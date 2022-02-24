 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Human Organs Trafficked To Singapore For Fashion Accessories, Say Brazilian Police. Yeah... I'm not improving that headline   (iflscience.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Human Hand and Three Placentas, will be the opening NIN cover band at the casino tonight.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The designer, Arnold Putra, has come under fire in the past for "designer" accessories made of human remains after creating a bag made of "ethically-sourced" human spines and alligator tongues, with some media outlets reporting the spine to be of a child."

Well, that's sort of a niche market now, isn't it?
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that the pic of the author, is really of the author's 12 year old kid.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

coffeetime: "The designer, Arnold Putra, has come under fire in the past for "designer" accessories made of human remains after creating a bag made of "ethically-sourced" human spines and alligator tongues, with some media outlets reporting the spine to be of a child."

Well, that's sort of a niche market now, isn't it?


Three Weird Sisters Accessories, if they use that name I get paid.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd think that many cops could've done something to stop it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's quite a leap from Rhino horn boner pills.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That many police saying that, it's gotta be true.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
