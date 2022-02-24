 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "Boots is now home, safe and warm, where he belongs. But what was going through his mind when he couldn't find his way home, and it snowed four feet? That makes me so sad." Welcome to a happy ending on Caturday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Let it begin~

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Iz Caturday!

And I have new cat tattoos!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Iz Caturday!

And I have new cat tattoos!


Wait are they safe to show in a non-CADtmtime?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Let it begin~

[Fark user image 850x637]


it began 54 years ago for YOU!

Fark user imageView Full Size

HAPPIE BIRFDAI!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, Mudd's Woman!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Iz Caturday!

And I have new cat tattoos!


Well?  We're waiting......  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Iz Caturday!

And I have new cat tattoos!


Cool!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9: Mudd's woman: Let it begin~

[Fark user image 850x637]

it began 54 years ago for YOU!

[Fark user image 640x480]
HAPPIE BIRFDAI!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Iz Caturday!

And I have new cat tattoos!


Happy Natal Day! I hope you have had a day filled with every Blessing!
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Burt, week 2!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birthday, Mudd's Woman!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether won't sit still! Every pic I take is blurry since he won't sit still. He's had the zoomies for two days. And he just ate. More energy. More zoomies. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ms_lara_croft He's a beauty!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

macgregor666: Burt, week 2![Fark user image 850x1133]


you obviously aren't torturing him very well. :-)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

macgregor666: Burt, week 2![Fark user image 850x1133]


Awww....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Salem like the nice soft fleece blanket I got him for his 16th birthday (February 28th)
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The pic makes it look darker than it really is. Had to change the picture some because the cat initially was flipping you off. Didn't think that would be good to wear that to work as I wasn't sure if it could be seen if I work a tank dress or something.

Don't have pics of the pawprints though, will have to see if someone can take one for me. I've started getting the paw prints that they take before cremating your pet and having them tattooed. I figure by the time all is said and done, I will have paths all over my back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, Mudd's Woman!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: The pic makes it look darker than it really is. Had to change the picture some because the cat initially was flipping you off. Didn't think that would be good to wear that to work as I wasn't sure if it could be seen if I work a tank dress or something.

Don't have pics of the pawprints though, will have to see if someone can take one for me. I've started getting the paw prints that they take before cremating your pet and having them tattooed. I figure by the time all is said and done, I will have paths all over my back.

[Fark user image 850x1133]
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: The pic makes it look darker than it really is. Had to change the picture some because the cat initially was flipping you off. Didn't think that would be good to wear that to work as I wasn't sure if it could be seen if I work a tank dress or something.

Don't have pics of the pawprints though, will have to see if someone can take one for me. I've started getting the paw prints that they take before cremating your pet and having them tattooed. I figure by the time all is said and done, I will have paths all over my back.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Love it!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

I think Salem like the nice soft fleece blanket I got him for his 16th birthday (February 28th)


Both the dogs' birthdays are the 28th!  I don't know what to get them, other than a pumpkin parfait.  Maybe I'll make some pupcakes and we will call have a treat to celebrate.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: The pic makes it look darker than it really is. Had to change the picture some because the cat initially was flipping you off. Didn't think that would be good to wear that to work as I wasn't sure if it could be seen if I work a tank dress or something.

Don't have pics of the pawprints though, will have to see if someone can take one for me. I've started getting the paw prints that they take before cremating your pet and having them tattooed. I figure by the time all is said and done, I will have paths all over my back.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


AWESOME! I love it!!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUDD'S WOMAN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stretchy da toes
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
it is Spring in GA.

my daffies are blooming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

I think Salem like the nice soft fleece blanket I got him for his 16th birthday (February 28th)

Both the dogs' birthdays are the 28th!  I don't know what to get them, other than a pumpkin parfait.  Maybe I'll make some pupcakes and we will call have a treat to celebrate.


I figured that since he enjoys snoozing on a fluffy towel, he'd like a very soft fleece blanket too. Ordered twin size so it can be folded for extra cushioned comfort.

Fark user imageView Full Size



And he's getting this for his birthday "dinner".
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1419]
Stretchy da toes


What a cute pic!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My new SPRING sweatshirt.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Let it begin~

[Fark user image 850x637]


Happy birthday!!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: it is Spring in GA.
my daffies are blooming.
[Fark user image 400x240]


We're getting a foot of snow tonight.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: it is Spring in GA.
my daffies are blooming.
[Fark user image 400x240]

We're getting a foot of snow tonight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Always. Judging.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The article was an amazing story, so glad the kitty was reunited with his slave.

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
My new SPRING sweatshirt.


beautiful shirt, I love the colors and the artwork!

Happy Birthday Mudd's Woman!!!

Cool tat Ice Queen, love the idea with the pawprints.

Shhhh, they haven't figured out that I am leaving in the morning to go camping. Afaik, there isn't and cell service at all where we are going. Not sure how far from Shoshone the camping area is, except up a dirt road on BLM land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
