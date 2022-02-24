 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida newspaper asks people who just moved to Florida: "Why are you here?"
    Florida, Tampa, University of Florida, Tampa Bay  
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in that state and fled as far away as possible after Rick Scott got re-elected Governor. That was when I realized Floridians had lost the narrative.

These days, Rick Scott is a moderate in that crazy, lost, pathetic place.

I almost moved back a few years ago for financial reasons but then I realized my stepson was about to enter high school and no way in hell would I allow any teenager that I'm even remotely responsible for to be raised in that place in the Trump era.

There are better places in the world than Florida. Sadly, most of them aren't around Florida.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
So what was your alternative? Also, leaving means less sane people to vote against all this horse shiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No state taxes, no food taxes. No freezing cold and ice....sure it's hot, but AC is cheaper than suiting up like a spaceman to get the mail, or having to undercoat the car. Plus the cost of living is cheaper compared to NY or Cali. And there's good climate for growing your own veggies, flower, etc if you have a garden area.
But then again. Florida.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build that wall!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "Considerably lower down, in third place, was 'family,'"

Fleeing or following?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just move to a blue zip code.  No one in my neighborhood has a Trump flag or a lifted F150.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there last week. Went to Kennedy Space Center. Cocoa Beach seems pretty nice and new.

/ Probably because of the whole "occasionally gets hit by a hurricane"  thing.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missus and I thought about moving to Florida - thought better of it, even though we said we'd only move down there for a couple years. What of we got stuck there? It's not like it's going to get any less weirder.

Have considered coastal GA *if* the state were to swing bluer. But you get hurricanes there to. I guess I want the reward of living somewhere warm with a beach without the risk.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know what? I made a mistake. Thanks for making it obvious, I'll be going now."
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the answer is usually, "Lost a bet."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
My aunt and uncle moved there from the Seattle area because my uncle couldn't stand the rain and the cold. He died two years later and my aunt had discovered that she hated it there. She couldn't come back here because it was too expensive. She died regretting that decision.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they moved here to drive around without regard for anyone else.
 
The Brains
Damn.
 
Bad_ad85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halfabee64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, you sucked on the public teat, educated your children in great schools, cost your town and state more in services than you paid in taxes and now you're going to skip town to a tax haven rather than pay it forward like the people who paid for YOUR childrens' education.  Selfish assholes.  Got it!

/SINK
//Gladly paying for someone else's kids
///There's more to life than paying taxes
////Enjoy your toll roads
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not to dox myself too much since I've posted about living in St. Pete a million times, but here's my neighborhood:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone who moved to Florida in '17 and moved out in '20, our reason for moving there was to help take care of my mother in law.  Our reason for moving out was she got better and that state is a farking dumpster fire.

/Now the MIL just sold her house and is moving back to NY too.
//Gtfo Florida while you can.  It's the shiattiest shiathole in America
 
sandbar67
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I moved to Palm Beach County not long ago ... it's alright. Pros and cons like everywhere. The pros are the weather of course, the fact that I'm near the beach, the food/entertainment choices are varied and pretty good. The nature preserves and trails are amazing for hiking/biking.

Cons are that the people are trash, the traffic sucks and while its generally less expensive here than say California or NY, its getting more expensive fast .... the housing prices and rents have gone up 20-30% in the last year.

Anyway I'm looking to get the hell out. Maybe Vietnam or Panama
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I lived in Czechia, foreigners often asked each other how they ended up there, but the locals always complained it sounded more like, "What did you do wrong that you got sent here?"
 
OopsIShartedAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was born and raised in Florida. Florida used to be great. Relatively moderate republican state with some heavily blue areas you could live in, beautiful beaches, mild weather up north zero cold down south, reasonable cost of living, good economy. It really was nice.

But it's been a shiat show since Trump came along and ruined the entire GOP. I moved out of Florida in 2011 and am happy I got out before the shiat show started.

Of course, where did I end up moving? Texas. FML.

Although with Texas, at least the populace itself doesn't seem to be going nuts like it is in Florida. Blue cities are staying blue, and I greatly enjoy the incredible diversity of the Houston area. So, for the moment, I just tune out the state government craziness.

I've accepted that eventually, I'm going to have to move to California to be able to stand living in the US anymore. Or my wife and I are going to say fark it and move. She has dual citizenship elsewhere, so would be relatively easy.
 
functionisalwaystaken
I use reader view
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I visited a friend in central Florida a couple months ago. Its got a couple things going for it. My buddy has a very nice house that he comfortably affords on one salary. His neighborhood looks fake. Like a soundstage. No bums, no needles, no garbage. For what I currently pay for my Seattle apartment, I could afford a 3000sq foot brand new house in Florida. And it was 75 degrees in December. Lots of hot Latina chicks.

Cons, worst farking drivers I've ever seen in my life. A lot of Dodge Charger people. I don't like bugs and plantation style houses creep me out.
 
UltimaCS
Granted that a blue Floridian probably just means "Cubans are okay, I guess."
 
Pinner
Yeah, CA would be "better" in some aspects there, but bring a full wallet.
If you wait for the next housing dip, look at the tourist type of places. When the market is up, these places are above market, when the market dips, these places are below mkt.
Tahoe for instance. We missed a great opportunity there back in '09-'10. Deals galore. The house we could have bought with a partner went for $125k at auction. Purchased in '06 at $425k
I think it's around $325k now. Maybe more. It pains me to check.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm charming I'm dashing I'm rental car bashing
I'm phony-paper passing at Nick's Check and Cashing
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shiat, I've lived here from a combined 30 years and I'm still not sure.
 
indylaw
The Cubans are mostly Republicans. You can thank them for Li'l Marco.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Who are you?...What do you want?...Why are you here?...Where are you going?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Why are you here? And tell me where I may find James Kirk."
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I really like that area of St. Pete. I'm about an hour south on the coast and I love coming up there for the day. One of my favorite guitar shops is a little south of you, Seven C music. I also love going to Sunken Gardens and the Dali. Good restaurants, good places to hear live music near you. One of my favorite blues guitarists and songwriters lives there, and I visit him whenever he's in town and not on tour. Always a nice time in St. Pete for me.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know several couples that have left California for Florida. People who have never lived in the South, but think it will be better because "California is too expensive and blue."
Enjoy your bugs and hurricanes!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ever been to a restaurant that had great food? That's a visit to Florida.
Eat it every day and you realize how the potatoes are a little off, the meat is dry sometimes, the carpet stinks, etc. That's LIVING in Florida.
I got brought here when I was young, against my will, and have been economically stuck here ever since. Now that I'm financially stable, I'm looking for a way out. The dumb quotient is high here...and getting worse each year.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My brother and his wife just bought a house in Venice, Florida to spend his retirement years. They are tired of the cold weather in the Northeast. She is gonna be a golf widow.
 
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I lived in Florida when I was a teen and in my 20s. I like Florida itself, swamps and beaches and miserable hot August even. But the politics... the worst combination of renecks and conservatives from the NE control politics and the Florida Democratic Party is famously worse than feckless.

Lots of freaks and hippies which is the way I like it. And beaches. I'll take a beach over a mountain 1000x.

I would consider going back to Florida if the politics were better. It makes a real difference. It makes no sense to pretend it doesn't when the state government is trying to ban talking about LGBTQ people in schools.
 
