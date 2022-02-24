 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness world record. In other news, there's a Guinness world record for corn shucking   (upi.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, World record, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, right record, owners of an Alabama food truck, Avrie Powell, Phillip Powell, Guinness World Record  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's not news it's shark.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the difference between an epileptic food truck worker, and a whore with diarrhea?
The food truck worker has fits when he shucks.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised.  Anyone who's ever had to shuck any significant amount of corn has had the same thought cross their mind:  "I'm not getting paid nearly enough, there should at least be some sort of award for this shiate".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: What's the difference between an epileptic food truck worker, and a whore with diarrhea?
The food truck worker has fits when he shucks.


But what about the girls track team?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost set that record in the 60's, nearly burned my dick off!

...oh. Shucking. Nevermind.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: bearded clamorer: What's the difference between an epileptic food truck worker, and a whore with diarrhea?
The food truck worker has fits when he shucks.

But what about the girls track team?


It ain't gonna shuck itself!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corn shucker extraordinaire in training:
(I do 6 dozen every summer and freeze the kernels. My neighbor likes to help)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: Corn shucker extraordinaire in training:
(I do 6 dozen every summer and freeze the kernels. My neighbor likes to help)

[Fark user image 850x637]


In all seriousness, her tiny fingers probably have an easier time w/ the last hair or two that sticks in between the kernels.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shucking is OK. But don't too much corn or you'll end up with people like this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon being told that they had set a new world record, the workers looked downward, blushed and said, "Aww shucks."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't read that as "shucking" at first. I'm less impressed now that I have.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! Good for them! No snark. It must be fun to get a Guiness World Record.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: Corn shucker extraordinaire in training:
(I do 6 dozen every summer and freeze the kernels. My neighbor likes to help)

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Aren't you a little young for a Fark account?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The record is only 38 ears?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I almost set that record in the 60's, nearly burned my dick off!

...oh. Shucking. Nevermind.


Pro-tip: wait until the corn is popped, don't try while it's still in the hot-oil popper.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a world record for anyone willing to pay Guinness for the press release.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Upon being told that they had set a new world record, the workers looked downward, blushed and said, "Aww shucks."


39

Forgot to count the one up their asses
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The record is only 38 ears?


See post above
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mother Shucker!
 
berylman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just give me a Bundt pan and I can shatter this record /jk
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm not surprised.  Anyone who's ever had to shuck any significant amount of corn has had the same thought cross their mind:  "I'm not getting paid nearly enough, there should at least be some sort of award for this shiate".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NBSV
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The record is only 38 ears?


In 1 minute with a team of 4 people.
I suspect there's more rules to make sure they're reasonably shucked. Nobody likes a halfhearted partial shuck.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NBSV: Fireproof: The record is only 38 ears?

In 1 minute with a team of 4 people.
I suspect there's more rules to make sure they're reasonably shucked. Nobody likes a halfhearted partial shuck.


I am guessing all of the "leaves" have to be gone but the silk can remain. I can usually do an ear in 2-3 pulls but cleaning the silk takes forever,
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: catmandu: Corn shucker extraordinaire in training:
(I do 6 dozen every summer and freeze the kernels. My neighbor likes to help)

[Fark user image 850x637]

In all seriousness, her tiny fingers probably have an easier time w/ the last hair or two that sticks in between the kernels.


True. It takes her a long time per ear but they are really clean. In the meantime we chat about all kinds of things but she is especially interested in gardening and cooking. Very smart and sweet little girl. I had an old single lady mentor when I was little so it is nice that I can be one now.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.