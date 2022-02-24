 Skip to content
(C-SPAN)   Joe Biden to deliver remarks on Russian invasion of Ukraine, hit Russia with the economic Trans Am   (c-span.org) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump to offer rebuttal on OAN that's just an picture of putin and slurping sounds.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vroom, vroom motherfarker!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be more American to hit them with a Camaro on blocks. Irok z for good measure.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's this going to accomplish that Covid hasn't already done?  This whole exercise is about them keeping their manufacturing industry alive.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?


I think Putin is relying on more support from China than he is getting/gonna get.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Start bombing the Russian forces on both sides of the border.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.


Wonder if they're still trying to get Swift on board
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?


That's the question; hope Biden's advisors played devil's advocate with what moves Putin already thought out and throw a curve ball Putin never expected.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dont be outdone by BoJo!  Kick em outta SWIFT and seize any and all Russian holdings in the US.  Lets get a one-upmanship game of farking russia over going!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.


LOL. Patton here thinks the US won WWII.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

LOL. Patton here thinks the US won WWII.


Unless the good general means Germany and not the USSR, in which case, I retract my LOL.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?

I think Putin is relying on more support from China than he is getting/gonna get.


Looks like China may be eyeing Taiwan right now.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, they are dialing it up to Defcon: Stern looks. Watch Pooty cave!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.


This
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.


Yeah because every war plays out like it did before. The dynamic has changed completely now with newer weapon systems. This one needs to be handled a lot more differently. How, I can't tell but bombing the crap out of tanks definitely doesn't seem wise.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Trump to offer rebuttal on OAN that's just an picture of putin and slurping sounds.


That would be less over the top than his typical putin slurping somehow...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

LOL. Patton here thinks the US won WWII.


Dammit. You trapped me. I looked at your bio, and now I'm an idiot.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.

Wonder if they're still trying to get Swift on board


c.tenor.comView Full Size

She was too busy shaking them off.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a real, live game of RISK. I'm honestly a little scared about how all of this is going to go.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

LOL. Patton here thinks the US won WWII.


Churchill won WWII.  And he didn't do it with sanctions.  He did it by trying to stop that shiat when it was little.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fingers crossed they're taking Russian owned Trump properties in with the sanctions.

/a guy can hope
 
zbtop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.


The key difference being the madman in WW2 didn't already have a large nuclear arsenal on a hair trigger before moving into the Sudetenland. That complicates things. Otherwise something would have gone live 8 years ago.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.


Cool. That means it should begin around 2:30

Gotta remember to add one hour to start times when a President makes addresses

/I believe it was Bush who started that tradition
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?


I suspect Putin has calculated the risk. Biden and other countries probably gave him an idea of what was in store in advance in hopes of deterring him. Sanctions work better as a threat than a punishment. If you have to implement them, they weren't strong enough.

This is what having nukes does. It lets you do whatever the fark you want. If Putin didn't have nukes, the whole world could have poured troops into Ukraine and said "you gotta come through us first." Take nukes away and the Russian military is a paper tiger.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: fsbilly: Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?

I think Putin is relying on more support from China than he is getting/gonna get.

Looks like China may be eyeing Taiwan right now.


Sure. But they always are. Always. And the US has minced no words about what their stance is on that.

Interesting times.
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x1106]


derp
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x1106]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Trump to offer rebuttal on OAN that's just an picture of putin and slurping sounds.


He's still not going to sleep with you.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

Yeah because every war plays out like it did before. The dynamic has changed completely now with newer weapon systems. This one needs to be handled a lot more differently. How, I can't tell but bombing the crap out of tanks definitely doesn't seem wise.


If you are terrified of the bad guys, you may as well surrender right now because Russia will own all of it.

Do you know why our military had such a hard time in the sand box?  It's because our military is designed from the ground up, literally, to stop exactly this scenario.  It is designed to fight Russians at Fulda,  not fight insurgents in the desert.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.

Wonder if they're still trying to get Swift on board


No, it's Becky they're trying to get onboard.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.


Teleprompter wasn't working.
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quite frankly if they don't go for the jugular I'll be upset.
every member of nato should be going balls to the wall for sanctions and heavily fortifying the eastern nato countries at a bare minimum.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x1106]


Interesting it's missing Dubya in your shiat and run.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zbtop: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

The key difference being the madman in WW2 didn't already have a large nuclear arsenal on a hair trigger before moving into the Sudetenland. That complicates things. Otherwise something would have gone live 8 years ago.


Then we should probably just give up on Europe and go home.

What, if not the invasion of a sovereign nation and titular European ally of the United States, would cause you to risk that, Neville?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.


Has Ukraine asked for foreign intervention yet? If not, moving into Ukraine with our own forces is problematic.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats a big blow to corporations in the states that get most of their funding from Russia. Eric's allowance is going to be gutted.
 
DVD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Meatsim1: But will it actually bite or be what Putin prepared for?

I suspect Putin has calculated the risk. Biden and other countries probably gave him an idea of what was in store in advance in hopes of deterring him. Sanctions work better as a threat than a punishment. If you have to implement them, they weren't strong enough.

This is what having nukes does. It lets you do whatever the fark you want. If Putin didn't have nukes, the whole world could have poured troops into Ukraine and said "you gotta come through us first." Take nukes away and the Russian military is a paper tiger.


____________________________

I suspect that Putin has been surrounded by yes-men for too long, and has descended into delusion.  China, however, will reap the benefits of some very cheap oil from Russia while the various sanctions and financial cut-offs turn the Russian economy into something that looks more like North Korea.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: Quite frankly if they don't go for the jugular I'll be upset.
every member of nato should be going balls to the wall for sanctions and heavily fortifying the eastern nato countries at a bare minimum.


Would be nice, but it's unlikely. Take Germany. They could give two shiats about Slavs fighting with other Slavs just as long as they get their Russian gas.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dont be outdone by BoJo!  Kick em outta SWIFT and seize any and all Russian holdings in the US.  Lets get a one-upmanship game of farking russia over going!


Not disagreeing but can the action on SWIFT be taken by the executive? Because if it requires legislation I doubt it gets past the Senate
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: fsbilly: Rent Party: If the sanctions don't include a complete freeze on all Russian assets under US jurisdiction, then we are just piddly-dicking around and catering to the oligarchs.

We should have A-10s and F-18s killing every Russian tank we can find.   If WWII taught us anything (and apparently it didn't) it's you stop this shiat when it is little.

LOL. Patton here thinks the US won WWII.

Dammit. You trapped me. I looked at your bio, and now I'm an idiot.


Don't worry. I look at it all the time.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Teddy Brosevelt: Dont be outdone by BoJo!  Kick em outta SWIFT and seize any and all Russian holdings in the US.  Lets get a one-upmanship game of farking russia over going!

Not disagreeing but can the action on SWIFT be taken by the executive? Because if it requires legislation I doubt it gets past the Senate


Swift is a corporation with its own board of governors
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x1106]


Gee, I wonder why they'd wait while their puppet is in office. Remove as much resistance as possible and MAYBE they won't have to NOW.

Vlad would have been in Kyiv to celebrate May Day if Orange Foolius were still in office.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Soup4Bonnie: was moved to 1:30 PM

Malarkey happens.

Wonder if they're still trying to get Swift on board


Did she just break up with Putin or something?  Is she writing a song about their relationship?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lifeless: What's this going to accomplish that Covid hasn't already done?  This whole exercise is about them keeping their manufacturing industry alive.


Ummm.  Have you been paying attention at all?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
France 24 says Putin's threat of "de Nazification" in Ukraine means the wholesale killing of all civil servants in the Ukrainian government.
 
