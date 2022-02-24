 Skip to content
(Futurism)   World's first octopus farm could be a disaster say scientists, Spider-Man   (futurism.com) divider line
24
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm an old Octopus Farmhandhandhandhandhandhandhandhand, from the Rio Grande.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Raffi's going to be quite upset about this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

Spoiler Alert: The octopi are erratic dicks.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.


This.
The documentary My Octopus Teacher is wonderful.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked at a zoo for a while.  Wasn't with the sea life, but I was buddies with one of the guys who cared for our octopus among other things.  The thing was basically a smart pet like a cat.  It liked to play games (mechanical puzzles you'd drop into the tank for them to solve) and they had preferences for different staff members that they saw regularly (people they liked, people the didn't, even when both groups were responsible for good stuff like food).  They communicate beyond just "feed me".
 
robv83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.



I think that sentience adds to the flavor...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Much like the first octopus garden was a disaster.

/thanks Ringo
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aside from the ethical concerns, the other problem with farming octopus is that they're carnivores. You'd need to start a fish farm just to feed them, and in all likelihood they'll probably just trawl the ocean with nets and we're back to square one.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Raffi's going to be quite upset about this.


Ringo's not going to be pleased either.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robv83: harleyquinnical: I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.


I think that sentience adds to the flavor...


Only if it's from the Sentient region of France, otherwise it's just general self awareness
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The chef here is a sicko. Last night, I swear he fed me octopus."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gunboat: harleyquinnical: I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.

This.
The documentary My Octopus Teacher is wonderful.


I know it isn't, but it sounds like an amine title.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They need to learn how to stop dying after mating.  Didn't know they grow in body mass at 5% a day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But have we decided if it's "Octopi", "Octopuses", or "Octopodes"?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, ya gotta keep 'em happy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it alive? It feels pain. FTFY.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But have we decided if it's "Octopi", "Octopuses", or "Octopodes"?


It's a greek word, so -podes would be the "correct" version, but I think anymore most of the big names in English prefer 'octopuses' and consider 'octopodes' correct but very uncommon.  'Octopi' is usually wrong, but because it's been used so much I think even some dictionaries have come to consider it a correct option at this point.  Basically, say 'octopuses' but really any of them will work and were I an English teacher I wouldn't mark students down for any of them (and would just highlight it and make this exact note).
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

harleyquinnical: I've given up eating octopus and squid, despite them being 2 of my favorite seafoods.  I cannot in good conscience encourage the killing of a sentient animal or farming them, especially given how they react to being in such conditions.


They're smart in comparison to other sea creatures. Pigs and cows are still way smarter.

Squid and octopus are very responsible food choices. As fish populations go down, squid (especially) are filling the gap. They breed like crazy, they are short lived (less bioaccumulation of toxins) and are nutritious. Plus their fisheries create very little bycatch.

When I catch octopus, I clip them between the eyes with wire snips. Very quick, very humane.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also, ya gotta keep 'em happy.

[i.pinimg.com image 394x394]


How do you know if the octopus is ticklish?

Test-tickles.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also, ya gotta keep 'em happy.

[i.pinimg.com image 394x394]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
