19
Random Companion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Neon.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first police didn't think those men were the type who would do something like this, but when they saw their apartment, all the signs were there.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A PennDot employee working? No way that can be right.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I took this in Vancouver about 10 years ago.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

amigafin: [Fark user image 731x557]


I don't think I'm going to go down that hole.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Companion: Neon.


Did you blink when you answered?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Long-haired freaky people
Need not apply
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oblig

Dara o'Briain - Racism is Waaay Better Than Astrology!
Youtube hhCWw0E_mVY
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's mean.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I took this in Vancouver about 10 years ago.

[i.imgur.com image 712x960]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Burma Shave!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sun: Leo
Rising: Scorpio
Moon: Scorpio

In case Subby asked seriously.

It's still a load if BS.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somewhere near Daintree Rainforest:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fark you, cassowary
 
nursetim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's all in good fun as long as you aren't stealing a Stop sign.

/and don't get caught
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No kidding
 
