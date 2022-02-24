 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   No, you're not allowed to steal up to $950 worth of merchandise in California. Switzerland is not a planet orbiting Mars. Diet Cherry Coke is not made with the blood of virgins. Getting measles will not protect you from meteor strikes   (king5.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait for the shocked look on their face when they find out the hard way.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you're not allowed to steal up to $950 worth of merchandise in California.

No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.

Switzerland is not a planet orbiting Mars.

No, because a "planet" orbiting Mars would be a moon, not a planet.

Diet Cherry Coke is not made with the blood of virgins.

...anymore. Diet Cherry Coke is not made with the blood of virgins anymore.

Getting measles will not protect you from meteor strikes

I trust you have data to back this up? Because otherwise it's just your own speculation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Getting measles will not protect you from meteor strikes

I trust you have data to back this up? Because otherwise it's just your own speculation.


Do you know anybody that's been killed by a meteor who had the measels? Me neither. Must be true.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"No, you're not allowed to steal" wasn't that enough to tell anybody what not to do?
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby, I realize you probably think you're correct, but I'm going to listen to my cousin's friend who lives in Trinidad, 'cause they have real life experience.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here in Indy our local news channels have taken to having a segment debunking this stuff as well.

It's kind of sad really that the local news has to do this because people believe so much dumb stuff anymore.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
King 5 is the only reason I don't completely discount local news outright.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is still a crime but there is almost no punishment. Chances are you won't even be taken to jail for booking. It is so toothless many retail stores don't even call the cops anymore. So if a crime has no consequences, is it still a crime?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, it's not legal of course but, as addressed in the article, most DAs do not prosecute most misdemeanors.  In my county DUIs and domestic violence cases are the only misdemeanors that really get any consideration.

Funny thing is that the line that turned theft and vandalism from a misdemeanor to a felony was $400.  California upped the threshold for theft to $950 but didn't address vandalism. So if you steal a $900 TV it's a misdemeanor but if you throw it on the ground and break it, it's a felony.
 
MetaDeth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A misdemeanor is not a crime, but it's still illegal
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.


This law was passed in 2014, no one noticed until the last few months when Fox News started running segments about "legalized theft"

What, did you think criminals just didn't' notice the law changed for 8 years? You're being played.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Pocket Ninja: No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.

This law was passed in 2014, no one noticed until the last few months when Fox News started running segments about "legalized theft"

What, did you think criminals just didn't' notice the law changed for 8 years? You're being played.


Also, the threshold is $2500 in Texas and has been for a long, long time. But ignorant republicans gotta hate on California because the teevee told them to.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Pocket Ninja: No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.

This law was passed in 2014, no one noticed until the last few months when Fox News started running segments about "legalized theft"

What, did you think criminals just didn't' notice the law changed for 8 years? You're being played.


I'm assuming you don't live in California.  It's been talked about here since it's inception.  But you're right. Certain media outlets have been trumpeting about it more recently, so those from out of state are made to believe it's new.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No...but exposure to the measles can get you out of explosions in space.....

/ Apollo 13
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not often that people actually act on the Fox News kool-aid, but it would be funnier if they recorded it. Yep, you're totally allowed to toss bricks through a police department window, give it a shot! Take a trip to Tijuana, toss your passport, and walk to San Diego for your free money and housing. That's totally what happens!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will the cops do anything about it though is the other question.

Daedalus27: It is still a crime but there is almost no punishment. Chances are you won't even be taken to jail for booking. It is so toothless many retail stores don't even call the cops anymore. So if a crime has no consequences, is it still a crime?


When i was in retail you had to REALLY push someone before we called the cops. It honestly wasn't worth the time, paperwork, potential liability if you got something wrong, etc. 95% of the time It was "Ok, we ever see you in here again, we are calling the cops"

The only time you dropped a dime on someone was if they kept on doing it, or it was something more organized (employees helping, damage done to other stuff).

The cost of theft (shrink) is built into every product a place sells and there is a lot of math that goes into it. Everyone ends up paying more for it, or at a certain point you can't cost it in and still be competitive, so you close up locations.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can't get pregnant your first time.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine if conservative outlets and propaganda used the stupidity, gullibility, and overall willful ignorance of GOP/Conservative supporters for things other than division? Imagine winding up these fat morons for something good instead of just being hateful, traitors...and overall fat pieces of stupid dogshiat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No allowed per se, but the police aren't going to show up to stop you either.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know a lot of Republicans want lifetime enslavement in the private prison system to be the standard punishment for all crimes, especially if they don't like the amount of melanin they have, but the terms "misdemeanor" and "felony" exist for a reason. $900 of theft is "somebody stole a phone". It's not a major crime, and it shouldn't be treated as such.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Credit: Monstar Studio - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of young woman is stealing red shoes in store, shop, boutique at shopping center. Girl is hiding unpaid good in handbag. Seller, assistant caught thief on hot. Shoplifting concept.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"If the police do not make arrests for these misdemeanor crimes and prosecutors do not prosecute them even when the police do make an arrest, that is not the fault of Proposition 47 itself," Kubrin said.

They should post this sternly worded warning on handbills everywhere.

I here these guys stealing laptops from coffeeshops may not be getting the word from the internet, because they sell em quickly.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
they sure told us a lot of stuff....except they never actually put in writing what the law says....strange isn't it ?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Pocket Ninja: No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.

This law was passed in 2014, no one noticed until the last few months when Fox News started running segments about "legalized theft"

What, did you think criminals just didn't' notice the law changed for 8 years? You're being played.


No, it's been a problem for awhile.  The wiki page for the proposition (passed in November 2014) has tons of news stories from 2015 on attacking it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014_California_Proposition_47

In fact, there was an attempt to repeal it in 2020 (prop 20), but it had some other stuff attached to it and it failed.

IMHO, the reason why 47 passed in the first place is because it also made mere possession of various drugs just a misdemeanor, and lots of people (including myself) voted for it for that reason.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Credit: Monstar Studio - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of young woman is stealing red shoes in store, shop, boutique at shopping center. Girl is hiding unpaid good in handbag. Seller, assistant caught thief on hot. Shoplifting concept.
[Fark user image image 425x473]


They just cut and pasted the stock photo description. Looks like it was cut off by a character limit too.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it really illegal if you can't get the fuzz to show up to take a report?

And that reminds me of this time I asked my "date" if she ever got picked up by the fuzz. She said no but once she got swung around by her boobies.
 
BigChad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can steal up to $950 worth of merchandise and it's a misdemeanor and all it is a ticket... Which most criminals aren't gonna pay anyways. Before, if you had three misdemeanors, it became a felony now you can have unlimited misdemeanors and unlimited tickets and you'll never be put in jail for it. I've had shoplifters caught in my store and all the cop does is take their information and write them a ticket and let them go.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once stole a 1983 Han Solo in Endor Fatigues from the local K-mart. I'm 47 and it was last week, but I don't see why I should be considered a felon.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maktaka: Meatsim1: Pocket Ninja: No, subby, you're allowed to take up to $950 in merchandise in California and have it only be a misdemeanor. But since the punishment for most misdemeanors basically amounts to waving (in a slightly threatening manner) a rolled-up newspaper in the general direction of the offender, it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.

This law was passed in 2014, no one noticed until the last few months when Fox News started running segments about "legalized theft"

What, did you think criminals just didn't' notice the law changed for 8 years? You're being played.

Also, the threshold is $2500 in Texas and has been for a long, long time. But ignorant republicans gotta hate on California because the teevee told them to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: No allowed per se, but the police aren't going to show up to stop you either.


The police didn't really show up to stop them in the first place. The only time cops ever stop robberies in progress is when the idiots hang around too long and/or the cops happen to be rolling by.

And most of these pearl-clutching stories that the Qarens like to cry about end up with most or all of the suspect rounded up and charged. It nice when a coordinated smash and grab also happens to turn into a felony.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: it's basically like California calling out allee allee oxen free when it comes to this level of stealing.


It's "Olly Olly Oxen Free" you barbarian.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The cost of theft (shrink) is built into every product a place sells and there is a lot of math that goes into it. Everyone ends up paying more for it, or at a certain point you can't cost it in and still be competitive, so you close up locations."

I see we've both watched the same Camelot Music training videos.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But what about tugging on Superman's cape and spitting into the wind?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Seattle, the cops don't even pretend to solve property crimes anymore.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stores are shutting down in some California cities because it's not worth prosecuting the thefts. Losses are great enough to call it quits. People walk-in with bags and fill them up. Then walk away. A first in my lifetime. I'm old. The misdemeanor charge, pay a fine, goes on your record. Community service? Pleeeease they're not even showing up to court. Yeah great deterrent.
 
