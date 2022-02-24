 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   For sale: once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for small Seattle lot, good neighborhood, number of BR and BA depends on what you park there   (king5.com) divider line
38
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need price controls
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would that spot be taxed as personal property or real estate? I suppose if you've got $50k to spend on a parking spot it doesn't matter.

/many people in that area leave their cars parked at work for free
//and use employer provided transit passes to access their vehicles
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember the Park Slope Garage Condominium on Union Street in Brooklyn having a parking spot available for over a quarter of a million dollars.  Which sounds absolutely ridiculous until you actually try to find a parking spot don't the street in Park Slope.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you enforce an open parking space?

/small town guy
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RiverRat: How do you enforce an open parking space?

/small town guy


Tow trucks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to live in Seattle anymore.  It's too expensive.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right between two hoopties
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's nothing compared to what I've seen some go for in NYC and Boston.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of people doing the whole "live out of a large vehicle, shower with a gym membership, work a tech job for a few years, use the savings and buy a house somewhere affordable" approach to getting financially established, so literally buying a parking space could actually be useful for someone who's chosen to do that.

50k for said parking space, however, is insanely far into "what the actual fark" territory.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: RiverRat: How do you enforce an open parking space?

/small town guy

Tow trucks.


This might be a private garage that requires some sort of code or transponder to open the door or gate to get in.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've urinated in prettier parking spots.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 10 years that's only $13.70 per day.

/Washington has an excise tax on the sale of property of of 1.1% (below $500K).  Seller pays.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the unlikely event that the HOA has no rules against parking a van there and sleeping in it, that could actually be a reasonably good deal.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody know which school district? That could be a deal breaker.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: In the unlikely event that the HOA has no rules against parking a van there and sleeping in it, that could actually be a reasonably good deal.


It would be an upgrade from my spot down by the river
 
j-money
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone from the GTA, this price seems like a bargain. Very 2009!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: El_Dan: In the unlikely event that the HOA has no rules against parking a van there and sleeping in it, that could actually be a reasonably good deal.

It would be an upgrade from my spot down by the river


Green River won't be the same without you.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: I've heard of people doing the whole "live out of a large vehicle, shower with a gym membership, work a tech job for a few years, use the savings and buy a house somewhere affordable" approach to getting financially established, so literally buying a parking space could actually be useful for someone who's chosen to do that.

50k for said parking space, however, is insanely far into "what the actual fark" territory.


These people usually park in spaces that are free for them.  IIRC, some tech companies allow people to park their RVs in the parking lot and live there, at least once upon a time.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?  I know someone that sold a single car spot in Boston's Back Bay for $250,000 ten years ago.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling parking spots is pretty common in a lot of major cities. In Chicago for example, it can lead to "hilarity" as your condo is in one building, but your parking spot is in another one down the street. Enjoy walking through the blizzard.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was crazy for paying almost 200 a month in downtown Portland. Sheesh, parking is a racket.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I wish I could live in a van down by the river. I have a van in a subterranean parking garage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, I wish I could live in a van down by the river. I have a van in a subterranean parking garage.


Of course if I moved I might have the Subterranean Homesick Blues.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might be worth it. Around 20 years ago a friend of mine offered me a chance to buy a parking space in a garage his dad was building in Vail. I laughed at the thought of paying $30,000 for a square of concrete that hadn't even been built yet.  Before they even opened, the spots were selling for $100,000. They now cost around $500,000.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've urinated in prettier parking spots.


I've urinated in UN Headquarters.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it isn't sold in a few days, it will become a homeless camp. Seattle has become a homeless, drug addict area. Every neighborhood is full of tents and mounds of trash.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Seattle Police Department should buy it, install a camera ... profit.
 
BigChad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need price controls


Umm, communism isn't really popular today... Just saying.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trerro: 50k for said parking space, however, is insanely far into "what the actual fark" territory.


It depends on other factors.

My parking spot costs $90/mo and I live in flyoverland. If owning that spot guarantees access to the spot with no further fee that might not be a terrible deal.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

j-money: As someone from the GTA, this price seems like a bargain. Very 2009!


This is cheap even compared to 20 years ago in many areas.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Salmon: I've urinated in prettier parking spots.

I've urinated in UN Headquarters.


Insurrection like typing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigChad: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need price controls

Umm, communism isn't really popular today... Just saying.


Price controls != communism.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salmon: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Salmon: I've urinated in prettier parking spots.

I've urinated in UN Headquarters.

Insurrection like typing.


Hey, it was a long tour.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've urinated in prettier parking spots.


Found Seinfeld's Fark handle...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You guys are too late, there's already a Starbucks in there.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need price controls


lol why.  Willing seller and a willing buyer should be all the price controls you need.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's nothing. I know someone who lives well in an somewhat inexpensive country off the income she makes from her half of a parking space she and her sister rent out in Hong Kong.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've urinated in prettier parking spots.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ my kids loved that book
 
