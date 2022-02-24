 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Freedom Convoy ends in failure, heads back to Pennsylvania after getting lost on I-495   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defeated by DC traffic.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Philly pharks phanatics.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's why it takes so long to get things shipped from the east coast.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June In a Kenworth pullin' logs Cab-over Pete with a reefer on And a Jimmy haulin' hogs We is headin' for bear on I-one-oh 'Bout a mile outta Shaky Town I says, "Pig Pen, this here's the Rubber Duck "And I'm about to put the hammer down"


This was not that.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The self-proclaimed 'master race', ladies and gentlemen...
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Flu, you fools!"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.


Maybe he'll commit insurance fraud on the way home.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.


Yep. These cousinfarkers actually thought they could gum up DC worse than what the beltway does literally every day.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These are not smart people.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
aaroads.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is why we need post-partum abortions
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.

Yep. These cousinfarkers actually thought they could gum up DC worse than what the beltway does literally every day.


Gotta check your noise floor before you start trying to transmit a signal
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bob and her say they are leaving DC now - which they call "bedlam"

What is your town like for you describe DC as "bedlam"?  It's a very serious town filled with very serious people who take everything very seriously.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder where Pat Garrett and his sheepskin outlet falls on all of this.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.


The cab drivers scared them away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assumed Bedlam was just a small town in Pennsylvania near where they live.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When Trumpers sent their people, they're not sending the best...they're sending people that have lots of problems and they're bringing those problems.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
way back in the 80's a group of four of us would hop on the DC Beltway in my buddy's Chevy Blazer with a 12 pack of Beast Light... we'd get from 95 in College Park to the mixing bowl in VA and have to stop for another 12 pack along Glebe Road.  if we couldn't find a house party, we'd just do a lap or two while listening to WHFS.

the shiat we got away with, the Outer Loop drinking loop is right up there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.

The cab drivers scared them away.
[Fark user image image 850x446]


I pity the fool that don't tip.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Somebody should have convinced them the Mormon temple was the Capitol Building
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they think about floating their trucks across the Potomac? Did anyone already suggest this?

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/538621-oath-keeper-wanted-to-load-boat-with-weapons-for-potomac
 
CRM119
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When ya realize that ya can't screw up traffic in DC any worse than it usually is and ya don't wanna get stuck on the beltway either.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I assumed Bedlam was just a small town in Pennsylvania near where they live.


It comes from the word Bethlehem, actually. Isn't there a Bethlehem, PA?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HaHa! One of the Tweets referenced:

"
BobLoblaw
@BobTheNewshound
·
14h
Replying to
@ZTPetrizzo
these people are at war with...somebody. They don't know who, they don't know why, they don't know who is pushing them into confrontation with sane people for nebulous "reasons," BUT BY GOLLY THEY ARE GONNA DRIVE ON THE HIGHWAY FOR FREEDUMB AND NOT STOP TO REFLECT ONE LITTLE BIT

"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
Somebody should have convinced them the Mormon temple was the Capitol Building


Free Dorothy!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love the fact that they got lost driving around a circle.

And these are the same morons who think it's their turn to run the world.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: thealgorerhythm: hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
Somebody should have convinced them the Mormon temple was the Capitol Building

Free Dorothy!


Oh, side story. I'm not Mormon but i've been in the temple. It's pretty nice.
 
farker99
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: These are not smart people.


These are Trump People!
/Only the best for Trump
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.


Coordinated Idiots is the name of my Coldplay cover band.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They didn't even try the last ditch surface streets route before giving up on their patriotism. Sad.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: thealgorerhythm: hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
Somebody should have convinced them the Mormon temple was the Capitol Building

Free Dorothy!


And her little dog too!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: holdmybones: I assumed Bedlam was just a small town in Pennsylvania near where they live.

It comes from the word Bethlehem, actually. Isn't there a Bethlehem, PA?


There is. Half of eastern and central PA have biblical names.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GalFisk: When Trumpers sent their people, they're not sending the best...they're sending people that have lots of problems and they're bringing those problems.


Nope, these ARE their best. And there's millions of 'em.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: way back in the 80's a group of four of us would hop on the DC Beltway in my buddy's Chevy Blazer with a 12 pack of Beast Light... we'd get from 95 in College Park to the mixing bowl in VA and have to stop for another 12 pack along Glebe Road.  if we couldn't find a house party, we'd just do a lap or two while listening to WHFS.

the shiat we got away with, the Outer Loop drinking loop is right up there.


wait, Franconia Road, not Glebe.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't lived in Merrifield for about 16 years, but even back then my 10 mile commute to Shirlington in the morning took 45 minutes.  Can't imagine how much more farked up it is now.
 
amindtat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I love the fact that they got lost driving around a circle.

And these are the same morons who think it's their turn to run the world.


Dude, we can't even handle roundabouts here in NEPA.
 
aremmes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
Somebody should have convinced them the Mormon temple was the Capitol Building


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's absolute bedlam on the beltway!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bob and her say they are leaving DC now - which they call "bedlam"

What is your town like for you describe DC as "bedlam"?  It's a very serious town filled with very serious people who take everything very seriously.


Scranton is apparently the sixth largest city in Pennsylvania, but much like national militaries, there's a very steep drop-off after #1 and #2. It's also apparently bled off almost half of its former population in the last 90 years, going from 143,433 people in 1930 to 76,328 in 2020.

Joe Biden was born there though, which you know just has to stick in the craw of the racist felon trucker who made up pretty much the entire convoy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.


We call that "Tuesday."
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They didn't even make it off 495?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cowsaregoodeating:

Free Dorothy!

classic.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is close to the "Is it Satire?" zone.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June In a Kenworth pullin' logs Cab-over Pete with a reefer on And a Jimmy haulin' hogs We is headin' for bear on I-one-oh 'Bout a mile outta Shaky Town I says, "Pig Pen, this here's the Rubber Duck "And I'm about to put the hammer down"


This was not that.


More like:

"You can not imagine how difficult it is to hold a half-gallon of moo juice and polish the one-eyed goopher while doing 75 in an 18-wheeler. Never knew missing children could be so sexy."

"Did I say that out loud?"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Defeated by DC traffic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hereinNC: People don't realize that the "BeltLine 495 " is about 70 miles around DC and 3-6 lanes wide depending on where you are.


You would need thousands of coordinated idiots to shut it down.


Actually, just blocking the American Legion and Woodrow Wilson bridges would do it. Don't tell them that, though.
 
