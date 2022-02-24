 Skip to content
(Forbes)   While you were sleeping through the pandemic, a national vaccine pass was rolled out
    More: News, United States, Vaccination, U.S. state, Vaccine, SMART Health Card, QR Code, Health care, Kennedy Center  
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as canada and Europe mothball theirs (to be put back in next wave of course)
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhhh don't let the idiots know about it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clickbait.

While the United States government has not issued a federal digital vaccine pass, a national standard has nevertheless emerged.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing something important because of sleep issues is kinda my thing.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Shhhh don't let the idiots know about it.


Red states agree with you on that.

Most right-leaning states offering SMART Health Cards do it quietly, without any fanfare.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never needed vaccination status card & can't see a situation where I would ever need a national pass.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not in Ohio yet. I guess I'll just continue drawing a red V on my forehead for now.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how "smart" it is. I have the Colorado version, and my booster from two or three months ago never got added to my record for some reason. There's a button for "Update my record," but when you click on it, it just goes back to the vaccination record without providing any way to actually update the record.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, would have preferred to wake up and find out I was engaged to Sandra Bullock.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I signed up on Illinois.  It boosts the 5g signal and doubles your bioluminescence.

No one's asked for it or the DD 3150.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in the nick of time, too!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pass, and it's for porting.

But don't you dare call it a passport!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Never needed vaccination status card & can't see a situation where I would ever need a national pass.


I went to a few museums that needed them over the past week.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine.  BJC St Louis.  💉
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/OAF9ARwA9w4
Plebs... covid is over. Embrace your new overlord.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Never needed vaccination status card & can't see a situation where I would ever need a national pass.


I needed a copy of it when I accepted my college offer and applied for dorm housing, *grumble grumble* years ago. Had to get the meningitis shot at the time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lots of anti-big brother people sure embraced big brother quickly.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People slept during the pandemic?
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"This isn't a passport," South Carolina's director of immunizations told Politico. "This is essentially a Covid card that people get at their convenience because it's their record. By the way, if anyone has any other hairs they need split, I'd be happy to help."
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Just as canada and Europe mothball theirs (to be put back in next wave of course)


Next wave? There won't be any next wave. This hoax is done, and will be gone by April.
Now all you peasants get back to work - my portfolio is losing value as we speak.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lots of anti-big brother people sure embraced big brother quickly.


I'm still defying Big Seatbelt.
Right On!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Keith Dudemeister: "This isn't a passport," South Carolina's director of immunizations told Politico. "This is essentially a Covid card that people get at their convenience because it's their record. By the way, if anyone has any other hairs they need split, I'd be happy to help."


How will you split those hairs on that goal post now that it's so far away?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: People slept during the pandemic?


Technically a medically induced coma is a kind of sleep.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Personally, would have preferred to wake up and find out I was engaged to Sandra Bullock.


Personally, I would have preferred to wake up and find out I was engaged withSandra Bullock.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Keith Dudemeister: "This isn't a passport," South Carolina's director of immunizations told Politico. "This is essentially a Covid card that people get at their convenience because it's their record. By the way, if anyone has any other hairs they need split, I'd be happy to help."

How will you split those hairs on that goal post now that it's so far away?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: moothemagiccow: People slept during the pandemic?

Technically a medically induced coma is a kind of sleep.



NyQuil has been saying that for years.
 
vrax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lots of anti-big brother people sure embraced big brother quickly.


For real!  Next thing you know, the government is going to have my social security number.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lots of anti-big brother people sure embraced big brother quickly.


Hearing people talk about 1984 is not the same thing as reading it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I don't know how "smart" it is. I have the Colorado version, and my booster from two or three months ago never got added to my record for some reason. There's a button for "Update my record," but when you click on it, it just goes back to the vaccination record without providing any way to actually update the record.


All part of the plan.  You can't have things work the first time, otherwise there cant be contracts to fix it.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NC not on the map. Shocking.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Digital passport or NVP or whatever you want to call it?
Silly. With one pinprick we can tell if you are covid +, have bladder cancer or will be pregnant within 67 months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So for the most part decent states have this and shiathole states don't.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lives in a gray state
//Can't get anything nice
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or as it's been known historically, the Mason-Dixon line...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We've had one for months in Illinois. I've used it a total of once because it is only mandatory in Chicago. These things mean nothing if you don't mandate their use. Just a waste of money otherwise.
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wish our state would implement it.

Oh wait, Gov. DeSantis is a power-hungry moron.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So you know how when you put software on your phone you agree to EULA and sign away all sort of rights. Let's put government software on our phones and sign away our 4th amendment rights
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: It's not in Ohio yet. I guess I'll just continue drawing a red V on my forehead for now.


I'm in Ohio, if you have a provider that uses mychart, you can have the office assistant type up the data from your card into their system. From there you can download the Metadata into the common health app which will work with Samsung pass.

It worked on my end, but wife has diff insurance and no mychart provider so it is random, but figured I'd share if it helps anyone
 
gottagopee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: So you know how when you put software on your phone you agree to EULA and sign away all sort of rights. Let's put government software on our phones and sign away our 4th amendment rights


Absolutely. It's exactly the same.

Now throw in a yellow magen david and show us how it's really done
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: We've had one for months in Illinois. I've used it a total of once because it is only mandatory in Chicago. These things mean nothing if you don't mandate their use. Just a waste of money otherwise.


Only a waste for the people paying for it.  Not for the people making money off it.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: https://m.youtube.com/shorts/OAF9ARwA9w4
Plebs... covid is over. Embrace your new overlord.


At least it wasn't a Rickroll.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Just as canada and Europe mothball theirs (to be put back in next wave of course)


Well, no.  Just won't be a requirement for much anymore.  I would strongly recommend keeling it current though.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mike_1962: montreal_medic: Just as canada and Europe mothball theirs (to be put back in next wave of course)

Well, no.  Just won't be a requirement for much anymore.  I would strongly recommend keeling it current though.


Kind of what I mean, I suppose

Was needed for everything, now some stuff, as of March 14, nothing

Until needed again
 
