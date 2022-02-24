 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes deep cuts from A Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons, and The B-52's. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #318. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
24
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pálinkás jó napot
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guess what? I'm walking in L.A!

I wish I could listen today. Good memories on the menu.

None of your business.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Guess what? I'm walking in L.A!


Walken, in LA.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Guess what? I'm walking in L.A!

I wish I could listen today. Good memories on the menu.

None of your business.


*ahem*

the #1 rule of the pastFORWARD thread (also known as the Pista's Story Time corollary) is that if you mention said memories, you have to share said memories. it's ok, we've got time.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I need to beak the "No Politics" rule...but only once.

My heart is with all of our Farkers back home in Europe.

mnnonline.orgView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I need to beak the "No Politics" rule...but only once.

My heart is with all of our Farkers back home in Europe.

[mnnonline.org image 850x850]


What he said.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I need to beak the "No Politics" rule...but only once.

My heart is with all of our Farkers back home in Europe.

[mnnonline.org image 850x850]


Madison_Smiled: pc_gator: I need to beak the "No Politics" rule...but only once.

My heart is with all of our Farkers back home in Europe.

[mnnonline.org image 850x850]

What he said.


Thank you.
It's unsettling for sure. I'm trying to avoid looking at the news as it's all so conflicting that it's hard to tell what's really what.
It's good to have a bunch of friends & terrific music to lose oneself with for a few hours each week.
Helps a heck of a lot.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stuck in time-wasting monthly meeting.

"Can you think of a person or a group of people who bring your energy up?"

Yes. And this meeting is keeping me from hanging out with them right now.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not New Wave, don't care.

Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i don't think it's political at all to wish well to someone who may potentially be in the middle of a humanitarian crisis.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
STAND OR FALL- THE FIXX (1983)
Youtube hAofFHPRZTE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I heard a really good song earlier today
Luminous Orange "Sea of Lights"
Youtube aT0XPrvtwis


Going to have to dig into them a bit deeper I think
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Stuck in time-wasting monthly meeting.

"Can you think of a person or a group of people who bring your energy up?"

Yes. And this meeting is keeping me from hanging out with them right now.


Ice-breaker? I hate those
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's happened to like.....err......right.....like....Matt & Brandon?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NENA | 99 Red Balloons [1984] (Official HD Music Video)
Youtube hiwgOWo7mDc
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Moe thematic sounds.
The The - Sweet Bird Of Truth (Video)
Youtube azysyU_Rr1g


Everything old is new again.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, you know there's a DM song for this situation

Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution (Video)
Youtube jsCR05oKROA
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Oh, you know there's a DM song for this situation

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jsCR05oKROA]


Hoping we don't need this one.

Fishbone - Party At Ground Zero
Youtube MJCaFe1yamg
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hiwgOWo7mDc]


yeah - more like this - this is somehow a very 80s moment.  The fear of WWIII or nuclear Armageddon due to war with the Russians is a theme in plenty of good new wave and ska and punk.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pre-show interview is very interesting!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was kind of enjoying that before the Cold War bumper kicked in
 
