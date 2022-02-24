 Skip to content
(PennLive)   We found the answer to the question of whether you can get a DUI on a horse, or in this case while in a horse-drawn buggy   (pennlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was drifting and making sparks
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Depends on the jurisdiction.
Without reading the article, the answer is yes you can
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You get can a DUI riding pretty much anything, even your neighbor's wife.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The laws have gone too far. You can get a dui on a lawn tractor on your own property. Or on a bicycle or skateboard.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was the horse drunk, I think is the important question.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg


"An Amish with a 'tude? You know, that's unheard of."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You get can a DUI riding pretty much anything, even your neighbor's wife.


She's as big as a whale, and we're about to set sail!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was the horse drunk also?
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You get can a DUI riding pretty much anything, even your neighbor's wife.


Are we riding the same thing I think we are? Pretty sure he didn't consent to that.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fast and Furious 18: Pennsyltuckyo Drift
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Drunk and the Incurious: Amish Drift
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The laws have gone too far. You can get a dui on a lawn tractor on your own property. Or on a bicycle or skateboard.


you can also get arrested for being drunk in public just walking around.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this was more fun when we talked about this in november when it happened....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CvXh2WkRUo
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: You can get a dui on a lawn tractor on your own property.


CitationNeeded.jaypegge
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*klip klop klip klop*
Bang Bang Bang
*klip klop klip klop *
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having met a few Amish and Mennonite folks, no problem. They have no issues with large quantities of alcohol.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was he a Dyck?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You get can a DUI riding pretty much anything, even your neighbor's wife.


HEY!

She was drunk when I got here!
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's why a lot of places call it OWI.  Saves about 5 minutes per case in court.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kindms: FarkingChas: The laws have gone too far. You can get a dui on a lawn tractor on your own property. Or on a bicycle or skateboard.

you can also get arrested for being drunk in public just walking around.


They "threw" me in public, I'll have you know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: An Amish with a 'tude? You know, that's unheard of


Having grown up around lots of Amish I can say this is entirely in accurate, even if just a song lyric. They have attitudes. They are just as stand-offish and passive-aggressive as anyone else can be in the Midwest, and it shows.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: FarkingChas: You can get a dui on a lawn tractor on your own property.

CitationNeeded.jaypegge


As a life-long resident of PA who was charged with a DUI while below the .08 limit, and had to go through all the classes to get it expunged, including the "here's all the ways you can and cannot get a DUI in the state", I can say with 100% certainty that you cannot get a DUI for driving a lawn tractor on your own property.


- Drunk Driving your riding lawnmower on public roads?  absolutely.
- Drunk and walking your bike home on the sidewalk? ... Yup (happened to my manager at Q'doba). Even when pushing it, your bicycle is subject to all rules of the road, including DUI laws.
- Sleeping off the alcohol in your car (front/back/drivers/passengers/trunk/truck-bed) in a parking-lot or side of the road? Yup. Does not matter if you have the keys or not.  The (legal) assumption is that you intended to drive and were too drunk to accomplish it. (The law changed a few years back. It used to be that you had to have the keys and/or be in the driver's seat... but that was costing the courts too much in the way of those sweet sweet DUI fines"
- Drunk and getting a ride froma Sober Driver and you affect their ability to drive safe (such as grabbing the wheel, pushing them, moving the shifter, sticking yourself out of the sunroof or windows: yup.  You are drunk and affecting the operation of a moving vehicle.
- Drunk and operating a go-kart, bicycle, horse, horse & buggy, Segway, hoverboard, Electric Wheelchair, etc... on a public road: yup.  Doesn't have to be a car, just something that is covered in the PennDot laws and on public roadways.

/got my DUI at 0.06 BAC in 2005 after counting my drinks after a football weekend and waiting until i was certain I was under a 0.08 to go home
//Learned way more about the PA DUI laws than I ever cared to know
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: That's why a lot of places call it OWI.  Saves about 5 minutes per case in court.


Plus you can charge the sovereign citizens who will argue "I'm not driving, I'm traveling!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abmoraz: I can say with 100% certainty that you cannot get a DUI for driving a lawn tractor on your own property.


Why not? If you can get one on public roads, you should be able to get one on private property.

Some fun fact from Illinois is that there are like 6-7 traffic laws that apply even on private property. DUI and reckless endangerment apply, but those are more like "crime crimes" than your average traffic violation. Notably, "squealing of the tires" can get you ticketed in your driveway or even on a racetrack - it's not a violation restricted to public roads.

So, if you can get a DUI on public roads, why not on private property? That DUI law applies everywhere in Illinois.
 
