Suspect in slammer after slow-speed skid-steer chase
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Knockers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drink Wisconsibly.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not the worst thing that can happen in one of those ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
8am is both too early and too late to be drunk enough to do stuff like this.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: 8am is both too early and too late to be drunk enough to do stuff like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: 8am is both too early and too late to be drunk enough to do stuff like this.


You aren't the boss of me!
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
♬ Picket fences looked like telephone poles ♪

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, see the other news stories on that site?

Wherever this is sounds nasty.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would not have guessed that such vehicles were called "skid-steers".

Well, I learned something today.  Time to go to bed.
 
