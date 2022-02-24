 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Disabled woman missing for 9 days found alive in car towed to impound lot. When asked if authorities had any leads, cops laugh, respond "Leads? Leads? Oh, yeah...we got 'em working in shifts. 'Leads'"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, Automobile, disabled woman's disappearance, frigid temperatures, Transport, woman, Walking, Vehicle, days  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 12:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you can forget about the Credence.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knocked, but didn't look inside? Or was she hidden from view? Is the mother already arrested, or what?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it was a van not a car. Wheelchair van with darker than normal back windows, she's in the very back in a chair.

Which doesn't explain how they didn't see her through the front window, but maybe from the sides she wouldn't be visible? Maybe? Still sounds ridiculous to me that they didn't notice an entire person.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't tow truck drivers capable of popping doors?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Check with the boys down at the crime lab.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm assuming it was a van not a car. Wheelchair van with darker than normal back windows, she's in the very back in a chair.

Which doesn't explain how they didn't see her through the front window, but maybe from the sides she wouldn't be visible? Maybe? Still sounds ridiculous to me that they didn't notice an entire person.


edmo: Aren't tow truck drivers capable of popping doors?


They get paid for towing cars, not for looking in 'em.  And popping doors is extra $.
 
hej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Aren't tow truck drivers capable of popping doors?


Like disassembling them?  I think doors have been slimjim resistant by nature for quite a while now.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing there was water of some sort in the vehicle then?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They kept looking so she must be hot
The Value of Missing White Women - Patrice Lumumba O'Neal
Youtube BkYmpd9o8uQ
 
God--
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ummm What happened to the daughter?
I don't care if you say you checked, you don't miss an adult sitting in a vehicle. How did you not see her?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: They get paid for towing cars, not for looking in 'em.


Oh, they look through cars. They rifle through door pockets, glove boxes, center consoles, and pocket any cash or valuables.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.