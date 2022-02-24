 Skip to content
(Independent)   Nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl under attack by fighting according to Ukraine government. Nothing to see here, until the lesions appear   (independent.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russian soldiers, CCTV footage, Ukraine, Belarus, Russian army, Ukrainian troops, Chernobyl disaster  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to strong winds from the south.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/send lawyers, guns and iodine pills
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Russia,
That giant concrete cask is NOT a target.

Sincerely yours,
The unmutated
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I was not expecting a new version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they put up warning signs. They helped a lot.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started re-watching Chernobyl last week. It's a really well done little mini-series and the whole time I was wondering about how this Ukraine mess might affect the place. Turns out, unsurprisingly, not well.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Dear Russia,
That giant concrete cask is NOT a target.

Sincerely yours,
The unmutated


Idiots in the war thread wanted Ukraine to blow it up themselves
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not destroyed. *May* be destroyed. They amended the report.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd bypass the exclusion zone but this is Russia so I guess not.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Not destroyed. *May* be destroyed. They amended the report.


Well, on the bright side, if it was destroyed, then no more nuclear waste. Problem solved. Why didn't they just do this earlier?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the Ukraine and I thought I was going to lose, I'd shell the fark out of the old reactor and see just how much of the Ukraine I could render uninhabitable.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder if this has anything to do with why they are there.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: FlashHarry: Not destroyed. *May* be destroyed. They amended the report.

Well, on the bright side, if it was destroyed, then no more nuclear waste. Problem solved. Why didn't they just do this earlier?


Load it up on a train and send it to Moscow.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: You'd think they'd bypass the exclusion zone but this is Russia so I guess not.


Putin ain't marching at the front of a column, he doesn't care if the serfs walk through fallout.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: You'd think they'd bypass the exclusion zone but this is Russia so I guess not.


If I'm invading and I think the Ukraine is avoiding the Exclusion Zone, I'm going right through it, that's basically a free pass through the lines.

See Germany avoiding the Maginot Line by going through Belgium.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Soviets had a long history of marching their own troops into radioactive contamination. I guess Putin is bringing back all of the old traditions.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
time to invest in these.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XNSMBH5/
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pearl Jam - Do the Evolution (Official Video)
Youtube aDaOgu2CQtI
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will it glow at night in satellite photos? Could start a side hustle offering radiation therapy as an alternative Covid cure to Q followers and die hard Trumpsters. Come bask in the warmth of our nuclear pools. Gain comfort in the knowledge that you'll never need to take any vaccine by walking through our self guided tour. Take the nighttime tour and become your own light source! The headphones are yours to keep!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When playing Half Life on Playstation is no longer fun, Putin wants it live.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Fighting is near" does not equal it was "destroyed."

Come on, I know this is FARK, but can we keep our alternate headlines funny but FACTUAL here?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Not destroyed. *May* be destroyed. They amended the report.


Spread rumors of widespread radiation to keep potential saboteurs out of the area? An interesting tactic.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.


Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: VisualiseThis: You'd think they'd bypass the exclusion zone but this is Russia so I guess not.

If I'm invading and I think the Ukraine is avoiding the Exclusion Zone, I'm going right through it, that's basically a free pass through the lines.

See Germany avoiding the Maginot Line by going through Belgium.


Yep, button up the tanks/APCs & put the men in MOPP gear (well, the officers anyway.  Russians traditionally don't give much of a crap about the regular troops...) & run everyone through there.  Maybe a hasty decontamination station/ drive through tank wash on the other side & off they go.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get out of here Stalker
Youtube 16Ydsn1coBg
First footage of Russian attack coming in...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hrrmm,...I just got a text to report to Vault 111.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Original tweet falsely said that Russians had gained access to Chernobyl.)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is nothing in that article that even intimates something MAY have been destroyed. C'mon, subby.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.


The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
""Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Mr Zelensky said, referring to the explosion of a nuclear reactor which spewed radioactive waste across the continent. "This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," the president added."
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/chernobyl-nuclear-russia-attack-ukraine-b2022444.html
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.


I think your parody account is losing steam. Roll up a new alt and try something different.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not destroyed yet, apparently.
 
undernova
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reading Voices From Chernobyl now. Highlights some of the cultural influences at work with the local populations regarding Chernobyl, the wars of the past, and what's happening right now by default.

The complicity of Belarus in this obscenity is a particular insult. I'm sure they didn't have much choice, but the blood stains all the same.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Hrrmm,...I just got a text to report to Vault 111.


Ironically, the arguably best Vault to be in turned out to have one of the worst chances of survival.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.


When a leader gets nearly 100 per ent of the vote, there is an issue with the totalitarian government, not with rhe people. People have been protesting and disappearing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.

When a leader gets nearly 100 per ent of the vote, there is an issue with the totalitarian government, not with rhe people. People have been protesting and disappearing.


So, russia is completely depopulated because everybody disappeared?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.

I think your parody account is losing steam. Roll up a new alt and try something different.


Alt?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.

When a leader gets nearly 100 per ent of the vote, there is an issue with the totalitarian government, not with rhe people. People have been protesting and disappearing.

So, russia is completely depopulated because everybody disappeared?


The people who have the balls to oppose the government. This is stalinism all over again.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obligski:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.

When a leader gets nearly 100 per ent of the vote, there is an issue with the totalitarian government, not with rhe people. People have been protesting and disappearing.

So, russia is completely depopulated because everybody disappeared?

The people who have the balls to oppose the government. This is stalinism all over again.


Yes, I get it.  But the people of Russia font seem to be standing up to Putin.  They seem to be marching on Ukraine.  Unless the attack helicopters are remote controlled by Putin himself?  Is Putin the best videogame player in the world and he is controlling all the war machines singlehandedly?

Once again, fark russia, and fark Russians.  Except the half dozen that got disappeared.
 
Durendal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: AmbassadorBooze: hoodiowithtudio: Bslim: Russians are just, f*cking scum. Literally, garbage in nation form.

Russian government, not the Russian people. Please don't fall unto that trap.

The "people" in Russia don't seem to be joining the fight against Putin and with Ukraine.  And from what I understand, Russia is right on the border with Ukraine.  All the other countries bordering Ukraine are either preparing or have prepared to fight Putin.  Is Russia preparing to fight Putin?

fark russia and Russians.

When a leader gets nearly 100 per ent of the vote, there is an issue with the totalitarian government, not with rhe people. People have been protesting and disappearing.

So, russia is completely depopulated because everybody disappeared?


It's easy to be a tough guy when you expect other people to risk their lives, isn't it?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or superpowers, subby.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Metro 2033

When Ukrainians made a FO style game about a nuked out Russia, I never thought it might be foreshadowing the real Russia *actually* risking real apocalypse.

/side note FO76 *also* has giant bat monsters as a primary enemy, that can't be a coincidence
 
Ashelth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image image 425x359]
I wonder if this has anything to do with why they are there.


Russia ran out of rusty scrap metal?
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: When playing Half Life on Playstation is no longer fun, Putin wants it live.


Guess he couldn't wait for HL3 so he decided to go LARPing, as only a 🥒🥔 can.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As radiation safety personnel at a national lab.... I'm already so tired.

I'd beg Russia not to be stupid but didn't they try to launch a nuclear powered rocket that detonated on the pad or some shiat.

/did we ever find out what was going on with that
 
