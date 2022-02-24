 Skip to content
Can't think of any other reason for Russia trying to seize and occupy the exclusion zone around the dead Chernobyl power plant other than an attempt to turn Russian soldiers into radioactive mutant zombies
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Super gopniks?
 
Juc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think they wanted to have endless armed lesions.
Typos can affect world policy
 
Greil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't is still a functional grid control location? That's a great thing to seize in an invasion.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're almost certainly out to seize our 21st Century nuclear catastrophe containment technology, for their own use throughout Russia.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They expected that it would be lightly defended because of, ya know, failed reactors and fallout... But since when has "that will kill our troops too" stopped Russian military tactics? Take the easy land and flank the defensive positions is the play there.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Recruiting trip
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't think of any other reason for Russia trying to seize and occupy the exclusion zone around the dead Chernobyl power plant other than an attempt to turn Russian soldiers into radioactive mutant zombies

Yo, they're modding Call of Duty in real life!?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Right now, the engineers, builders and architects who designed and built that new sarcophagus are probably weeping that thier many years of hard work in containing that mess may be damaged or destroyed
 
Ashelth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Putin isn't a rational actor
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get out of here, STALKER.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: Super gopniks?


Three Stripe Half-Life
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This isn't a war, this is a mission to Chernobyl.
The Russians know what's really down there and they going to retrieve it, God help us all.
 
berylman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: Super gopniks?

Chernobyl is where future soldiers learn how to properly do the Slav squat. It's kind of like Mecca. The excessive radiation is just an unseen blessing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It has strategic value but poses obvious dangers to Russian troops. Assessing the overall benefit of taking the exclusion zone, the Russian general said "not great, not terrible."
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Moscow needs new amusement park rides
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Men of five, still alive through the raging glow
On they fight, through the pain that they surely know
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Right now, the engineers, builders and architects who designed and built that new sarcophagus are probably weeping that thier many years of hard work in containing that mess may be damaged or destroyed


Putin being a smart psychopath, it will be interesting to compare and contrast his behavior with TFG's, an idiot malignant narcissist and psychopath. No doubt he will destroy the sarcophagus if it accomplishes a goal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The former Soviet Union went completely broke and failed due to the burden of containing Chernobyl. Seems like the Russians don't want to repeat that, which is probably for the best, but blowing that thing up was Ukraine's one shot at giving Russia a bigger problem than the one they are trying solve by invading.
 
Pubby
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Its so they can threaten to blow the sarcophagus. The reactor is still live. Its just buried under a massive concrete shield. If the Russians blow it, they could cover their biatch bois in Belarus, and half of Ukraine and significant portion of Poland and Germany in radiation. Its preparation for using Chernobyl as the world's biggest dirty bomb.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny as it is, the Russians are probably trying to avoid a repeat of the 1986 situation. They don't need any more hate than they are expecting to generate from taking over Ukraine.

Currently Russia's participation in SWIFT is apparently being blocked by Germany, Hungary, Cyprus and Italy. If Chernobyl explodes, Analena Grunebock will probably vote for blocking Russia, and Italy and Cyprus may join.
The Hungarian nazi won't care, he likes some Russian atom.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: TFG's


I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: This isn't a war, this is a mission to Chernobyl.
The Russians know what's really down there and they going to retrieve it, God help us all.


Godzilla? Mothra? Be not a nubianrd of your speech, who goes't.
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Muta: Lambskincoat: TFG's

I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you


it means trump.
The Former Guy.
Biden's administration basically never calls Trump by his name, they say it's because he's not worth the effort of even talking about.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Muta: Lambskincoat: TFG's

I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you


The former guy / this farking guy (used to talk about trump)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Porous Horace: This isn't a war, this is a mission to Chernobyl.
The Russians know what's really down there and they going to retrieve it, God help us all.

Godzilla? Mothra? Be not a nubianrd of your speech, who goes't.


That sounds racist, I didn't type that.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pubby: The reactor is still live.


No, it isn't, it was completely destroyed in 1986. There is a lot of slowly decaying waste, but even if they are dumb enough to "blow it up" somehow, it ain't going to magically fly.

The most they'll get is cover themselves and another 20km around it with waste.

And alienate one of the two or three real countries that supports them.

Why would they do it?

If they want radioactive waste over Europe, they have a much more efficient way to do it, just strap some Cobalt-Thorium-G to one of their warheads and...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pubby: Its so they can threaten to blow the sarcophagus. The reactor is still live. Its just buried under a massive concrete shield. If the Russians blow it, they could cover their biatch bois in Belarus, and half of Ukraine and significant portion of Poland and Germany in radiation. Its preparation for using Chernobyl as the world's biggest dirty bomb.


Except if so much as a microcurie crosses into NATO territory as a result of Russian troops blowing the sarcophagus, it'll be considered an act of war and NATO member states will pounce, which won't end well for Pooty-Poot.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Lambskincoat: Porous Horace: This isn't a war, this is a mission to Chernobyl.
The Russians know what's really down there and they going to retrieve it, God help us all.

Godzilla? Mothra? Be not a nubianrd of your speech, who goes't.

That sounds racist, I didn't type that.


Filterpwned
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Juc: Muta: Lambskincoat: TFG's

I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you

it means trump.
The Former Guy.
Biden's administration basically never calls Trump by his name, they say it's because he's not worth the effort of even talking about.


XtremeLeeWyte: Muta: Lambskincoat: TFG's

I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you

The former guy / this farking guy (used to talk about trump)


Thank you.  The context of when I see TFG made me think it was a reference to Trump.  I just  didn't see how it related.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Muta: Thank you. The context of when I see TFG made me think it was a reference to Trump. I just didn't see how it related.


That Feckless Git

/oh wait, that's Boris Johnson, my bad British Farkers
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chernobyl?

There's graphite on the roof.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They want to check out the abandoned Ferris wheel?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: Chernobyl?

There's graphite on the roof.


Not great. Not terrible.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Right now, the engineers, builders and architects who designed and built that new sarcophagus are probably weeping that thier many years of hard work in containing that mess may be damaged or destroyed


Almost have to wonder if this might be a ploy by mad Vlad.  "Nice radioactive sarcophagus you got there, be a shame if anything happened to it."  Would he be crazy enough to booby trap the place?

Also, its proximity to Kyiv.  If you are planning a seige, this unoccupied area would be a good staging area, aside from the fact that there's a very good effing reason why it's unoccupied.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ifky: They want to check out the abandoned Ferris wheel?


50,000 people used to live here, now it's a ghost town
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Muta: Lambskincoat: TFG's

I've been seeing TFG on Fark for a while.  Could someone tell me what it stands for and its background?

THank you


It means The Former Guy or That Farking Guy depending on how you are feeling at the moment. A lot of people use it to avoid giving that narcissistic asshole the satisfaction of seeing his name. It also emphasizes the fact that the whiny, treasonous baby lost the election fair and square. It's similar to the strategy of others like Stephen Colbert, who never uses his name but viewer-submitted insults instead.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Valter: Chernobyl?

There's graphite on the roof.

Not great. Not terrible.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
