(WECT Wilmington)   Not every day that a police chief fakes his own death after stealing drugs from an evidence locker, $8000 from a child leukemia patient, and two catalytic converters from the guy who employed him while out on bond, but here we are   (wect.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Constable, Anthony Spivey, Police, Crime, South Carolina, former Chadbourn police chief, Sheriff, Columbus County, North Carolina  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to amend the Peter Principle

The overall concept of his theory is that people within an organization are promoted until they reach a level at which they are incompetent.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Chadbourn police chief Spivey Skeevy arrested in Horry County
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what drugs is he addicted to?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: So what drugs is he addicted to?


All of them.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dad???
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Actually, a cop does something corrupt every single day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't judge me.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Being charged with more than 70 offenses is impressive, to say the least.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Money from cancer kids... is his last name Trump?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a new arrest from his previous ones
 
BigMax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Actually, a cop does something corrupt every single day.


Apparently this cop does something corrupt every day. He's really taking his share of the burden.

The catalytic converters is just *chef's kiss*. What's next as his crime wave devolves?  Copper wiring?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chadbourn.  Even the town name sounds douche-like.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This season of Banshee sucks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a tweaker more than a police chief.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department's evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

Oooooh, that slap on the wrist he's facing is gonna sting.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Chadbourn.  Even the town name sounds douche-like.


Or a From Software game.  A child bourn of Karen and Chad sets out to deny his legacy and ends up to destroying the world.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigMax: Begoggle: Actually, a cop does something corrupt every single day.

Apparently this cop does something corrupt every day. He's really taking his share of the burden.

The catalytic converters is just *chef's kiss*. What's next as his crime wave devolves?  Copper wiring?


No, of course not!

/he/s down to breaking into cars to steal random shiat to try to pawn
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow! Talk about a good day's work, this is a very busy man!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like a tweaker more than a police chief.


In this country, even a tweaker can become a police chief, or a Supreme Court Justice, or a President.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
criminal mastermind
 
kore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's not what we call a forward thinker.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a pretty awesome picture of him though.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anything that happens in whorey county I approve of.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's up with guys making copy money risking their jobs for a few grand?

Also, how does he collect his pension after he takes his death? Might not have thought this one through.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

