(MSN)   Russian stock market loses half its value, reason unknown   (msn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh well. Finding out.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's back up to 1/3rd losses after being down to 50%

MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX.ME) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Starving Russians will welcome Putin with open arms as they bring him to the gallows.
 
Lexx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not a problem for Russian government and oligarchs.  All parties who supported and planned the invasion knew which assets to divest like what 8 years ago? 10?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would imagine that foreign investors are trying to remove their money before the sanctions prevent that.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ruble is losing value against all currencies. Hyper inflation is starting in Russia and that is before Russia is kicked out of the world financial systems
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
5 years of gains gone
Fark user imageView Full Size
/good
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, Putin and his oligarch cronies don't give a shiat. It's not like most of their money is there and even if some is, when you've stolen so many billions, losing a bit of it on paper isn't so bad.

The US and our allies need to freeze their farking assets. The kleptocrats want the stability of western markets and they have to be denied it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Make it lose all value.  Half is just a good start.  I guess quantum fluctuations might make it blip up and down right above zero.  That is fine.  Quantum stuff is weird.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning it off and back on again?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cman: It's back up to 1/3rd losses after being down to 50%

MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX.ME) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance


Watch and see what happens when full sanctions come into play later today.
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

patrick767: Yeah, Putin and his oligarch cronies don't give a shiat. It's not like most of their money is there and even if some is, when you've stolen so many billions, losing a bit of it on paper isn't so bad.

The US and our allies need to freeze their farking assets. The kleptocrats want the stability of western markets and they have to be denied it.


Freeze assets?  How about full on confiscate and redistribute?
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh. The Oligarchs hold dollars and Trump real estate. The markets will recover after the world adjusts to the annexation.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When or if they're removed from swift is when the interesting part begins for the Russian economy.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seriously considers looking for some investment in a fund indexed to Russian stock market .  . .

Yes I know it's morbid but a smallish chunk of money that I do not need for 20+ years might do well and survive whatever nightmare the rest of 2022 will be for that section of humanity.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cman: It's back up to 1/3rd losses after being down to 50%

MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX.ME) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance

Watch and see what happens when full sanctions come into play later today.


It'll be closed by then, so we'll have to wait til late into the night to see the effects
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is bad news...


...for Obama.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...


They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Starving Russians will welcome Putin with open arms as they bring him to the gallows.


Gallows?  That's France bud.

The Russian's go firing squad in a dark basement before bayonets and grenades. If your lucky it's just a bullet to the head. It's usually right after being told there was a trial and you were found guilty
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think it's about to get worse with the new sanctions.  Hopefully this new round of sanctions actually hurts the oligarchy there and not just the common person. That's when the real pain for Putin begins.
 
Lexx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.


Jesus Christ, if you weren't on a watch list before you definitely are now.  That's just ghoulish.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
subby must unfamiliar with how the US one works as well......


////watching all your 401k's sink......ha
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Have they tried turning it off and back on again?


Well they suspended trading so they did the first thing.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are some people protesting the war in cities around Russia, but very few, and many are being arrested by the police and rosguard.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: Trump real estate


**NOTE** None of them KEPT any Dump real estate. All those transactions were just to launder money.

Most of his Russian Trump Tower residents paid triple face value for their properties, most likely with the knowledge that they'd get all overages on the backside of that transaction as clean money, minus some transaction fees.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: subby must unfamiliar with how the US one works as well......


////watching all your 401k's sink......ha


I'm sure those people that have stashes of "precious" metals just in case will be just fine when they need something.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great - Ukrainian prisoners-of-war are going to be forced to work in those Bitcoin mines that folks are always yammering about.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 770x433]


I came to post this
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lexx: AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.

Jesus Christ, if you weren't on a watch list before you definitely are now.  That's just ghoulish.


For some reason, he thinks posting his ideas from all of his rejected Saw drafts is a good thing.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.


Hate to say it but that won't matter. They'll just deliver metal coffins welded shut to the lawns of families of MIA soldiers just like they did in Afghanistan. Dismemberment just lets them cram more pieces parts in to reduce the number of coffins needed.
 
Headso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you are looking for a dip to buy, you can get the msci russia etf on the us market.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pup.socket: There are some people protesting the war in cities around Russia, but very few, and many are being arrested by the police and rosguard.


I think a recent poll in Russia showed about 50% for the war. That means around 50% of regular Russians are being hit hard now and had no say. Those people I feel bad for. They don't want this either but they are at the mercy of clearly a crazed dictator and propaganda.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lexx: AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.

Jesus Christ, if you weren't on a watch list before you definitely are now.  That's just ghoulish.


The propagandists will blame western sanctions for starving Russians. Many in the US will buy into this and make the US and NATO the bad guy completely ignoring this was Putins doing. Give it 6 months or less. Russian rulers care less about dead Russians than anyone else on earth. Your plans fatal flaw.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lexx: AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.

Jesus Christ, if you weren't on a watch list before you definitely are now.  That's just ghoulish.


War is ugly.  Demoralization is a weapon.  It SHOULD be used.  Do whatever it takes to win.  Because losing is not an option.

Hell, they should take one Russian hostage and make him watch the dismembering.  Then have him on video state he watched it, and doesn't know how many bodies and how many prisoners there are, since he is in isolation.  Then make him eat one of the body parts.

Break russia physically, and psychologically.  Total and absolute destruction.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: NewportBarGuy: Starving Russians will welcome Putin with open arms as they bring him to the gallows.

Gallows?  That's France bud.

The Russian's go firing squad in a dark basement before bayonets and grenades. If your lucky it's just a bullet to the head. It's usually right after being told there was a trial and you were found guilty


Life in a Siberian Gulag at hard labor would be a good option.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: NewportBarGuy: Starving Russians will welcome Putin with open arms as they bring him to the gallows.

Gallows?  That's France bud.

The Russian's go firing squad in a dark basement before bayonets and grenades. If your lucky it's just a bullet to the head. It's usually right after being told there was a trial and you were found guilty


To be fair, the French had a lot of clever ways. Guillotine for Louis Capet, firing squad for the Communards, breaking on the wheel in the old days, etc.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: AmbassadorBooze: Do you even grift bro: Unfortunately, targeted sanctions at Putin's cronies will only go so far. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the world needs to punish the citizenry of Russia.

Putin's support is much lower than it used to be. We need to collapse this regime through internal pressure since we can't risk a hot war.

Ukraine needs to send lots and lots of young Russian's home in body bags, and the entire citizenry of Russia need to be ground down until mass protests cause the deposition of Putin.

Of course, Putin's the devil we know...

They can increase the body bag count by dismembering the dead Russians and mixing the pile.  Make the Russians sort the parts to figure out how many dead there are.

Hate to say it but that won't matter. They'll just deliver metal coffins welded shut to the lawns of families of MIA soldiers just like they did in Afghanistan. Dismemberment just lets them cram more pieces parts in to reduce the number of coffins needed.


Put it all on YouTube for the Russians to see.  Leafletter bomb images and USB sticks with video of the dismemberment.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patrick767: Yeah, Putin and his oligarch cronies don't give a shiat. It's not like most of their money is there and even if some is, when you've stolen so many billions, losing a bit of it on paper isn't so bad.

The US and our allies need to freeze their farking assets. The kleptocrats want the stability of western markets and they have to be denied it.


Oops!  Bitcoin!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: patrick767: Yeah, Putin and his oligarch cronies don't give a shiat. It's not like most of their money is there and even if some is, when you've stolen so many billions, losing a bit of it on paper isn't so bad.

The US and our allies need to freeze their farking assets. The kleptocrats want the stability of western markets and they have to be denied it.

Freeze assets?  How about full on confiscate and redistribute?


Oops!  Bitcoin!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Riomp300: 5 years of gains gone


And this played in my head.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4seasons85!: I think a recent poll in Russia showed about 50% for the war.


This is probably inflated, and many are afraid, as protesting Putin can mean ruining your and your family's life. I see some woo-hoo-let's putin on their forums, but they are either few, or very fresh accounts with no posting history.
I for one didn't believe Russia will attack, and it appears that their special forces will be in Kyiv in less than an hour.Putin's gone nuts.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Headso: If you are looking for a dip to buy, you can get the msci russia etf on the us market.


Talk about trying to catch a falling knife.... yikes.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OdradekRex: Oh well. Finding out.


Yup. Thoughts and prayers.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.