you've pissed off the universe is when NPR uses your mugshot picture for an arrest where all charges were later dropped  I think these three guys are getting off light but  NPR used non-mugshot pictures for  Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and  Timothy McVeigh.  Yes, we all know the charges should not have been dropped and they would have probably served  jail time in MN  but NPR normally follows ACLU type ethical rules about using mugshots so these three really pissed them off.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp, this thread is doomed. Have fun with the bootlicker y'all!
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.

Honestly? I never got the "send him to gen pop and wait for him to drop his soap" revenge porn thing.
American prisons are about as horrific as it gets (in the civilized world, using that term lightly). If you really want to punish anyone for the most awful thing he or she has done, send them to supermax, which is about as inhumane as one can imagine. Compare to European prisons and sentences, rehab, recidivism and cost (monetary and societal).

[Fark user image image 838x1332]


Some people deserve the worst treatment that can be doled out to them.

And if it's a cop? A cop convicted of murder? All bets are off.

If bad shiat happens to them, oh well. Chances are, they more than likely deserve it.

Chauvin? He deserves everything that happens to him, just short of death. Everything else is acceptable.

Death isn't because I want him to spend his entire sentence in a 6x8 room with no windows.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess the justice system can work if you fiddle around with it long enough.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Um, no. They were found guilty of depriving him of his civil rights by denying medical attention. They go on trial for being accomplices to murder this Summer. Two different things.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a whole sport about how quickly you can restrain cattle much stronger than the wranglers. If police take more than a minute to cuff a suspect, they're incompetent.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: I'd expect to see that kind of pro-blue line bias from Fox News.


NPR has been like this for at least 15 years
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population


There should be no such thing as "general population".
That should be everybody who is sentenced.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God, has it nearly been two years?
I remember the week of, they were saying it could take 18 months to bring a trial, that's just how it works.

I wonder if they'll ever rebuild the third.
 
Froman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.

Honestly? I never got the "send him to gen pop and wait for him to drop his soap" revenge porn thing.
American prisons are about as horrific as it gets (in the civilized world, using that term lightly). If you really want to punish anyone for the most awful thing he or she has done, send them to supermax, which is about as inhumane as one can imagine. Compare to European prisons and sentences, rehab, recidivism and cost (monetary and societal).

[Fark user image image 838x1332]


It's very indicative of the difference in standard of living. European prisoners live better than many seasonal workers in America. If there is an incentive to stay out of prison there, it's that life as a free but poor person must be better than the average life here. For many poor Americans, prison in Norway would be an upgrade.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Defense lawyers argued the former officers were following Chauvin's lead

And that makes it OK?  Sorry, but "just following orders" didn't work in Nuremberg; it's not going to hold up today, either.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.


Spend money building a new prison?  F that.  Drop them on one of the Aleutian Islands with abandoned military structures.  Like Adak but without decent people still living there.  An Escape from LA thing funded by subscriptions to the video feeds from drones and blimps and shiat.  Watch them fight over the supply drops.  Sure, it'll be slow at first but it can be opened up to any federal hate crime convict sentenced to life.  It'll fill up thanks to the GOP.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Froman: It's very indicative of the difference in standard of living. European prisoners live better than many seasonal workers in America. If there is an incentive to stay out of prison there, it's that life as a free but poor person must be better than the average life here. For many poor Americans, prison in Norway would be an upgrade.


Heck, prison in Norway would be my retirement plan but they'd probably just deport me.  I don't think I could bring myself to do the kind of crime they'd insist on punishing themselves.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

palelizard: Gyrfalcon: wage0048: AeAe: Good. Now put them in general population

The feds need to build a new prison just for cops who murder people - put it in Fairbanks, AK.

No visitors allowed, no commisary, no privileges of any kind, just a big concrete room lined with bunks. Keep the inside temperature between 60-65° and issue only t-shirts, shorts, and thin slippers.

Oh, and in April, everyone gets shipped to USP Atlanta so the Fairbanks facility can be cleaned.

Ship them all back in October.

You're getting perilously close to violating the 8th Amendment there, sparky. You want to be able to keep them in there, right?

Just turn the heat up to 72.

68 during the winter, 72 in the summer. That's what the electric company recommends.


The electric company also tells you to put on a sweater.
 
