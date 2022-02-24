 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Even though it's happened multiple times over a 12-month span, some Texans are still unclear on the concept of staying off icy roads   (fox7austin.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]


CSB - And I think I've posted this before.  In the late 90s a bunch of us headed up to Buena Vista to go skiing and were nailed by the late 90s Panhandle blizzard.  There were three vehicles, two of us with AT tires and my buddy in his little truck with shiat-tires.  I think we hit the slushy mess around Iowa Park and made it as far as Vernon (287 North).  When we were pulling off the ramp in Vernon, my buddy calls me over the radio and says he's sliding down the exit ramp.  100 yards later, sliding a stop, with a normal looking road, he steps out of the truck and promptly goes ass-over-ears on ~1 inch of perfectly clear ice.

We stayed in Vernon for the night and the next day, after 12 hours of really slow driving, we made it to Amarillo where we *just* made it before the National Guard shut down the roads.  There were semis turned over in the median with the wheels still spinning.  I've never seen so many stranded cars.  It was like a damn war or something.

After a night in Amarillo, where it snowed something like 15+ inches, we woke up to bluebird but *no* plowed roads.  My friend was pissed and took off, slipping and sliding, to the nearest Discount Tire (luckily about a mile away).  He walked in the door and spotted a set of on-sale AT tires stacked just inside that fit his rims.  And the place was empty of customers.  He was back in ~30 minutes driving through the snow with ease.

I've driven in white out conditions over mountain passes and Chicago snow storms during rush hour and so on and never seen anything like that.  By the time we got past Dalhart, TX, it was like there was never a storm.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Back in the 80s, I lived in Minnesota. Parents had moved to Dallas. Every Christmas we packed up the vista cruiser and headed down 35W to Grandmother's house. Some interesting trips for sure. One year we were leaving Dallas after an ice storm slicked the road all the way to Des Moines. I had my AS tires and we passed many rigs in the median, shoulder, and far afield. Thru Oklahoma the ice was so bad I drove one set of wheels on road, one set on gravel shoulder. Oklahoma road construction left a 2-3 inch drop from pavement to gravel and did not allow for any border at the underpasses.  First time approaching an underpass was a learning experience. White knuckles getting the cruiser back up on pavement a couple of times.
Good Times!

I now have Michelin Pilot Sport AS on my 365hp all wheel drive sedan and have to try to break them loose on Minnesota Nice winter roads. Amazing tires.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the scariest things I've ever seen was a driver from Florida, in a rental car on an icy airport lot in the mid-west. I think they managed to hit every single car in the lot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are bald tires a badge of honor in Texas?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember living on Fort Hood and around Killeen, any time ice was a thing leaving your house (or the barracks) meant you were taking your life into your own hands. Texans are not known for their ability to drive reasonably in the best conditions, let alone when the roads are slick.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last time in snowed in Houston, I saw a guy in a pick-up traveling at over 70 mph holding his phone out of the window filming the snow, paying little if any attention to the other cars on the road.

A few moments later, he went into the back of some poor sod in a sedan.

Texans are not very good when it comes to driving in normal, dry conditions, let alone adverse conditions
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or... OR...Texans still have to "go to their job" and "buy food".
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The roads are bad and we strongly encourage everybody to stay off them.  Now let's go to our mobile reporter driving around in a van.
 
