 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Cleopatra's Needle, the Central Park obelisk, holds secrets we'll never know such as who is buried in Grant's tomb   (gothamist.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, New York City, Obelisk, Central Park, New York, Ancient Egypt, time capsules, ancient Egyptian city of Heliopolis, took years  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 4:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody call Nicolas Cage.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Somebody call Nicolas Cage.


You know you would watch it.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who's buried in Grant's Tomb?

Sigourney Weaver.

/Obscure
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Funny thing - those obelisks around the world were cut in half because they couldn't fit them in the ships transporting them from Egypt. Tragic.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: FrancoFile: Somebody call Nicolas Cage.

You know you would watch it.


I thought I had.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey my "obelisk" has gotten around over the years but you don't hear me bragging about it.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The mysteries of Gotham!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of crab sculptures at the bottom of the obelisk, look like they're holding it up. Some total bros were visiting at the same time as me.

Bro: "What's with the crabs?"
Bruhh: "It's Cleopatra's needle, she had crabs, man!"

I read the plaque, which said no one knew what was up with the crabs.  Bruhh's take was as valid as the most learned Egyptologist.
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Secrets we'll never know, such as
who they were or what they were doing
But their legacy remains
Hewn into the living rock, of Cleopatra's Needle
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Better go get a jackhammer and break it apart for the Moon Nazi gold...

/ this is exactly why we cannot have nice things
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Who's buried in Grant's Tomb?

Sigourney Weaver.

/Obscure


The correct answer is "No one":
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Above ground sarcophagi ≠ buried.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's no longer in denial.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like the time, location, and secret password for the next "Eyes Wide Shut" party under the mountain at Davos?
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

comrade: Funny thing - those obelisks around the world were cut in half because they couldn't fit them in the ships transporting them from Egypt. Tragic.


FTFA: "the obelisk had to be sent whole, along with its 50-ton pedestal."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There are a bunch of crab sculptures at the bottom of the obelisk, look like they're holding it up. Some total bros were visiting at the same time as me.

Bro: "What's with the crabs?"
Bruhh: "It's Cleopatra's needle, she had crabs, man!"

I read the plaque, which said no one knew what was up with the crabs.  Bruhh's take was as valid as the most learned Egyptologist.


I would have been giving them the stink eye.  Such ignorance!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh we'll know everything once Putin gets to the bottom of Chernobyl.
It'll be like in the movie Event Horizon - excuse me - it'll be like *watching* the movie Event Horizon.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.