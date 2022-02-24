 Skip to content
(Vice)   Cops called at Amazon warehouse for the audacity of [checks notes] ordering lunch   (vice.com) divider line
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not siding with the bullies, but we have to be honest with ourselves here. They were not JUST bringing lunch.

This was a PR move in which someone who wasn't allowed on premise, was.

That's trespassing and they likely understood the risk going in.

I don't know that, but it seems like they were 'identified' and I think we're getting a glossy side of the story.

But, I'm fine with the PR move and they SHOULD unionize. This is just an egg broken in the process of making an omelette.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they order it through the Amazon portal?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?


The cops arrested people with sandwiches who were helping to organize a union against the wishes of the people above, who broke the law.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?


A committee was alerted--they all issued a "harumph!"
 
DHT3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm not siding with the bullies, but we have to be honest with ourselves here. They were not JUST bringing lunch.

This was a PR move in which someone who wasn't allowed on premise, was.

That's trespassing and they likely understood the risk going in.

I don't know that, but it seems like they were 'identified' and I think we're getting a glossy side of the story.

But, I'm fine with the PR move and they SHOULD unionize. This is just an egg broken in the process of making an omelette.


I thought management was required to allow organizers on the premises.

And considering cops are all in unions, you'd think that they'd side with the organizers
/unless cops aren't actually a part of the labor movement
//cops are apart from the labor movement
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?


Same consequences that Trump and his cronies have faced thus far?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rudemix: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

The cops arrested people with sandwiches who were helping to organize a union against the wishes of the people above, who broke the law.


Benevolent, I believe, is asking what was the consequences to Amazon in their violations found by the NLRB from what he posted. Because it looks like Amazon is able to use police to prevent union organization here and I doubt that Amazon  will anything more than a slap on the wrist, if any punishment is leveled at all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the article...on of the deliverers may have had a no-trespass-at-Amazon order
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rudemix: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

The cops arrested people with sandwiches who were helping to organize a union against the wishes of the people above, who broke the law.

Benevolent, I believe, is asking what was the consequences to Amazon in their violations found by the NLRB from what he posted. Because it looks like Amazon is able to use police to prevent union organization here and I doubt that Amazon  will anything more than a slap on the wrist, if any punishment is leveled at all.


I understand. I was being a bit sarcastic and forlorn that Amazon was skating from their law breaking while the police arrested these people.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh lovely, so that's TWO dumbshiat things I've heard about JFK8 Ops doing today.

There is not enough gin in this world.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh. Union organizers delivering bologna sandwiches. Interesting.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

Same consequences that Trump and his cronies have faced thus far?


There it is! I waiting for a TFG mention!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when Ronald Reagan wanted to order lunch but accidentally called in an air strike on Libya? Eventually, pizza was ordered.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rudemix: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

The cops arrested people with sandwiches who were helping to organize a union against the wishes of the people above, who broke the law.

Benevolent, I believe, is asking what was the consequences to Amazon in their violations found by the NLRB from what he posted. Because it looks like Amazon is able to use police to prevent union organization here and I doubt that Amazon  will anything more than a slap on the wrist, if any punishment is leveled at all.


I think that's the point Rudemix is making.  "The people above, who broke the law" referred to the Amazon officials who will face no consequences.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rudemix: DarkSoulNoHope: rudemix: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

The cops arrested people with sandwiches who were helping to organize a union against the wishes of the people above, who broke the law.

Benevolent, I believe, is asking what was the consequences to Amazon in their violations found by the NLRB from what he posted. Because it looks like Amazon is able to use police to prevent union organization here and I doubt that Amazon  will anything more than a slap on the wrist, if any punishment is leveled at all.

I understand. I was being a bit sarcastic and forlorn that Amazon was skating from their law breaking while the police arrested these people.


That's why you've got to swindle in the millions. They send you to jail for less.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Kit Fister: Benevolent Misanthrope: Amazon has also been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated the law by surveilling workers' union organizing at the facility, confiscating union literature in break rooms, firing union organizers, and calling the leaders of the union, who are Black, "thugs."

And the consequences were...?

Same consequences that Trump and his cronies have faced thus far?

There it is! I waiting for a TFG mention!


Why, need a strawman to tilt at or something new to jerk off to?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seen here in 2018, Christian Smalls is the son bassist Derek Smalls of Spinal Tap and a backup singer.  They collaborated on an EP in 2019.

'He has no rhythm, no musicality, and must be deaf,' said Christian of one time virtuoso Derek, 'but he is in the musicians union and my dad, so you gotta do what's right.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
