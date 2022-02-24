 Skip to content
(Metro)   Relax everyone, Sean Penn is now in Ukraine   (metro.co.uk) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hear about both sides bombing the same location, you'll know why.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not Sean Penn. It's Jack Holden, telling Nancy about his mission:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can extract Steven Siegal from Putin's ass.

Anybody for a remake of Band of Brothers starring Sean Penn and Steven Siegal?

Too soon after the last one?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All Ukraine needs are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and they're fine"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if he can fix Haiti and New Orleans...

Oh.... oh god.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's going to fix Ukraine, his dad has a biatching set of tools
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was able to actually get an audience with Putin.  Here's the footage.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a douche.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We need to send in Alec Baldwin.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do your best Sean, I will protect and defend your ex
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oliver Stone also recalled to Moscow for derp points and a praise Putin film gig?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This alpha-male/"men's adventure" thing of his was tired and played out a long time ago.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's going to fix it all!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where's that Jenner girl when you need her?!??
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Relax, all right? My old man is a television repairman, he's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OH FFS.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boromir?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like Penn's kink is war porn.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was Kanye too busy?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


Right! He's a good actor so he should be allowed to insert himself into an international crisis. Ignore the haters.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sleze: He was able to actually get an audience with Putin.  Here's the footage.

[c.tenor.com image 398x250]


Am I really bad at lip-reading or is he clearly saying "you stack"?
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


Think of him like Tom Cruise.  Great actor...a little nutty in real life.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Was Kanye too busy?


Too busy losing his mind.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh thank Gods!

Ever since this started I've been asking "where's Sean Penn" and now we know!

He's single-handedly rescuing Ukraine from the baddies.


Godspeed Sean Penn, Godspeed!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Maybe he can extract Steven Siegal from Putin's ass.


I immediately thought What are Steven Seagal's whereabouts?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's perfectly safe. He looks like someone that life has kicked in the nuts, stole their car, and shot their puppy. You know. Like someone who lived in Russia.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh thank Gods!

Ever since this started I've been asking "where's Sean Penn" and now we know!

He's single-handedly rescuing Ukraine from the baddies.


Godspeed Sean Penn, Godspeed!


I get the cut of your jib, or whatever the saying is. But he's still doing more than you or I.

He can't save it, just as you and I cannot, but he is documenting it as it goes down. That is something that could be helpful in the future.

/Today is chit
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


Nice try Sean
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only Mark Wahlberg were there. He would've stopped this
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Was Kanye too busy?


I think he's still yelling at the sound guys for farking up his show the other night.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hooray!

Wait...you don't suppose he's coming back?
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Send in Dennis Rodman!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Boo_Guy: Oh thank Gods!

Ever since this started I've been asking "where's Sean Penn" and now we know!

He's single-handedly rescuing Ukraine from the baddies.


Godspeed Sean Penn, Godspeed!

I get the cut of your jib, or whatever the saying is. But he's still doing more than you or I.

He can't save it, just as you and I cannot, but he is documenting it as it goes down. That is something that could be helpful in the future.

/Today is chit


Things won't really get sorted until Ja Rule gets involved.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sean has spunk....I hate spunk
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


It's not his acting skills are mocking. It's his hubris.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he's filming a documentary about Russian aggression so no matter how much and asshole he is,he's still better than anyone at Fox news.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


His fellating of Hugo Chavez is what did it for me, personally.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


Relax n00b, this is Fark.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: he's filming a documentary about Russian aggression so no matter how much and asshole he is,he's still better than anyone at Fox news.


Ah that's good. Given his background he could have gone either way really
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: I don't get it. Why all the Spicolli hate? "Douche?" Really.  I love his work. He can farking act.  Judgy Farkers.  Is Sean Penn hate like Hillary Derangement Syndrome? He's a farking actor with more money and hot ass than all y'all put together and he's making a documentary.  Lighten up Francis.


I enjoyed (still do) his work until Colors, and Carlito's Way that was his peak for me. After that he just became a little too, I don't know...intense? I see his name on anything and I know it's going to feel like homework.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cool. Now Putin knows where to aim.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hoblit: Boo_Guy: Oh thank Gods!

Ever since this started I've been asking "where's Sean Penn" and now we know!

He's single-handedly rescuing Ukraine from the baddies.


Godspeed Sean Penn, Godspeed!

I get the cut of your jib, or whatever the saying is. But he's still doing more than you or I.

He can't save it, just as you and I cannot, but he is documenting it as it goes down. That is something that could be helpful in the future.

/Today is chit

Things won't really get sorted until Ja Rule gets involved.


Well of course, that goes without saying.

/duh
 
sirrerun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: His fellating of Hugo Chavez is what did it for me, personally.


Worst. Pron. Ever.

Got video?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you hear about both sides bombing the same location, you'll know why.


Except the Ukrainians love him, so that's not happening. As big an idiot as he is, I hope he gets out before things get nasty there.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This alpha-male/"men's adventure" thing of his was tired and played out a long time ago.


I also clicked thinking he was there only for his usual douchy sanctimonious grandstanding. But it seems he's also making a documentary of the the war, so kudos to him for that.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, say what you want about him, but he was absolutely spectacular in Mystic River.
 
