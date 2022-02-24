 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Bought in 2015 for 18.5 million dollars a luxury New York apartment was sold for $7.18 million in 2022. "It was the perfect storm of Covid and bad luck," says expert.
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you can afford 18 million just for a place to live; you can afford to lose a few million.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ronaldo should sue whomever recommended he buy that place. Guarantee they got a cut of that and they totally ripped him off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even when they put SCAM in giant letters on the building, people fall for it.

/possibly a slight variation on the spelling of 'scam'
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accused rapist loses money by purchasing a condo in rapist's building. What a shame.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Tower? (Reads TFA) Yup.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building is bringing down property values on the whole block.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an idea. It was never worth that much in the first place.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well the former tenant stripped out all the copper pipes, furnace, water heater and air conditioner before he fled for Florida.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Portuguese player put the apartment up for sale for the first time in 2019, at the time for around nine million dollars


Looks like covid had next to nothing to do with the decline in price, as he was asking for $9.5 million less than he bought it for, well before COVID hit the market.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly sports player! Trump Towers are for Money Laundering!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canukistani dialect detected

/Summon the truckers
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... now why would a place called the Trump Tower decline in value between 2015 and 2019?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ronaldo should sue whomever recommended he buy that place. Guarantee they got a cut of that and they totally ripped him off.


Why? He ignored the huge warning sign above the building entrance.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought before everybody knew what a gigantic personal and professional sh*theel Trump is/was; sold while the building still has the DT scar on it.  Pretty drastic loss in value, but sure, I understand it
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, looks like Ronaldo will have to play a couple of extra soccer games to make up those millions of dollars he lost.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I have zero sympathy for anyone associated with that asshole. You either knew, or should have known, you were getting into bed with a wanna-be mobster. Whoever bought it is an asshole, too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no animus against Raynaldo. I don't even follow football, but excuse me while I dance on Trump Tower's grave in my imagination.

One more parable of the moral and economic decay in the Heart of Darkness which is Trumpland.  Like all Trump customers he paid 2x as much as he should have. If he had spent the euros in Spain he could have been a toyboy of the world's ugliest Duchess by now.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apartment sales in 2022 have exceeded all expectations and are almost back at pre-pandemic levels. He definitely overpaid, but also the Trump brand is in the shiatter. They're selling his properties at a lower price per square foot than the average condo (and this is "LUXURY" we're talking).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raynaldo?

Ronaldo?

Renard the Fox?

I can't tell Europeans apart.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally not money laundering and/or bribery.....
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Bought before everybody knew what a gigantic personal and professional sh*theel Trump is/was; sold while the building still has the DT scar on it.  Pretty drastic loss in value, but sure, I understand it


Not to mention far more prestigious addresses have come online in that time frame.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Tower Condos were a money laundering vehicle for the Russian Mob, an extraordinary high percentage of sales in those buildings are all-cash deals done between LLCs incorporated  in the Cayman Islands.  Anyone paying "market price" there that isn't laundering money is getting ripped off
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the dude that sued Ex-President Useless farkwad because he said the place was farked up somehow? Poorly renovated, built, maintained, whatever?

I'm gonna suggest he overpaid significantly even if there's nothing wrong with the actual property.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't think losing $11 million was his gooooooooooooooooooooooooal
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody says "Ronaldo" and I have to check whether it's this guy or the Bucktoothed Brazilian from 20 years ago.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NYer here: I have several friends who work in real estate in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and all the surrounding areas. Every single one of them says prices are WAY up and that makes inventory is hard to find.
If this guy sold his apartment for half what he paid for it, he's either got a HORRIBLE broker or there's something wrong with the apartment. Given the name above the front door, I'm guessing it's the latter, though I'll allow for "why not both?"
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no, a serial rapist who evaded $17 million in taxes lost money on an apartment he probably stayed in twice.

He should go back for one last visit and throw himself out the window.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bought before everybody knew what a gigantic personal and professional sh*theel Trump is/was; sold while the building still has the DT scar on it.  Pretty drastic loss in value, but sure, I understand it


Homeboy bought this in 2015, it isn't like he bought it in 1982.
 
whtriced
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Accused rapist loses money by purchasing a condo in rapist's building. What a shame.


Hopefully you don't ever have sex with someone ( not a long shot, I know) then become a multi millionaire a decade later. (again, ditto)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Billy Liar: Bought before everybody knew what a gigantic personal and professional sh*theel Trump is/was; sold while the building still has the DT scar on it.  Pretty drastic loss in value, but sure, I understand it

Homeboy bought this in 2015, it isn't like he bought it in 1982.


I meant to emphasize the "EVERY body" part.  I mean, sure, a lot of Americans knew, but you never know how somebody like that is seen in other countries.
 
